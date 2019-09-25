The McDonell football team has a good idea of what it will see this Friday against Phillips.
But that doesn’t make it any easier to stop as the unbeaten Loggers (5-0) bring a punishing running game to Dorais Field.
Phillips has run roughshod over its first five foes, piling up nearly 1,900 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns according to WisSports.net. Quarterback Ethan Mudgett leads the way with 772 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns as the triggerman in the team’s double wing offense.
“They’re going to run power sweeps over and over then run counters and really try to just confuse you with misdirection,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said. “We have to be very disciplined and very physical. They’re a very physical team.
“They’re going to run it 90 percent of the time at least and they have good, hard runners and multiple people that can hurt you.”
Running backs Nate Haskins and Taber Fawley have run for 512 and 497 yards, respectively, and combined for 12 touchdowns to give the McDonell defense plenty to keep an eye on and test the team’s discipline.
“The one play where you do the wrong thing or you shoot the wrong gap on defense, they’re going to spring it for a big one,” Cox said.
McDonell faced Phillips twice last season, falling 49-22 and 48-8 in games 14 days apart. The Macks also saw the Loggers during an offseason scrimmage in Duluth.
McDonell (2-2) is coming off a 60-14 defeat at Chequamegon last Friday. The Macks led in the second quarter 14-12 before too many mistakes helped turn the tides for a talented Screaming Eagles squad that scored the final 48 points.
The total yardage figure was not as lopsided as the final score would suggest (a 354-294 advantage for Chequamegon), but seven turnovers from the Macks repeatedly but their opponent in a position to score and the Screaming Eagles took advantage.
The Macks have averaged 221.5 passing yards per game this year, but being able to run the ball successfully would go a long way to keeping that lethal Logger running game off the field.
“We have to be able to run the ball, which we have been able to do in three of our four games this year,” Cox said. “Other than (Wausau) Newman, we’ve established the run fairly well.”
The Loggers are ranked fourth in the latest WisSports.net 8-Man State Coaches Poll and have won all five of their games by at least 22 points. Most recently the Loggers earned a 54-14 win over White Lake/Elcho, a team the Macks defeated 30-14 on Sept. 7. The two teams have one other common opponent in Chequamegon, a team Phillips defeated 44-14 on Aug. 22.
Friday’s game starts a stretch of three consecutive games at Dorais Field for the Macks, who host Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah on Oct. 4 and Chequamegon on Oct. 11. The team logged plenty of miles in the first half of the season on the road and is excited to be back on its home turf this week.
“We were kind of getting tired of the two-hour bus drives everywhere so it’ll be nice to have three in a row at home,” Cox said.
Five of the six all-time meetings between the teams have come since 2008. Both teams played in the Marawood Conference from 2008-2010. The first meeting came more than 60 years ago, a 38-6 Phillips win on Sept. 20, 1957.