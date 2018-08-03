Can't Miss Game

vs Oakfield, Sept. 8

• The home opener for McDonell will come at Dorais Field on Saturday, Sept. 8 when the Macks welcome the Oaks. McDonell opens the season at Wausau Newman on Aug. 24 but this game will give hometown fans the first chance to see the return of the program — as well as the team's second 8-man game — on its home turf. The game will be the first of three home games during the regular season for the Macks.