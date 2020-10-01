Prep Football: McDonell, New Auburn square off for first time ever

“We kind of left our game plan,” New Auburn coach Wayne North said of the opening loss. “We got sidetracked and (had) some injuries, and all of a sudden, before we knew it, we weren’t doing what we were doing in the first half. By then it was too late so we kind of shot ourselves in the leg not making it competitive. But they’re a good team.”

North said McDonell is a team that can do a little bit of everything, but he also knows that a lot of what the Macks do will run through quarterback Tanner Opsal. The senior signal caller had a big first game in the win, running for 309 yards on a staggering 49 carries while throwing for 58 yards and three scores.

The Macks were shorthanded in the opening win and Cox said he thinks the team will have a more balanced approach on offense this week.

“Tanner can do a lot of different things, really takes command of the offense for us — whether we have to have him run it a bunch or he has to throw it or whatever he has to do he does it well,” Cox said.

Ultimately, the Loggers ended up running for 421 yards and five scores in the win over the Trojans and North said the team will look to find the right combination of players amid injuries for this week’s challenge.