Prep Football: McDonell, Greenwood coming off high-scoring performances on offense

Balance is a key for the Indians on offense with three runners (Sully Whitford, Cooper Bredlau and Xander Hinker) that have at least 338 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, according to WisSports.net. Bredlau has also thrown for 436 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions through the air with Westen Schmitz (11 catches, 269 yards and two touchdowns) as his favorite target.

“Definitely, we have to be disciplined,” Cox said of the defense. “They run a lot of option football, which we haven’t seen a ton of. So we’ve got to go over our responsibilities and know every single time who we have in the option.”

Prep Football Notebook: McDonell ties school record for single game points in victory at Bruce The McDonell football team bounced back from its first loss in a big way by tying a 60-year old school record for most points in a single game in Friday's 68-28 victory at Bruce.

Quarterback Tanner Opsal and the Macks ran wild in their victory over the Red Raiders, with Opsal putting up 178 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while throwing for 242 yards and two scores. Ethan Goulet added a rushing touchdown, Clemett Matthews caught a touchdown, and Dale Tetrault was the preferred receiver for Opsal with four receptions for 171 yards and a score coming on the heels of a sizable loss at Gilman.