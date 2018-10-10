McDonell added an exhibition contest against New Auburn on Oct. 19 at Dorais Field.
Having the familiarly of the opposition could give McDonell a boost, especially for the younger players needed to step up with the depth of the Macks being challenged due to injuries late in the year.
“When they’re on offense it’s nothing too fancy,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said. “They run a lot of sweeps at us and some counters, similar to some teams we’ve seen this year — so we’ll be pretty familiar (with what they do)— so it will be easy for those younger guys to learn what they need to do defensively because we know exactly what they are going to do.”
Even with an understanding of what the Oaks do on offense they’ll still be a tough team to stop.
Javaun Mielke leads the team in rushing with 1,131 yards on 140 carries, including 16 touchdowns according to WisSports.net. Mielke is part of a backfield that averages more than 220 rushing yards per game.
Quarterback Jacob Cedar has passed for 808 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.
The Macks are coming off 76-20 loss to Moutain Iron-Buhl (Minn.) last Saturday in Cameron.
The Rangers and Macks followed Minnesota high school rules, which included playing 9-man football. The added player tested the depth of the team short on numbers, but the Macks were able to get some players their first significant varsity playing time.
“I know the score wasn’t exactly what we had hoped, but towards the end of the game when we started playing some younger guys we got some things going on offense,” Cox said.
Depth issues will continue into the final contest of the year with plenty of critical pieces on both sides of the ball unlikely to play against Oakfield.
Seniors Noah Weimert and Eli Swoboda are expected to be out, according to Cox, and senior running back Mike Scheidler is questionable after being limited in last Saturday’s matchup.
“We are going to be very shorthanded regardless, so it’s going be tough going up against Oakfield — a really good team in the state — but we just have to realize this is what we have and just go out there and give it our best shot,” Cox said.
Tanner Opsal took over for an injured Kendren Gullo — who is not expected to be available on Friday — at quarterback and threw for 247 yards on 16 for 29 passing and three touchdowns. Cox plans to continue to focus on the passing game — McDonell passed 40 times compared to 11 rush attempts last Saturday— with depth at running back lacking following a collection of injuries at the position.
“We really didn’t have anyone else who has played running back available, but we did have a lot of receivers available so we figured we’d just spread it out and throw it,” Cox said of the teams offensive play ratio against Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Although the return to football this year for McDonell hasn’t gone as planned as far as wins, Cox feels confident the team will remain focused for Friday’s game. It will be the last for the team’s five seniors, and the younger players will have the opportunity to finish the season strong heading into the offseason.
“This is your chance to go out on a high note,” Cox said of the senior class, “and for the younger guys this is a chance to build off what we started and hopefully get something positive going so that we can take that into next year.”
