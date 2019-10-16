McDonell at Phillips

Previous Matchup: Phillips 52, McDonell 18 (Sept. 27)

All-Time Series: Phillips leads 4-3

Matchup: The Macks face the Loggers for the second time in a month when the teams square off in an 8-man matchup. ... Phillips started the season 7-0 before losing its first game last Saturday, a 48-6 defeat to Wausau Newman. ... Quarterback Ethan Mudgett (1,336 rushing yards, 25 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net) and running backs Nate Haskins (706 rushing yards, seven TDs) and Taber Fawley (578 rushing yards, eight TDs) lead the Loggers' offense. ... The first-ever meeting between the programs was a 38-6 Phillips win on Sept. 20, 1957.