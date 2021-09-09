Prep Football: McDonell maintains aerial success early in season

A few changes haven't kept the McDonell football team from staying strong through the air.
The Macks (2-0) enter Friday's eight-man matchup at Port Edwards coming off a pair of strong efforts throwing the ball in victories over Bowler/Gresham and Greenwood.
McDonell has averaged 237.5 yards passing per game, including a 283-yard effort in last Saturday's 32-28 last-second victory over Greenwood. Despite having to replace the 2020 Central Wisconsin West Conference Offensive Player of the Year at quarterback in Tanner Opsal, a wide receiver and a pair of veteran offensive linemen, the Macks have stayed as deadly as ever through the air.
“We’ve got a lot of weapons in the receiving corps," McDonell coach Jason Cox said. "Grant (Smiskey) has done a nice job as a freshman quarterback stepping in, but he has the luxury of having some guys to throw to.”
Smiskey threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Indians, including a two-yard score to Ben Biskupski with no time left. Overall, the freshman has 384 passing yards and four scores in two games, while senior Ethan Goulet threw for 91 yards and touchdowns on both completions in the season opening win at Bowler/Gresham on Aug. 26.
After both taking snaps in the opener, Smiskey was the primary quarterback against Greenwood as Goulet was inactive for the contest.
Junior receivers Dale Tetrault and Ben Biskupski lead the charge out wide for the Macks. Tetrault had a monster game against Greenwood with 158 receiving yards on 10 receptions and two touchdowns while also rushing for 68 yards and two scores. Biskupski caught nine passes for 97 yards, including the game winner. Landon Moulton and David Andersen have also snagged long scoring tosses already.
“Obviously it starts with Dale (Tetrault), he’s our No. 1 guy and we rely on him for a lot," Cox said. "But we also have a couple other really good receivers. Ben (Biskupski), David (Andersen), Landon Moulton can catch the ball. So when we need to, we are able to hopefully create some mismatches and get one of those athletes open and find them which has worked out for us nicely.”
Despite their diminutive stature, the McDonell receivers excel at 1-on-1 scenarios where they can go get the ball. Both Tetrault and Biskupski credited the offseason work of the receivers against each other to build those ball skills.
“The guys definitely put in a lot of work in the offseason and they’re all friends so they’ll guard each other in practice and we try to get matchups like that in practice so they’re guarding one another and can work on that as well because they’re also our DBs so getting that practice 1-on-1 I think helps," Cox said.
An offensive line with two new starters up front has given whoever is taking snaps time to throw as McDonell has continued a strong program legacy of throwing the ball.
Cox said the team also spends time in the offseason competing at 7-on-7 passing camps as the only local eight-man team they've seen at those events. That has meant facing off against larger schools, such as Menomonie and Eau Claire Memorial, but the competition seen there has helped the Macks in the fall.
McDonell, Gilman and Phillips have made it through the first two weeks of the season unbeaten, and with Central Wisconsin West play scheduled to begin next week for teams, the Macks want to keep building upon the momentum they've gained so far.
“It was really nice to start off the year the way we did and that win over Greenwood felt good because Greenwood had taken it to us the year before so getting a little revenge was nice," Cox said. "We also realized we didn’t play as well as we could that whole Greenwood game.”
McDonell heads for Port Edwards as the Macks look to start 3-0 for the second season in a row. The two programs have met just once, but that matchup was a significant one as the Macks earned a 42-40 win on Aug. 23, 2019, for the team's first eight-man victory.
The Blackhawks are coming off a 58-24 defeat at Gilman last Friday after starting the fall with a 20-14 loss to Phillips. Quarterback Brynden Beck leads the team through the air (194 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions) and on the ground (68 rushing yards), according to WisSports.net. His favorite receiver early in the year has been Timmy Tranel (10 receptions, 144 receiving yards and three touchdowns) for a Port Edwards team that Cox says does a little bit of everything.
“We have a little bit of familiarity with them. We played them a couple years ago," Cox said. "Obviously there’s some roster turnover on both teams since then, but what we know about them is they’re similar. Their style is what it was a couple years ago. They mostly spread you out and are fairly balanced running and throwing but are going to be throwing a lot more than teams we’re used to seeing.
"We’re going to be prepared for that.”