Prep Football: McDonell, New Auburn, Gilman ready to start next chapter in new 8-man CWC West conference

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s statewide realignment plan that goes into effect this season has moved many programs into new and unfamiliar leagues.
But it’s also created them as well.
Three area 8-man football teams will be jumping into a brand new conference as McDonell, New Auburn and Gilman join Phillips, Alma Center Lincoln and Bruce to form the CWC West.
New Auburn was among the first teams to return to 8-man full time in 2012, while the Macks played their first 8-man season in 2018 and Gilman is making the move from 11-man beginning this season. The Trojans, a long-tenured member of the Lakeland Conference, make the move and will now see more teams from the south and the east instead of primarily from the north.
“I think the guys are looking forward to the challenge,” New Auburn coach Wayne North said of the move. “There’s not any apprehension with the coaching staff or with the players about moving forward. We’re excited to get everything on the road if they let us play. We’re planning on playing and hopefully everything straightens out here and we can take the right precautions and keep everybody healthy and able to have a football season.”
The Macks spent their first two years of 8-man piecing together a schedule as a team without a conference.
“For us we really love it because we’ve been in a situation the last couple years where our schedule has been difficult as far as finding teams to play and finding teams that are within a reasonable distance travel wise,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said. “Now we don’t really have to worry about a schedule at all. It’s made for us, and we’re playing teams that are much more locally based. And that makes sense for us as far as travel is concerned, so we couldn’t be happier with the fact that we’re in a conference, let alone one that’s good for us as far as travel is concerned.”
McDonell had lengthy drives to play against the likes of Oakfield and Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah from the east side of the state and others but now won’t be seeing as many unfamiliar foes.
“We get the chance to travel and play these teams that people have heard about,” Cox said. “In the past, we’ve scheduled some teams and the players were like, ‘Where is that? Who is that?’ We don’t know anything about them. They know everything about these teams, maybe not everything about them per se, but they know about them, they know where these places are.
“It gives us a better chance to maybe establish some rivalries, some more natural rivalries instead of establishing with someone across the other side of the state.”
One new foe the Macks have a history with is Gilman, which moves to 8-man coming off a Division 7 postseason berth a season ago. The program decided on the move prior to last season, citing lowering enrollment numbers, and longtime Pirates coach Robin Rosemeyer believes his team in entering a good situation with the new conference.
“We kind of like it because there’s not a lot of teams that are playing 8-man, but we have a pretty close conference as far as travel goes,” Rosemeyer said. “It’s not bad. We’re kind of somewhat in the middle.”
Phillips joins the conference after playing as an independent, while Bruce and Alma Center Lincoln make the move after being a part of the South Lakeland Conference along with the Trojans.
Wausau Newman, Bowler/Gresham, Marion/Tigerton, Port Edwards, Tri-County and Greenwood make up the CWC East with three “crossover” games set for the nonconference portion of the schedule. Wausau Newman and Greenwood are familiar for McDonell and Gilman as previous conference opponents when both teams were playing 11-man in the Cloverwood Conference.
The 8-man game has grown each year since returning full time in the state nearly a decade ago.
“At first when 8-man came out, people looked down upon it like it’s not real football, I heard that from people in the communities — not just our community, but nearby communities,” North said. “I still hear that from some parents and other communities that are struggling with 11-man, but I think that has been muted a lot with the expectation that there’s high competition and that it takes a better athlete to play 8-man than it does 11-man because you’re asking a lot more out of your athletes. It’s only eight people on the field, they have to be able to go sideline-to-sideline, whereas before you could throw certain people in certain spots and let them just stay within a few yards of that and we were good.”
The WIAA introduced an 8-man playoff first in 2018 with eight teams from around the state qualifying before the number grew to 16 in 2019. Chippewa County has hosted the first two 8-man state championship games as Sevastopol defeated Luck 38-30 at Oriole Park in Stanley in 2018 before Dorais Field held last year’s title game with Luck earning a 42-27 win over Wausau Newman.
“We’re all in conferences, and it’s pretty evenly spaced out. It kind of puts everyone on a level playing field similar to 11-man selects their playoff field,” Cox said. “It’s going to be much easier united 8-man across the state and making things simpler and a little more fair.”
The 8-man season is currently scheduled to have its first day of practice on Aug. 11 — one week after 11-man is scheduled to start — with games starting a week later than 11-man on Aug. 27.
“I just think everybody’s excited, especially after this spring not being in school,” North said. “I think people are just excited to just get back together and hang out and that team mentality really comes through. Just talking to my players and their parents, everybody is on edge just trying to get back into life, and I think a lot of people — I have football players that really look forward to football — but I think a lot of people are really looking forward to football.”
