Prep Football: McDonell, Gilman renew series in another high-profile matchup

“It’s been an enjoyable month so far of being able to get on the field and playing with the kids," Rosemeyer said. "We have a really nice group of kids. They make practice fun and they like being challenged and that makes coaching a lot easier.”

Quarterback Julian Krizan ran for three touchdowns in the team's 53-0 win over Bruce to open the season while Grady Kroeplin and Brayden Boie had two scoring runs apiece and Bryson Keepers had a touchdown as well. Krizan added three scores with Kroeplin and Boie also finding the end zone in a 45-0 shutout of Phillips on Oct. 2 while Krizan also connected with Branden Ustianowski for a score through the air.

McDonell and Gilman have played in the same conference before, first as members of the Small Cloverbelt from 2003-2007 and again in the Cloverwood from 2011-2016. The Macks and Pirates also matched up in the Division 7 playoffs in back-to-back seasons in 2008 and 2009 when the Pirates won the first meeting 22-14 in the second round in 2008 before the Macks returned the favor in a 27-8 win in the semifinals in 2009 to advance to the state championship game.

“We do have a little bit of I don’t know if rivalry is the right word but there’s a little familiarity with the schools," Rosemeyer said.