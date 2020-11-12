Prep Football: McDonell looks to clinch winning season in home finale against Siren

The McDonell football team concludes its eight-man season on Friday evening when the Macks host Siren in a culminating event contest at Dorais Field.
The Macks (4-3) are coming off a 53-14 home loss to Gilman last week and overall have lost two games in a row entering Friday’s matchup with the Dragons.
Siren (1-3) is coming off a 54-30 defeat to Three Lakes on Saturday and features a spread offense led by quarterback Nick Webster. The Dragons like to put the ball in the air out of the spread, a style of play the Macks have not seen since a 46-20 victory over Alma Center Lincoln to open the season on Sept. 25.
McDonell coach Jason Cox said the defense would need to be disciplined in trying to contain Webster and the Siren offense as it sees a change of pace following several weeks of playing run-first teams.
“Luckily we have played one team like that with Alma Center and were prepared for it,” Cox said of facing Siren’s air attack. “We did pretty well so we’re pretty confident in that. We’re a little thin DB wise but we feel like we can make up for that by getting pressure up front. We’ve got a lot of guys that like to rush the passer so guys that struggle a little bit against the run are able to get after the passer a little bit. So we feel that fits to our strength a little bit on defense.”
The Macks have lost three of their last four games, but those defeats have come to stiff competition. Two of the losses were to the unbeaten Pirates while the other was a 48-6 nonconference defeat to Greenwood on Oct. 29. Both the Pirates and Indians were ranked in the latest WisSports.net eight-man state coaches poll.
Friday’s game will be the team’s third in a row at home, a welcomed sight after McDonell played three of its first five games away from home with no guarantee they’d see Dorais Field again after the Central Wisconsin West Conference season concluded with the team’s 68-28 win at Bruce on Oct. 23.
“I know this year’s playoff situation is different than what we were expecting the playoffs to be but the bottom line is we have a home playoff game, which was a goal of ours coming into the year so to be able to do that at Dorais is pretty exciting,” Cox said.
McDonell has won more games this fall (four) than in its first two years of eight-man combined (three) and finished second to Gilman in the conference standings during the regular season. The program has made strides this fall and Cox and the team know clinching a winning season with a victory Friday would be the latest achievement in what has been a successful 2020 for the Macks.
“We came into the year looking to make strides based on the previous years and we feel we did that in conference play for sure,” Cox said. “Finishing second in the conference at 4-1 was a huge thing. But we have had a few losses in a row here, so to finish strong and to finish with a winning record for the first time in eight-man would definitely be a good accomplishment and a good way to end the season.”
Friday’s meeting will be the first-ever matchup between McDonell and Siren.
Lending a hand
