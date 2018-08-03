With a young roster, a schedule filled with unfamiliar opponents and team venturing into 8-man football for the first time, there is a lot of unknowns for the McDonell football team in 2018.
The one known, even coming off of a cancelled season, the Macks are committed to putting a competitive team out on the field each and every week.
“I think a lot of guys, especially our seniors, realized that taking that year off they really missed (football), so they’re eager get back out there,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said. “Just having the opportunity to bring football back to McDonell and letting them go out there and compete and hopefully win some games (is exciting).”
With a missed season many players will be filling much larger roles since the last time they strapped on their helmets and for others it will be their first year of high school football.
Cox said with such a young roster the team will be counting on a trio of seniors to play significant roles both on the field as well as off it. Noah Weimert, Eli Swoboda and Mike Scheidler all saw some varying amounts of playing time in 2016 and will be looked at as critical pieces to McDonell's success this year.
"I know the seniors are itching to not have this be a rebuilding year even though it’s our first year back," Cox said. "We still want to be competitive and win games and show we can go up against those tough teams (on our schedule)."
Weimert has received plenty of snaps at the varsity level and will be expected to anchor the line of scrimmage both on offense and defense as the team's center and nose tackle. Swoboda has the chance to be the top offensive playmaker at both running back and slot receiver along with a spot in the secondary on defense.
Cox wants to get Scheidler some carries in the backfield but realizes he might need his physicality on the offensive line.
“Mike’s a physical guy who will be key for both sides of the ball, especially defensively at middle (line)backer. We’re going to be relying on him to make a lot of plays," Cox said.
Junior Kendren Gullo will be tasked with commanding the offense at quarterback. Cox said his strong arm will allow the team to be a threat through the air and he also has the athleticism to makes plays with his legs to keep defenses honest.
Independent of a conference in their first year of 8-man football, McDonell patched together a seven-game schedule. It features two home-and-home matchups as they both host and travel to Phillips and Oakfield. Oakfield, along with Wausau Newman will provide two of the greater challenges for the Macks as both went 10-0 last season.
The season slate also consists of a neutral site games versus Florence at D.C. Everest on Sept. 21 and an out of state battle with Mountain Iron Buhl from northern Minnesota the first week in October.
There isn't must familiarity between the Macks and their opponents and that will be challenging for the first-year coach.
The most familiar opponent for McDonell will be one-time Marawood conference foe Phillips who they faced in a scrimmage in July in Duluth, Minn.
With the uncertainty surrounding the teams the Macks will face, Cox has been sure to ask fellow coaches of what to expect, especially offensively to get an idea of team's style of play.
The Macks first live action against an opponent will come on Friday in a scrimmage at Clayton. Shell Lake, Frederic, Prairie Farm and Alma Center Lincoln will also be participating.
The season opens for McDonell on Aug. 24 when they travel for a matchup against Wausau Newman.
Not much is for sure with McDonell as they return to the gridiron this season. From the switch to 8-man football, a new coach and schedule filled with new matchups the expectations are varied. The team's success will be determined with how they deal with all the changes.
"I just want to see guys working hard especially in these first few weeks," Cox said. "Guys being committed and buying into the program is what I am looking for and so far I’ve seen that."
