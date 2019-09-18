McDonell at Chequamegon

Previous Matchup: McDonell 20, Chequamegon 18 (2010)

All-Time Series: McDonell leads 2-0

Matchup: The Macks (2-1) hit the road for the third time in four games when they travel to Park Falls to face the Screaming Eagles (3-1). ... Chequamegon has won three games in a row, most recently defeating Sturgeon Bay 38-8 last Friday. The Screaming Eagles opened the year with a 44-14 loss to Phillips but have earned wins over Three Lakes (22-6), Tri-County (46-20) and Sturgeon Bay since then. ... McDonell and Chequamegon have never faced off in 8-man football but met twice when both teams were in the Marawood Conference in 2009 and 2010. The Macks won both matchups.