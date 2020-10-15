Prep Football: McDonell, Gilman renew series in another high-profile matchup

The McDonell and Gilman football programs have battled in some high stakes encounters over the years.
The next chapter in that story will be written on Friday when the two unbeatens clash in Gilman in a key Central Wisconsin West Conference contest.
Both programs enter Friday's game highly decorated as state-ranked teams with plenty of firepower with the top spot in the league standings on the line.
McDonell is in its third full season in eight-man football while Gilman made the move this year. The Macks are coming off a 60-18 rout of Phillips last Saturday at Dorais Field while the Pirates blanked Alma Center Lincoln 48-0 in Gilman one day earlier. The head coaches for both teams hold their opponent in high regard and know their respective teams will need to play well on Friday night.
“We have a lot of respect for Gilman. We know that they have a rich tradition there and they do things really well on both sides of the ball," McDonell coach Jason Cox said. "(They are) extremely well coached, disciplined on defense. Offensively they don’t do anything special but they do what they do really well. They stay on their blocks really well, running backs run hard. They hit you with passes when you’re not expecting it so it’s a lot that we have to worry about. So we’re just hoping to be prepared the best we can and give it a shot.”
Gilman coach Robin Rosemeyer called the McDonell offense 'very impressive' and admitted their ability to go through the air will be something the Pirates have not seen thus far in shutout wins over Bruce, Phillips and Alma Center Lincoln.
“They kind of play a whole different style we haven’t seen yet this year as far as eight-man goes," Rosemeyer said. "It’s been a little bit of a change for us this week, just trying to prepare for something like that.”
Gilman made the jump to eight-man this year after a successful final year in 11-man where the team advanced to the third round of the Division 7 playoffs before falling to Edgar. The Pirates return many key skill position players from that team and Rosemeyer said bringing back those smart and speedy players has helped his team acclimate to the more wide open eight-man game.
The Pirates coaching staff lost some valuable offseason acclimation time with camps and clinics being canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but Rosemeyer said his team has been able to adapt a lot of its 11-man strategies and ideas into the new style of play, making things easier for the players.
Unfortunately attendance restrictions have kept many in the Gilman community from turning out to see the program's new style of play, but Rosemeyer said it's still a popular conversation topic in the area as a program rich in tradition has found a new way to play.
“It’s been an enjoyable month so far of being able to get on the field and playing with the kids," Rosemeyer said. "We have a really nice group of kids. They make practice fun and they like being challenged and that makes coaching a lot easier.”
Quarterback Julian Krizan ran for three touchdowns in the team's 53-0 win over Bruce to open the season while Grady Kroeplin and Brayden Boie had two scoring runs apiece and Bryson Keepers had a touchdown as well. Krizan added three scores with Kroeplin and Boie also finding the end zone in a 45-0 shutout of Phillips on Oct. 2 while Krizan also connected with Branden Ustianowski for a score through the air.
McDonell and Gilman have played in the same conference before, first as members of the Small Cloverbelt from 2003-2007 and again in the Cloverwood from 2011-2016. The Macks and Pirates also matched up in the Division 7 playoffs in back-to-back seasons in 2008 and 2009 when the Pirates won the first meeting 22-14 in the second round in 2008 before the Macks returned the favor in a 27-8 win in the semifinals in 2009 to advance to the state championship game.
“We do have a little bit of I don’t know if rivalry is the right word but there’s a little familiarity with the schools," Rosemeyer said.
McDonell is coming off the program's best offensive scoring output since moving to eight-man after scoring 60 points against the Loggers on Saturday. Quarterback Tanner Opsal has thrown for 564 yards and 11 touchdowns and run for 573 yards and nine scores. Receivers Dale Tetrault (332 receiving yards and eight scores) and Noah Hanson (eight receptions for 209 yards and two scores against Phillips) give the team dangerous receivers on the outside. The McDonell defense hasn't allowed more than 20 points in a game thus far and on both sides of the ball the Macks have many players who gained experienced as youngsters in the early years of the team's move to eight-man.
“Things didn’t go the way we hoped at the start and we knew there would be some growing pains," Cox said of his team that went a combined 3-13 in 2018 and 2019. "We were hoping to turn it around fairly quickly and it was actually this year 2020 we had eyed up right away as the year we could turn the corner and make some noise.”
Cox has overseen the program's move to the eight-man game and Friday's matchup with the impressive Pirates represents an important milestone for the program. Gilman was ranked fourth and McDonell was ranked sixth respectively, in the latest WisSports.net Eight-Man State Coaches Poll with the winner taking a one-game lead in the standings heading into next week's conference finales.
McDonell has won 11 of the 16 meetings between the two teams, but the Pirates won the last one by forfeit in 2016 due to the Macks playing with an ineligible player. It's been a few years since the two teams have met on the gridiron, but they'll do so again Friday night in a familiar spot with plenty on the line.
“I think the guys are really excited to be able to play in this type of game," Cox said. "It’s really the first big game you could say we’ve played in as an eight-man program. The kids are really excited about it and we’re just hoping to give Gilman a run.”
