Prep Football: McDonell, New Auburn square off for first time ever

One team is looking to build off the final three quarters of its last game.
The other had more positives in its first two quarters.
The McDonell and New Auburn football programs will meet on the gridiron for the first time Saturday when the Macks and Trojans clash at Dorais Field in a 1 p.m. matinee.
McDonell is coming off a 46-20 victory over Alma Center Lincoln in the first week, while New Auburn opened the season with a 42-12 loss to Phillips.
The victory was a tale of two games in one for the Macks, who trailed 20-8 after the first quarter before scoring the final 38 points of the game. Defensively McDonell limited Alma Center Lincoln to just 279 yards of total offense against a spread-style Hornet offense. The Trojans are making an effort to showcase the air attack more in 2020, but still rely on power on the ground led by running back Nick Walker who ran for more than 1,000 yards last season.
“They’re going to be pretty physical,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said. “They’ve got some big kids over there, so we have to be ready to come and hit right away from the get go because they’re going to try, for the most part, to run it down our throats so we have to be ready for that.”
Walker led the team with 64 yards and a touchdown as New Auburn played Phillips to a 12-6 halftime deficit before injuries, mistakes and continued physicality by the Loggers helped Phillips pull away to a 42-14 result.
“We kind of left our game plan,” New Auburn coach Wayne North said of the opening loss. “We got sidetracked and (had) some injuries, and all of a sudden, before we knew it, we weren’t doing what we were doing in the first half. By then it was too late so we kind of shot ourselves in the leg not making it competitive. But they’re a good team.”
North said McDonell is a team that can do a little bit of everything, but he also knows that a lot of what the Macks do will run through quarterback Tanner Opsal. The senior signal caller had a big first game in the win, running for 309 yards on a staggering 49 carries while throwing for 58 yards and three scores.
The Macks were shorthanded in the opening win and Cox said he thinks the team will have a more balanced approach on offense this week.
“Tanner can do a lot of different things, really takes command of the offense for us — whether we have to have him run it a bunch or he has to throw it or whatever he has to do he does it well,” Cox said.
Ultimately, the Loggers ended up running for 421 yards and five scores in the win over the Trojans and North said the team will look to find the right combination of players amid injuries for this week’s challenge.
“It’s an interesting year because we lost some key players that we’re trying to fill and we’ve started off the year with a bunch of injuries and trying to just kind of fit people in where they can go,” North said. “Sometimes it’s hard to shove guys around when you only have 10 players that really are varsity level. But at the same time they have heart. So now the word that’s coming up with us is discipline and so if we do what we’re supposed to do, I think we’ll find success. But if we leave the game plan we’re in trouble.”
Saturday’s matchup marks the first the two programs have played each other. New Auburn was in the first wave of teams to join 8-man football full time in the early 2010s and McDonell followed suit later in the decade. But after Wisconsin Football Coaches Association statewide realignment, the Macks and Trojans are now conference rivals in the Central Wisconsin West Conference.
Both programs entered the season with the goal of being a player in the league title race and, with a shortened season, the teams know each victory is valuable.
“It definitely is going to be a test for our guys,” Cox said. “In the past some teams have run it down our throat a little bit. We feel like teams aren’t going to be able to do that this year but we have to prove that’s not going to be the case by coming out and being physical because some of our linebackers and defenders are pretty young and kinda small, so they have to play bigger than they are and really match up to some of those bigger kids.”
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!