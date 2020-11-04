Prep Football: McDonell, Gilman find last-minute opponent with each other after previous games for this week were canceled

The fall prep football season has been all about rolling with changes.
McDonell and Gilman were both faced with the challenge of previously scheduled opponents canceling games scheduled for Thursday amid COVID-19 concerns.
So the Macks and Pirates found a solution with each other and will meet on Thursday at Dorais Field at 6 p.m.
Thursday’s game marks the second time this season the two programs have faced off. Gilman routed McDonell 44-8 on Oct. 16 in Gilman en route to the team’s unbeaten Central Wisconsin West Conference championship.
The Gilman football team jumped out to a 32-0 lead on the way to a 44-8 win over McDonell on Friday in a battle of Central Wisconsin West Conference unbeatens. Lake Holcombe/Cornell, New Auburn and Stanley-Boyd were also winners in the rest of Friday's action.
Originally, the two programs had other nonconference games on the slate for this week. McDonell was ready to host Clayton on Thursday while Gilman was preparing for a battle of unbeatens with a Friday afternoon matchup at Wausau Newman. But both the Macks and Pirates were contacted by their pending foes to let them know they would be canceling those matchups for COVID-19 concerns.
That sent McDonell and Gilman into search mode and the two programs didn’t have to look far to find an agreement that worked.
Gilman and McDonell finished first and second, respectively, in the conference standings and the Pirates have been borderline untouchable, outscoring their six opponents thus far by an impressive 321-14 margin. The Pirates scored a season-high 66 points in last week’s shutout victory at Clayton and have scored at least 45 points in each win while allowing single touchdowns only against McDonell and New Auburn.
The Pirates ran wild in their first victory over the Macks with 323 rushing yards, led by 134 and three touchdowns from Julian Krizan as Gilman raced out to a 32-0 halftime lead.
The McDonell and Gilman football programs have met in important matchups before. They do so again on Friday as the unbeaten and state-ranked Macks and Pirates square off with first place in the Central Wisconsin West Conference on the line in Gilman.
“We feel we didn’t play up to our standards when we played them the first time. Obviously they’re a really good team but we feel like we can match up with them a little better than we did (last time),” McDonell coach Jason Cox said.
Kade Kroeplin and Brayden Boie added scoring runs while Bryson Keepers caught a third-quarter touchdown pass in the rout. Gilman is in its first season playing eight-man football and has acclimated fantastically, returning a strong core of players from last year’s team that made a run of the third round of the Division 7 playoffs.
Krizan, Kade Kroeplin, Grady Kroeplin and Brayden Boie each had at least 270 yards rushing entering the Clayton game as part of a Pirates running attack that isn’t overly complicated, but doesn’t need to be because of how explosive it is.
Cox said a smarter and stronger effort on both sides of the ball is needed for the Macks to put up a better showing in round two.
“We’ve got to be disciplined on both sides of the ball,” Cox said. “We had a lot of holding calls on offense the first time around and a lot of just missed blocks. We’ve got to be more physical up front. They were more physical than us on both sides of the ball.”
McDonell is coming off a 46-6 loss to Greenwood, a game where the Indians ran for 412 yards and six touchdowns.
Both the Macks and Pirates figure to be a part of the postseason, but how those extra games are set up still isn’t entirely clear but will be determined by the WIAA following the completion of the final regular season games across the state on Friday night.
Regardless of how the playoffs stack up, both the Macks and Pirates are getting a good test with the postseason on the horizon.
McDonell leads the all-time series between the two teams 11-6 and all but two of those games have been played since 2002. Gilman’s victory earlier on in the season ended a four-game McDonell winning streak in the series.
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!