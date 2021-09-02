Prep Football: McDonell expecting physical battle against Greenwood in Saturday matinee

The McDonell football team started the season about as well as they could’ve hoped.
Greenwood hasn’t had that chance yet.
The Macks and Indians are set to square off on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Dorais Field in an eight-man matchup as a part of Central Wisconsin Conference crossover competition.
Greenwood did not get a chance to play its season opener. The Indians were scheduled to play at New Auburn on Aug. 24, but the significant wet weather that rolled through the Chippewa Valley prior to the game caused the contest to be canceled. So Saturday will serve as the season opener for the Indians, who finished 6-2 a season ago which included a 48-6 win over McDonell on Oct. 29. Greenwood has some roster turnover from last season, but McDonell coach Jason Cox and his team know the Indians will come to Dorais Field ready to try to run the ball and be physical.
“We know what they do. They run a lot of option stuff at you offensively so we’ve got to be really disciplined on defense in order to shut that down,” Cox said. “On offense we’ve just got be physical and try to establish the run.”
Senior fullback Xander Hinker was third on the team in rushing yards (583) while scoring 10 touchdowns in 2020 for Greenwood, according to WisSports.net. The Indians had more than 400 rushing yards in last year’s win over the Macks with Hinker chipping in with 70 and a score.
McDonell (1-0) was impressive in a 54-14 win at Bowler/Gresham on Aug. 26, scoring on the first play from scrimmage while piling up 38 points in the opening frame for a dominant win. Quarterbacks Ethan Goulet and Grant Smiskey combined for 191 passing yards and three touchdowns while Xayvion Matthews ran for two scores on 69 rushing yards as the Macks averaged more than 11 yards per carry and more than 40 yards per reception.
“Our guys really came to play, which is something we emphasized,” Cox said. “We were able to get a score on our first play from scrimmage which was nice, really set the tone for the game and the guys came out and were really physical on both sides of the ball, controlled the line of scrimmage which is the key in any game. That was really important and you like to see that and hopefully we can continue to own the front line because if we can do that we will be successful all year.”
Bowler/Gresham ran for 132 yards and a pair of third-quarter scores against the Macks in the opener. But the McDonell defense did force a pair of turnovers on interceptions Ben Biskupski and Landon Moulton while Evan Eckes registered three of the team’s four quarterback sacks.
Saturday’s game is the first of two Saturday afternoon home games at Dorais Field this season for the Macks, who also host Bruce on Sept. 18. Those games are a part of a unique opening schedule that doesn’t have a normal Friday at 7 p.m. contest for McDonell until the Macks host Alma Center Lincoln on Sept. 24.
McDonell put together a strong effort in winning its season opener for a third year in a row and now the Macks want to continue to build upon that impressive beginning.
“We’re hoping that we can continue to grow as a team and be disciplined,” Cox said. “I think that’s going to be the number one thing, being physical and being disciplined on both sides of the ball. So that’s really what I’m looking for, to continue to do that and just be a team that punches other teams in the mouth is what we’re hoping to do.”
The all-time series between the teams is tied at four following last year’s win for the Indians. The first matchup between the programs was a 28-0 win over the Greenwood in 2002. The Greenwood/Granton co-op also owns a 4-1 record versus the Macks in five matchups from 2011-15.