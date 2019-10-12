The McDonell football team's defense has been pushed around quite a bit this season.
But the Macks pushed back in a big way Saturday, forcing three turnovers and limiting Chequamegon to one touchdown in the final 37 minutes and 21 seconds of a 38-22 win over the Screaming Eagles at Dorais Field in an 8-man matchup.
McDonell (3-4) trailed 14-6 near the end of the first quarter before the defense buckled down and held Chequamegon (5-3) to just eight more points while the offense did more than enough to grab the team's first home varsity win since moving to 8-man last season.
"We made a minor tweak with our defensive formation and that helped a little bit but really it was just the guys flying around making tackles," McDonell coach Jason Cox said of his team's defense. "We had a good talk last Monday after we got shredded a little bit last week, talking to the guys and seeing what's going wrong and we seemed to be thinking a little too much. So we told them to free it up and just go find the ball and make a play and that's what they did and they were great at it."
Tanner Opsal threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 52 yards and two scores. The Macks were without senior leading receiver Kendren Gullo, but still put forth a solid effort through the air as underclassmen Dale Tetrault, Noah Hanson and Landon Moulton made life tough for the Screaming Eagles through the air.
Tetrault had nine catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns, Hanson added 56 yards on five catches and Moulton hauled in three passes for 55 yards and the Macks' opening touchdown of the game.
"We established the run well enough which is what we wanted to do and then we threw it. We were pretty balanced and our receivers they caught the ball, made plays," Cox said. "Dale did a fantastic job of just making the catches, not trying to do too much and then Noah on the outside as well. That was a good combo, good way to step up without Kendren."
McDonell and Chequamegon played to a 14-14 halftime tie before the Macks took control in the third quarter. The Macks defense forced a three-and-out on Chequamegon's first drive of the second half before the offense went 79 yards on five plays. A 30-yard connection from Opsal to Tetrault opened the drive and the third connection of the series found the end zone as the junior quarterback hit the freshman receiver on a 16-yard score before they added the 2-point conversion to take a 22-14 lead with 8:52 left in the third.
The Macks defense forced another Screaming Eagle punt and then put up its longest and most methodical drive of the afternoon, covering 93 yards on 15 plays and taking nearly seven minutes off the clock. A 22-yard run from Moulton was the big play of the drive, moving McDonell near the Chequamegon red zone before Opsal ended the drive with a 1-yard scoring plunge to double the lead to 30-14 with 39.3 seconds let.
McDonell got the ball back on the ensuing kickoff when the Screaming Eagle returner tried to field the kick heading for the sideline, but while trying to corral the ball and move forward he knocked the ball back further into the field of play the Macks recovered at Chequamegon's 30. Opsal added his second 1-yard scoring run of the day with 9:36 left to extend the lead to 38-14.
Chequamegon quarterback Michael Kirch led his team with 112 rushing yards on 15 carries, getting 31 of those yards on a touchdown on his team's next drive to cut the deficit to 16 at 38-22 with 7:45 to go. The Macks went 3-and-out on their next possession and punted the ball away. Chequamegon worked its way down the field before Kirch lost the ball inside the McDonell red zone with Tetrault pouncing on the loose ball with 1:54 to go.
The Macks clinched the victory in unusual fashion on the team's next punt attempt. Punter Chase Berg had issues fielding a low snap, but got the kick away with it only traveling about 10 yards. The Screaming Eagles went to pick the ball up to return it, but couldn't control it and the Macks recovered to get a new set of downs to run the clock out.
Kirch opened the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown run with 4:20 left in the first and later in the quarter he found Zachary Poetzl for a 52-yard touchdown pass over the top of the McDonell defense on a 3rd and 17 to help the Screaming Eagles lead 14-6 after one. In between those two touchdowns, Opsal connected with Moulton on a high-arching pass from 40 yards out to briefly tie the game with 2:23 left in the first.
The McDonell defense had allowed close to 388 yards of total offense per game entering Saturday's game, but held the Screaming Eagles to just 279 yards including 184 on the ground after giving up a combined 868 yards in the team's previous two defeats to Phillips and Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah.
Chequamegon defeated McDonell 60-14 on Sept. 20 in Park Falls, a game the Macks led early before seven turnovers led to the loss. On Saturday it was the Screaming Eagles who struggled with mistakes as a litany of penalties and fumbles short circuited promising drives and the Macks took advantage as they ended a 3-game losing streak.
"Up in Chequamegon we kind of shot ourselves in the foot with penalties and turnovers," McDonell junior offensive lineman Seth Wildenberg said. "We worked on practice at that and had a better mentality coming into this game."
McDonell closes the regular season at Phillips on Friday.
"To be honest, I kind of thought we were losing them a little bit as far as them wanting to play," Cox said. "We saw that last year when we were losing games towards the end of the year. The energy and just the will to go out there and play wasn't always there and after a couple rough games were a little concerned that might be the case but they came out here and proved that's not it.
"This is a young team and they're showing that they're ready to play football and that's what they came and did tonight."