Prep Football: McDonell, Greenwood coming off high-scoring performances on offense
Prep Football | McDonell Macks

Prep Football: McDonell, Greenwood coming off high-scoring performances on offense

New Auburn at McDonell football 10-3-20

McDonell's Andrew Bauer runs for yardage against New Auburn on Oct. 3 at Dorais Field.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

Both the McDonell and Greenwood football teams can score.

A lot.

The Macks and Indians are coming off impressive performances on offense and will collide in an eight-man nonconference contest at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dorais Field.

McDonell (4-1) tied a school record for points in a single game in a 68-28 win at Bruce last Friday while Greenwood (3-2) put up 79 points in a shutout win over Tri-County. The Indians started the season with losses to Wausau Newman (35-16) and Auburndale (32-26), unbeaten teams ranked first and sixth, respectively, in the latest WisSports.net eight-man state coaches poll. Since then, Greenwood has routed Port Edwards (80-18), Marion/Tigerton (50-6) and Tri-County (79-0) and brings just as much punch as those sizable scores suggests.

Like Gilman, Greenwood made the move to eight-man football beginning this year, and like the Pirates, the Indians are finding success.

Jason Cox Mugshot

Cox

“They definitely hit the ground running in eight-man,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said of Greenwood. “They played a couple of tough opponents that they lost to, a couple of the best teams in the state, so we’re not thinking because of their record they’re not any good. We’ve seen on film that they’ve got a lot of good athletes on both sides of the ball, they can score points in a hurry, and they’ve got a tough defense. We’re going to have our work cut out for ourselves.”

Balance is a key for the Indians on offense with three runners (Sully Whitford, Cooper Bredlau and Xander Hinker) that have at least 338 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, according to WisSports.net. Bredlau has also thrown for 436 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions through the air with Westen Schmitz (11 catches, 269 yards and two touchdowns) as his favorite target.

“Definitely, we have to be disciplined,” Cox said of the defense. “They run a lot of option football, which we haven’t seen a ton of. So we’ve got to go over our responsibilities and know every single time who we have in the option.”

Quarterback Tanner Opsal and the Macks ran wild in their victory over the Red Raiders, with Opsal putting up 178 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while throwing for 242 yards and two scores. Ethan Goulet added a rushing touchdown, Clemett Matthews caught a touchdown, and Dale Tetrault was the preferred receiver for Opsal with four receptions for 171 yards and a score coming on the heels of a sizable loss at Gilman.

“We did a lot of good things. We bounced back from Gilman nicely,” Cox said of the win over Bruce. “It was good to see the offense clicking, but we still made too many mistakes on both sides of the ball. Just little mistakes we need to cleanup. If we make those mistakes again this week, it’s going to be rough against Greenwood.”

McDonell and Greenwood are hardly strangers to each other. The teams shared a conference for much of the 2000s until the Macks made the move to eight-man a few years ago. Greenwood and the Greenwood/Granton co-op own a 7-5 advantage in the all-time series with the most recent matchup coming in McDonell’s final season as a part of the Cloverwood Conference in 2016, a 48-0 Macks victory.

How a possible postseason would be played hasn’t been finalized yet by the WIAA, and as of now the Macks do not have another nonconference game scheduled for next week. But Thursday’s game is already an extra bonus to go with the five-game conference season and is another game at Dorais Field for the team.

“We made the most of our two home games but to have a third is fantastic. I’m sure they’re excited about that,” Cox said of his team playing at home.

Matchup: The Macks and Indians meet in a battle of state-ranked eight-man teams on Thursday at Dorais Field...Greenwood enters Thursday on a three-game winning streak, most recently routing Tri-County 79-0 last Friday...Running backs Sully Whiteford (462 rushing yards, nine touchdowns according to WisSports.net) and Xander Hinker (338 rushing yards, seven TDs) and quarterback Cooper Bredlau (391 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, 436 passing yards and three touchdowns) lead the Greenwood offense...McDonell (seventh) and Greenwood (eighth) were each ranked in the latest WisSports.net eight-man state coaches poll...McDonell beat Greenwood 48-0 on Sept. 9, 2016 in the most recent matchup between the two teams during the Macks' final year of 11-man football in the Cloverwood Conference.

