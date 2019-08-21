Last season the McDonell football team’s schedule was packed with teams with which it shared little history.
That’s not nearly the case as much this year, but the Macks do open up the season with a fresh opponent on Friday when they travel to Port Edwards to meet the Blackhawks in an 8-man matchup at 4 p.m.
Port Edwards put together a 3-6 campaign last season while playing in the Great 8 Conference, a league it shares with another of McDonell’s opponents this year in Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah.
The Blackhawks graduated an 1,800-yard passer in Logan Gessert and a 1,500-yard receiver in Addison Gibbs, but Cox said the team has a number of other athletes that will warrant significant attention when Port Edwards has the ball.
“They’re going to be a little bit pass heavy, so we have to be good with getting pressure up front and not giving them a lot of time and we have to be able to lock down on their receivers,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said of Port Edwards. “They have some pretty good athletes on the edge that can make some plays.”
McDonell saw its first live action at a scrimmage last Friday in Clayton that also included Shell Lake, Frederic, Alma Center Lincoln and Prairie Farm with Cox coming away from the day excited with what he saw.
“(I was) very pleased with what happened there,” Cox said of the scrimmage. “Obviously they don’t keep score, but we beat the teams we played, scored more than they did, which was a big confidence boost for the guys especially with what happened last year with losing all our games. Going up there to the scrimmage and playing with those teams and doing well was an eye opener to say ‘Hey, we can do this. We can play 8-man football and win games’.”
Cox admitted his team’s effort waned at times during last year’s winless season as injuries and repeated losses hit the team. Coming off a confidence boosting performance in their scrimmage and with larger numbers to help with depth, Cox wants to see his team flying around the field and showing the effort and energy worthy of a season opener.
“(We want to see) a lot of effort,” Cox said. A lot of guys flying around, just out there having fun and giving it their all.”
Friday’s trip is not the team’s longest of the season, but it will be its earliest Friday start due to Port Edwards’ field not having lights.
“(We have) just a lot of guys that are eager, hungry to prove themselves,” Cox said. “As coaches we’re eager to see what they can do in an actual game.”
