It started like many games did last year.
The McDonell football team found itself in an early hole. But this time, the Macks climbed out.
McDonell earned its first 8-man football varsity victory last week with a thrilling 42-40 win at Port Edwards to start the season. The Macks trailed 21-6 at halftime, but scored 36 points in the final two quarters to earn the program’s first varsity victory since a 65-36 win over Thorp on Sept. 30, 2016 during the team’s final season of 11-man football.
For a team that fell behind early and stayed there during a winless first varsity season of 8-man, the rally was a welcomed sight for second-year coach Jason Cox.
“There was a lot of frustrating things that happened, especially early on in that game and we just told them at halftime that the good news was we were only down by two scores after playing a really poor first half,” Cox said. “They knew they could come back, they had the confidence, they came out strong at the beginning in the third quarter and that allowed us to get right back into the game.”
Quarterback Tanner Opsal had a monster game for the Macks, throwing for 341 yards and two scores while rushing for 172 yards and three scores. Kendren Gullo caught 11 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown, Noah Hanson added 82 yards and a scoring catch and Adam Thalacker had a pair of catches for 28 yards as a part of a prolific passing performance.
“They were getting open,” Opsal said of the receivers. “They were running good routes and all I had to do was throw the ball and they made me look good.”
Cox had confidence his team’s receivers would get open and team’s linemen would block well, but said Opsal’s hard-nosed running was a pleasant surprise.
“I knew he’d be a physical runner but to be able to pound him 31 times and him not get tired and being able to be effective was a surprise but really beneficial for us,” Cox said of Opsal.
The win was McDonell’s first road victory since a 14-0 win at Athens on Sept. 16, 2016 and has served as a confidence booster for the program.
“It was really important because it gave us some confidence to keep working hard and keep going,” Thalacker said of the win.
Now the Macks turn their attention to a tough test in their backyard this Friday when McDonell hosts Wausau Newman at Dorais Field. The Fighting Cardinals opened the season with a 53-21 win over Oakfield last Friday, scoring four touchdowns in the first quarter on the way to the win. Newman added four more scores in the second half of the rout and the program has been a powerhouse since moving to 8-man in 2017.
Both McDonell and Wausau Newman announced their intentions to move to 8-man beginning in the 2017 season. The Macks canceled their season during the summer due to a low number of players, making 2018 their first year. Wausau Newman put together an unbeaten 10-0 record in 2017 after both teams departed the Cloverwood Conference and finished 11-1 last season, falling in the second round of the 8-man football playoffs to eventual state champion Sevastopol.
Quarterback Ben Bates threw for more than 3,000 yards and ran for 467 yards in 2018 according to WisSports.net and leads a talented and imposing squad.
“They’re very big and very fast. A lot of good athletes at pretty much every position,” Cox said of Wausau Newman. “They’ve got good athletes that are big and strong so it’s going to be a tough matchup with us, especially because we have a lot of younger kids. But we’re just telling those kids to go out there, do your best and play that underdog role and make something happen against them.”
Wausau Newman was ranked second to Luck in the first WisSports.net State Coaches Poll. Newman defeated McDonell 48-20 last season in their first 8-man meeting.
“They’re sort of the standard for 8-man for teams we play around the area,” Cox said. “They’ve done it well for a few years and they’re just really hard to stop.”
