The McDonell football team seeks its third road victory in as many tries this week when the Macks head to Park Falls to meet Chequamegon on Friday evening for an 8-man matchup.
McDonell (2-1) enjoyed a week off last week after a 30-14 victory at White Lake/Elcho on Sept. 7 and now faces a Screaming Eagles squad that has won three games in a row. With a week away from game action, McDonell coach Jason Cox said his team focused on itself and what it could improve after a three-game sample size of info to start the season.
“We know some of the things we need to work on, so we did that last week, and we were a little more physical than we sometimes are during the week knowing we didn’t have to be fresh for a week-end game," Cox said.
The Macks have now turned their attention to Chequamegon, a team on a three-game winning streak the Macks will see twice in the next four games. A run-based team that also looks for big plays through play action, the Screaming Eagles also bring a different look on defense with just two down linemen and outside linebackers patrolling the edge.
“We’re going to have to put in more work offensively than we normally would just to figure out how we’re going to block it up front," Cox said of the extra attention to Chequamegon's unique defense.
That defense has allowed an average of 11.3 points per game during the team's win streak. Chequamegon has topped Three Lakes (22-6), Tri-County (46-20) and Sturgeon Bay (38-8) since losing its season opener to Phillips (44-14) on Aug. 22.
McDonell put up more than 300 yards of total offense in its most recent victory with Kendren Gullo hauling in seven passes for 134 yards and both touchdown passes in the game from Tanner Opsal.
“We just have to stay confident and continue doing what we’ve been doing. I really like the attitude of the guys," Cox said. "Getting a couple wins under their belts their feeling pretty confident, not too cocky, though, I don’t think. They’re pretty business like and they feel like they can go out and play with pretty much anybody right now."
McDonell and Chequamegon have two all-time meetings, both coming when the teams were in the Marawood Conference in 2009 and 2010. They'll meet twice this season with a return matchup at Dorais Field on Saturday, Oct. 12.
McDonell has won its first two road games and, after Friday's game, has three consecutive games at Dorais Field before closing the season at Phillips on Oct. 18.
“They’re not going to be intimidated by Chequamegon at all, I don’t think. So if we go out there and play like we’re capable of and protect the ball, which has been an Achilles heel for the offense the first few weeks, I think they’re going to be just fine," Cox said.