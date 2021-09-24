Prep Football: McDonell earns first eight-man shutout in victory over Alma Center Lincoln

Who says you can't play defense in eight-man football?

The McDonell football team pitched its first shutout since moving to eight-man as a part of a dominant 56-0 Central Wisconsin West Conference victory over Alma Center Lincoln on Friday evening at Dorais Field.

The Macks (5-0, 2-0) held the Hornets (1-4, 0-2) to 60 yards of total offense including just three yards through the air.

McDonell's defense has improved each year since moving to eight-man beginning in 2018 and strong defensive efforts helped the Macks stage come-from-behind wins in each of the last three games. But no rally was needed on Friday as the Macks came out and took care of business from the opening kickoff.

“We thought coming into the year that the defense was going to be our strength," McDonell coach Jason Cox said. "We didn’t get off to quite as good of a start as we’d like. It wasn’t bad but the last couple games we’ve really locked in and found a groove and played really well. So we’re happy about that. If our defense can play like this, we’re going to be really good so we’re hoping that can continue.”

McDonell last earned a shutout on Sept. 16, 2016 in the program's last season of 11-man football with a 14-0 win at Athens.

“Our weakness in the past has been our defense so just to get a shutout here is a big step for our defense going forward," McDonell junior Ben Biskupski.

Landon Moulton ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns on offense to lead McDonell as the Macks ran for 233 yards as a team.

“We wanted to come out and establish the run game," Cox said. "We thought we had an advantage up front and we did that. We pounded it the first couple drives and really took it to them and then they were playing with a safety and doubling Dale (Tetrault) for a while and we finally got them to bring the safety down and we threw it around a little bit at that point and that’s how we drew it up so it was great.”

Tetrault caught four passes for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns with Grant Smiskey completing 5-of-10 passes for 100 yards and a scoring toss. Biskupski grabbed two of the team's four interceptions on defense including a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown.

“We’ve taken defense a lot more seriously this year in practice and we’ve also been conditioning really hard so we’re able to go the whole game," McDonell junior Evan Eckes said.

McDonell returns to action next Friday at New Auburn.

