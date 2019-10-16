“There’s not going to be any surprises. They’re going to run it,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said. “They’re going to do what they do. They’re going to run their double wing and put a lot of blockers at the point of attack. We just have to do a better job than we’ve done in the past of knowing our assignments and flowing to the ball and getting a lot of hats to the ball.”
Wausau Newman held Phillips to 48 yards in their meeting, but the Loggers have run for more than 2,700 yards through eight games, according to WisSports.net. Quarterback Ethan Mudgett leads the squad with 1,336 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns, while running backs Nate Haskins (706 rushing yards, seven TDs) and Taber Fawley (578 rushing yards, eight TDs) each average at least 9 yards per carry.
Mudgett piled up 233 yards on the ground and four scores and Haskins added 118 and two touchdowns in Phillips’ 52-18 win over McDonell on Sept. 17 at Dorais Field.
McDonell put forth one of its best defensive efforts of the season in last week’s win over the Screaming Eagles, limiting Chequamegon to 184 rushing yards and one touchdown in the final three quarters. Facing a Loggers’ offense that relies on misdirection and power, Cox said staying disciplined will be of the utmost importance.
“We have to continue to work towards improving that area. We just also need to pursue like we did against Chequamegon,” Cox said. “If we do pursue from the backside and just get a lot of people to the ball, that will hopefully make up for any mistakes we have at the point of attack.”
Cox said the team’s win last week has given it confidence. The Macks lost at Chequamegon 60-14 on Sept. 20 but put forth a much better performance in the rematch. The team is looking to do so in another rematch, this time with the Loggers.
McDonell seniors Kendren Gullo and Adam Thalacker are playing in their final games, and Cox is hoping they can go out on a high note while the rest of the young team can gain more valuable experience against a talented foe as the program prepares to enter a conference next year when statewide realignment goes into effect.
“Kendren and Adam are two seniors that have been a big part of the program,” Cox said. “It’s going to be good for them in their final game. Hopefully they can go off on a good note.”
Phillips has won all three of its 8-man meetings with McDonell, scoring at least 48 points in each matchup.