Chippewa County Prep Football Standings
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Menomonie
|0
|0
|1
|0
|River Falls
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Superior
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chippewa Falls
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Eau Claire North
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hudson
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rice Lake
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thursday's Games
La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial
Holmen at Menomonie
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Medford
La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire North
New Richmond at Rice Lake
Onalaska at River Falls
Merrill at Superior
Saturday's Game
Montini Catholic (Ill.) at Hudson
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Colby
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Spencer/Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Altoona
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Cadott
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fall Creek
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0
|1
|0
|1
Thursday's Game
Eau Claire Regis at Fall Creek
Friday's Games
Cadott at Altoona
Stanley-Boyd at Marathon
Neillsville/Granton at Colby
Spencer/Columbus at Osseo-Fairchild
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cumberland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hayward
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Barron
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Cameron
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ladysmith
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Saint Croix Falls
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Spooner
|0
|1
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer
Ladysmith at Barron
Spooner at Cameron
Hayward at Northwestern
Cumberland at Saint Croix Falls
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Clear Lake
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Grantsburg
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Turtle Lake
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Webster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flambeau
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Unity
|0
|0
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Almond-Bancroft
Unity at Amery
Clear Lake at Boyceville
Spring Valley at Elmwood/Plum City
Flambeau at Gilman
Abbotsford at Grantsburg
Owen-Withee at Webster
Turtle Lake at Pepin/Alma
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bruce
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Luck
|0
|0
|1
|0
|New Auburn
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Prairie Farm
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clayton
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Frederic
|0
|0
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Mellen at New Auburn
Shell Lake at Luck
Mercer/Butternut at Alma Center Lincoln
Winter/Birchwood at Clayton
Northwood/Solon Springs at Frederic
Siren at Prairie Farm
Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore at Bruce
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Athens
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gilman
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Greenwood
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Loyal
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Owen-Withee
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thorp
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|0
|0
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Flambeau at Gilman
Thorp at Glenwood City
Athens at Augusta
Abbotsford at Grantsburg
Wis. Rapids Assumption at Oshkosh Lourdes
Bangor at Loyal
Greenwood at Viroqua
Owen-Withee at Webster
2019 Chippewa County Passing Leaders
|Passing
|Comp.
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|23
|39
|341
|2
|3
|Isaiah LaGesse, Bloomer
|11
|17
|176
|2
|0
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|11
|17
|115
|1
|0
|Kaden Kinney, LH/C
|5
|8
|98
|2
|0
|Hayden Goodman, Chi-Hi
|11
|20
|85
|1
|0
2019 Chippewa County Rushing Leaders
|Rushing
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|31
|172
|3
|Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd
|10
|116
|1
|Caleb Edinger, New Auburn
|12
|94
|0
|Tate Sauerwein, LH/C
|11
|91
|2
|Leif Iverson, Bloomer
|11
|82
|0
2019 Chippewa County Receiving Leaders
|Receiving
|Catches
|Yards
|TD
|Kendren Gullo, McDonell
|11
|192
|1
|Carter Rubenzer, Bloomer
|4
|71
|0
|Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd
|2
|58
|1
|Charlie Herrick, Bloomer
|2
|48
|1
|Josh Jones, LH/C
|2
|43
|1
|Tate Sauerwein, LH/C
|1
|43
|1
2019 Chippewa County Scoring Leaders
|Scoring
|Points
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|22
|Tate Sauerwein, LH/C
|20
|Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd
|18
|Domonic Johnson, New Auburn
|12
|Dalton Grambo, Bloomer
|8
|Charlie Herrick, Bloomer
|8
|Kendren Gullo, McDonell
|8
2019 Chippewa County Team Offense Leaders
|Team Offense
|Games
|Rushing YPG
|Passing YPG
|Total YPG
|McDonell
|1
|205
|341
|546
|New Auburn
|1
|354
|30
|384
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|251
|117
|368
|Bloomer
|1
|171
|176
|347
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|1
|155
|98
|253
|Chippewa Falls
|1
|53
|85
|138
|Cadott
|1
|57
|46
|103
2018 Chippewa County Team Defense Leaders
|Team Defense
|Games
|Rushing YPG
|Passing YPG
|Total YPG
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|1
|108
|16
|124
|Bloomer
|1
|119
|68
|187
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|169
|81
|250
|Cadott
|1
|222
|73
|295
|McDonell
|1
|242
|65
|307
|Chippewa Falls
|1
|297
|43
|340
|New Auburn
|N/A