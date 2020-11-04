Prep Football: McDonell, Gilman find last-minute opponent with each other after previous games for this week were canceled

The Pirates ran wild in their first victory over the Macks with 323 rushing yards, led by 134 and three touchdowns from Julian Krizan as Gilman raced out to a 32-0 halftime lead.

+4 Prep Football: McDonell, Gilman renew series in another high-profile matchup The McDonell and Gilman football programs have met in important matchups before. They do so again on Friday as the unbeaten and state-ranked Macks and Pirates square off with first place in the Central Wisconsin West Conference on the line in Gilman.

“We feel we didn’t play up to our standards when we played them the first time. Obviously they’re a really good team but we feel like we can match up with them a little better than we did (last time),” McDonell coach Jason Cox said.

Kade Kroeplin and Brayden Boie added scoring runs while Bryson Keepers caught a third-quarter touchdown pass in the rout. Gilman is in its first season playing eight-man football and has acclimated fantastically, returning a strong core of players from last year’s team that made a run of the third round of the Division 7 playoffs.

Krizan, Kade Kroeplin, Grady Kroeplin and Brayden Boie each had at least 270 yards rushing entering the Clayton game as part of a Pirates running attack that isn’t overly complicated, but doesn’t need to be because of how explosive it is.

Cox said a smarter and stronger effort on both sides of the ball is needed for the Macks to put up a better showing in round two.