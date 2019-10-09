Chequamegon at McDonell

Previous Matchup: Chequamegon 60, McDonell 14 (2019)

All-Time Series: McDonell leads 2-1

Matchup: The Macks host the Screaming Eagles in an afternoon matchup on Saturday at Dorais Field...Chequamegon had a five-game winning streak snapped last week in a 36-22 defeat at Phillips...The Screaming Eagles won the first meeting of the season with McDonell 60-14 on Sept. 20...McDonell won both head-to-head meetings when the teams were each in the Marawood Conference in 2009 and 2010.