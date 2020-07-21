Prep Football: McDonell, New Auburn, Gilman ready to start next chapter in new 8-man CWC West conference

“For us we really love it because we’ve been in a situation the last couple years where our schedule has been difficult as far as finding teams to play and finding teams that are within a reasonable distance travel wise,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said. “Now we don’t really have to worry about a schedule at all. It’s made for us, and we’re playing teams that are much more locally based. And that makes sense for us as far as travel is concerned, so we couldn’t be happier with the fact that we’re in a conference, let alone one that’s good for us as far as travel is concerned.”

McDonell had lengthy drives to play against the likes of Oakfield and Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah from the east side of the state and others but now won’t be seeing as many unfamiliar foes.

“We get the chance to travel and play these teams that people have heard about,” Cox said. “In the past, we’ve scheduled some teams and the players were like, ‘Where is that? Who is that?’ We don’t know anything about them. They know everything about these teams, maybe not everything about them per se, but they know about them, they know where these places are.

“It gives us a better chance to maybe establish some rivalries, some more natural rivalries instead of establishing with someone across the other side of the state.”