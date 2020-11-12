Prep Football: McDonell looks to clinch winning season in home finale against Siren

The McDonell football team concludes its eight-man season on Friday evening when the Macks host Siren in a culminating event contest at Dorais Field.

The Macks (4-3) are coming off a 53-14 home loss to Gilman last week and overall have lost two games in a row entering Friday’s matchup with the Dragons.

Siren (1-3) is coming off a 54-30 defeat to Three Lakes on Saturday and features a spread offense led by quarterback Nick Webster. The Dragons like to put the ball in the air out of the spread, a style of play the Macks have not seen since a 46-20 victory over Alma Center Lincoln to open the season on Sept. 25.

McDonell coach Jason Cox said the defense would need to be disciplined in trying to contain Webster and the Siren offense as it sees a change of pace following several weeks of playing run-first teams.

“Luckily we have played one team like that with Alma Center and were prepared for it,” Cox said of facing Siren’s air attack. “We did pretty well so we’re pretty confident in that. We’re a little thin DB wise but we feel like we can make up for that by getting pressure up front. We’ve got a lot of guys that like to rush the passer so guys that struggle a little bit against the run are able to get after the passer a little bit. So we feel that fits to our strength a little bit on defense.”