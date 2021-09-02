Prep Football: McDonell expecting physical battle against Greenwood in Saturday matinee

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McDonell (1-0) was impressive in a 54-14 win at Bowler/Gresham on Aug. 26, scoring on the first play from scrimmage while piling up 38 points in the opening frame for a dominant win. Quarterbacks Ethan Goulet and Grant Smiskey combined for 191 passing yards and three touchdowns while Xayvion Matthews ran for two scores on 69 rushing yards as the Macks averaged more than 11 yards per carry and more than 40 yards per reception.

“Our guys really came to play, which is something we emphasized,” Cox said. “We were able to get a score on our first play from scrimmage which was nice, really set the tone for the game and the guys came out and were really physical on both sides of the ball, controlled the line of scrimmage which is the key in any game. That was really important and you like to see that and hopefully we can continue to own the front line because if we can do that we will be successful all year.”

Bowler/Gresham ran for 132 yards and a pair of third-quarter scores against the Macks in the opener. But the McDonell defense did force a pair of turnovers on interceptions Ben Biskupski and Landon Moulton while Evan Eckes registered three of the team’s four quarterback sacks.