Wednesday was a day some students at McDonell didn’t think they would see again.
The Macks football team returned to the practice field for the first time since October 2016 as the program kicked off preseason practice in its return to the gridiron after canceling last season, which was set to be the program’s first playing 8-man football. Wednesday marked the first day of full statewide practices for the 2018 season, just over a year after the program had to cancel last season’s season due to a lack of committed players, a move that put the future of the program in jeopardy.
“I thought about it pretty much all of last year that we weren’t going to play anymore,” McDonell senior Noah Weimert said.
But near the end of the school year the tone changed. The school announced Jason Cox as the new head coach and after hosting an exploratory meeting with potential players the school felt comfortable in the commitment expressed at the meeting. Cox said that commitment carried over into summer workouts and contact days. The team had 15 players at Wednesday’s first practice with a few others unable to make it due to schedule conflicts but would be able to join the team soon to go with the possibility of adding another player or two down the line.
“(We have) pretty solid numbers considering we didn’t have a team last year,” Cox said. “They’re just eager to get back out here and have practice that matters and the fact that we’re two weeks away from a scrimmage and four weeks from a game…I’m excited, they’re excited and they really just want to go and hit somebody.”
The players echoed that eagerness to hit the field following their first practice.
“I’m super excited to get back. Honestly I’ve been waiting for this for a very long time,” Weimert said.
“It’s like Christmas morning when you’re a little kid, basically,” senior Eli Swoboda added.
Weimert, Swoboda and fellow senior Michael Scheidler all earned playing time as sophomores in 2016 for McDonell’s Division 7 playoff qualifying team, the program’s last season of 11-man football before the school would announce after the season it was moving to 8-man.
The players have spent their time familiarizing themselves with the game and they like what they see.
“It’s a lot more fast paced so games are going to be higher scoring,” Weimert said.
McDonell’s first live action against an opponent this fall will come in a scrimmage at Clayton on Friday, Aug. 10. The team opens the regular season on Friday, Aug. 24 at Wausau Newman before hosting its first of three home games at Dorais Field on Saturday, Sept. 8 versus Oakfield.
Between now and then, the seniors said gaining chemistry with the younger players will be key to getting off to a strong start.
“We’re like juniors playing,” Scheidler said, noting their year of play lost.
The team is optimistic it can be successful and their first-year coach feels the same way.
“The guys are working hard and they’re excited to do it,” Cox said. “I’m excited to have a chance to coach them and give them this opportunity. We’ve got some talent. They’re going to be as good as they want to be with as far as how much work they put in.”
This year also marks the first year the WIAA is sanctioning a postseason tournament for 8-man as it will host an 8-team tournament at the end of the season. Even though its their first season in the 8-man game, the Macks believe they can be in contention for the postseason.
“A lot of people will doubt us and we like that underdog feeling,” Swoboda said. “Everyone likes an underdog.”
