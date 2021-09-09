Prep Football: McDonell maintains aerial success early in season

Cox said the team also spends time in the offseason competing at 7-on-7 passing camps as the only local eight-man team they've seen at those events. That has meant facing off against larger schools, such as Menomonie and Eau Claire Memorial, but the competition seen there has helped the Macks in the fall.

McDonell, Gilman and Phillips have made it through the first two weeks of the season unbeaten, and with Central Wisconsin West play scheduled to begin next week for teams, the Macks want to keep building upon the momentum they've gained so far.

“It was really nice to start off the year the way we did and that win over Greenwood felt good because Greenwood had taken it to us the year before so getting a little revenge was nice," Cox said. "We also realized we didn’t play as well as we could that whole Greenwood game.”

McDonell heads for Port Edwards as the Macks look to start 3-0 for the second season in a row. The two programs have met just once, but that matchup was a significant one as the Macks earned a 42-40 win on Aug. 23, 2019, for the team's first eight-man victory.