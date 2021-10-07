Prep Football: McDonell facing another physical challenge in Phillips

Another week, another physical test on the ground for the McDonell football team.

The unbeaten Macks (6-0, 3-0) hit the road for Phillips to face a powerful Loggers squad in a Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man matchup.

McDonell and Gilman are tied atop the conference standings with identical records on a collision course for a matchup next week. But a showdown with the high-powered Pirates isn’t on the radar for the Macks and coach Jason Cox right now. They have enough on their plates with the Loggers, a team that has run for more than 1,700 yards in six games this season according to WisSports.net.

Phillips (4-2, 2-1) fell from the ranks of league unbeatens last week with a 42-6 loss at Gilman but overall the resume for the Loggers is sound. Quarterback Will Knaack has run for a team-high 715 yards and 15 touchdowns this season while running back James Bruhn has 652 yards and 10 scores. Friday will mark the sixth time the Macks and Loggers have met since McDonell moved to eight-man football in 2018. The loggers won the first four before the Macks earned a 60-18 win a season ago.

“We’re very familiar with Phillips. We’ve played them a lot,” Cox said. “They know what we do, we know what they do. It’s just a matter of going out there and being disciplined. They have an explosive offense again, that seems to be the case every year for them. It’s the kind of offense you can stop it over and over and over again and they bust a big play on you and they’re gone. You’ve got to be extremely disciplined and you can’t take plays off against them.

“They’re going to a find way to score points. We’ve got to make sure we limit what they do.”

An improved defense this season is a big reason why the Macks have remained unbeaten and are ranked seventh in the latest WisSports.net eight-man state coaches poll. The Macks defeated New Auburn 48-12 last Friday in a game where the Trojans ran for 347 yards on 37 carries, but just two scores. Cox said success from his defense will come down to limiting big plays, forcing the Loggers to work their way down the field in drives of many plays instead of quick-strike efforts.

Offensively the Macks have seemed to find a nice balance of run and pass in recent weeks. Freshman quarterback Grant Smiskey threw for 237 yards and two scores in the win over New Auburn while Ethan Goulet added a pair of touchdown tosses as well. Receivers Dale Tetrault (seven receptions, 114 yards and a touchdown) and Ben Biskupski (four receptions, 107 yards and two touchdowns) shouldered much of the receiving load in the win but Clemett Matthews added a 69-yard touchdown reception and running back Landon Moulton ran for 102 yards and two scores on 16 carries.

“I don’t think we’re a team that can go out there and beat anyone really good just by throwing the ball or just by running the ball,” Cox said. “We’ve got to have that balance that keeps people on their toes and not having to focus in on one thing.”

Moulton has run for at least 102 yards in each of his last three games and provided a potent option at running back, allowing fellow back and linebacker Xayvion Matthews a breather to focus more on defense. Matthews had 22 tackles including a pair of quarterback sacks against New Auburn.

“Xayvion is definitely a good running back for us but he’s a monster on defense,” Cox said. “So we doesn’t have to carry the load offensively and defensively that helps a lot.”

McDonell had some players miss practice time this week from injuries sustained against a physical Trojan squad and with another tough task on deck, Cox is hopeful his team can put its best foot forward in the penultimate contest of the regular season.

“We got pretty banged up against New Auburn,” Cox said. “(We’ve) got some guys who’s status is up in the air but we’re hoping we’re not too short handed coming down the stretch here. A couple of big games for us so we’re hoping we can stay healthy and finish strong.”

Phillips leads the all-time series with McDonell 5-4. The two teams also shared a conference from 2008-10 when the Macks were a part of the Marawood Conference. The all-time series dates back to the late 1950s when Phillips won the first meeting 38-6 on Sept. 20, 1957.

