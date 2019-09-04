The McDonell football team hits the road for the second time in three weeks on Saturday when the Macks travel to White Lake/Elcho to face the Wolverines in a Saturday 8-man matinee at 1 p.m.
White Lake/Elcho earned its first victory of the year last Friday with a 64-24 triumph against Saint Mary Catholic. The Wolverines opened with a 32-18 defeat at Marion/Tigerton on Aug. 23.
“They’ve got some big play ability. The quarterback has a good arm,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said of White Lake/Elcho. “They’re try to pound you with run and then try to set up play action is what they’re going to do offensively. So we have to stay disciplined in everything we do defensively.”
White Lake/Elcho also plays an independent schedule and the two schools are actually located nearly 45 minutes apart. Elcho is north of Antigo while White Lake is east of Antigo and the trip to the contest in Elcho is one of McDonell’s longest road excursions of the season.
The Macks (1-1) suffered their first loss of the season last Friday at Dorais Field, falling to Wausau Newman 51-12. Wausau Newman’s potent offense was on display as the Cardinals scored 51 first-half points and quarterback Ben Bates threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns in the game. The Cardinals piled up nearly 500 yards of total offense and looked the part of a team that entered the game ranked second in the state in the WisSports.net State Coaches Poll.
“(We told them after the game) this game didn’t go very well for us because we’re not really on that level yet. This is something to emulate and shoot for,” Cox said of the matchup with Newman. “We want to be able to play with a team like that in a couple of years so the guys just have to keep working hard so that one day they can be the Newmans of the world so that we are the team that other teams are worried about.”
McDonell opened the year with a 42-40 win at Port Edwards and plays its next two games on the road. McDonell is off next week before returning to action at Chequamegon on Sept. 20. As the team starts to get into the heart of its schedule, Cox is looking for its effort to remain strong throughout a game while its fundamentals also remain at a high level.
“Now we’re getting to the point where we can focus on executing better,” Cox said, “doing the little things right, running crisp routes, having proper footwork all over the place so that when we go against good teams and we don’t have room for error, we’re much better prepared to compete with them instead of having to rely on athleticism and effort.”
Chippewa County Prep Football Standings
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Menomonie
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Superior
|0
|0
|2
|0
|River Falls
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hudson
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chippewa Falls
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Eau Claire North
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rice Lake
|0
|0
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Menomonie at Chippewa Falls
Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial
Hudson at River Falls
Eau Claire North at Superior
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Colby
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Cadott
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Spencer/Columbus
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Altoona
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Fall Creek
|0
|2
|0
|2
Thursday's Game
Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis
Friday's Games
Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott
Colby at Altoona
Fall Creek at Spencer/Columbus
Colfax at Neillsville/Granton
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Cumberland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Northwestern
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hayward
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ladysmith
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Spooner
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Barron
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Cameron
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Saint Croix Falls
|0
|2
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Bloomer at Spooner
Saint Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Barron at Cumberland
Cameron at Hayward
Northwestern at Ladysmith
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Clear Lake
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Turtle Lake
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Grantsburg
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Unity
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Flambeau
|0
|0
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Clear Lake
Grantsburg at Turtle Lake
Flambeau at Unity
Elmwood/Plum City at Webster
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bruce
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Luck
|0
|0
|2
|0
|New Auburn
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Clayton
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Prairie Farm
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Frederic
|0
|0
|0
|2
Thursday's Game
Prairie Farm at Winter
Friday's Games
New Auburn at Bruce
Luck at Clayton
Alma Center Lincoln at Frederic
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Gilman
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Greenwood
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Athens
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Thorp
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Loyal
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Owen-Withee
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|0
|0
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Gilman at Greenwood
Thorp at Wis. Rapids Assumption
Abbotsford at Loyal
Athens at Owen-Withee
2019 Chippewa County Passing Leaders
|Passing
|Comp.
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|35
|62
|471
|3
|5
|Isaiah LaGesse, Bloomer
|24
|34
|410
|4
|0
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|27
|41
|283
|2
|1
|Kaden Kinney, LH/C
|7
|20
|128
|2
|0
|Hayden Goodman, Chi-Hi
|15
|32
|116
|1
|1
2019 Chippewa County Rushing Leaders
|Rushing
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|Nick Walker, New Auburn
|21
|259
|3
|Tate Sauerwein, LH/C
|29
|207
|3
|Caleb Edinger, New Auburn
|20
|199
|2
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|40
|169
|4
|Leif Iverson, Bloomer
|25
|166
|2
2019 Chippewa County Receiving Leaders
|Receiving
|Catches
|Yards
|TD
|Kendren Gullo, McDonell
|13
|207
|1
|Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd
|6
|107
|1
|Noah Hanson, McDonell
|6
|104
|1
|Carter Rubenzer, Bloomer
|7
|102
|0
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|9
|96
|1
2019 Chippewa County Scoring Leaders
|Scoring
|Points
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|28
|Tate Sauerwein, LH/C
|26
|Domonic Johnson, New Auburn
|26
|Leif Iverson, Bloomer
|22
|Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd
|18
|Nick Walker, New Auburn
|18
2019 Chippewa County Team Offense Leaders
|Team Offense
|Games
|Rushing YPG
|Passing YPG
|Total YPG
|New Auburn
|2
|404
|15
|419
|Bloomer
|2
|182.5
|205
|387.5
|McDonell
|2
|106
|236.5
|342.5
|Stanley-Boyd
|2
|159
|142.5
|301.5
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|2
|138
|64
|202
|Cadott
|2
|112.5
|39.5
|152
|Chippewa Falls
|2
|65
|58
|123
2018 Chippewa County Team Defense Leaders
|Team Defense
|Games
|Rushing YPG
|Passing YPG
|Total YPG
|New Auburn
|1
|4
|130
|134
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|2
|131
|42
|173
|Stanley-Boyd
|2
|114.5
|113
|227.5
|Cadott
|2
|168
|65.5
|233.5
|Bloomer
|2
|133.5
|102
|235.5
|Chippewa Falls
|2
|270.5
|47.5
|318
|McDonell
|2
|240.5
|157.5
|398