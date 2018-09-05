The McDonell football team’s challenging schedule in its inaugural season of 8-man football continues this week.
The Macks face Oakfield, No. 4 in the latest WisSports.net 8-man football coaches poll, on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Dorais Field.
After going undefeated a season ago, the Oaks are off to a 3-0 start this season following their 57-12 win over Port Edwards on Friday.
The Macks (0-3) are no strangers to facing the top 8-man teams in the state having already matched up with Wausau Newman and Northwood/Solon Springs, ranked No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, in the coaches poll.
Last week, McDonell was defeated by Florence 52-8 in a game that saw similar problems to the two losses earlier this year.
The Macks trailed by just one score midway through the second quarter before Florence found the end zone multiple times heading into the break, an issue that has persisted through three games.
“Guys start to get tired halfway through the second quarter and when we get down a little bit too and tired at the same time our effort might not be exactly where it needs to be late in that second quarter,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said, “which leads to some minor lapses which results in some big plays sometimes, which really hurts us.”
The end of the first half has proven to be a challenge for a team with low numbers on the roster. Cox said eliminating the lull heading into the break comes down to the team developing more quality depth and improving the teams conditioning.
Offensively the Macks totaled 148 yards of offense last week and a key injury could impact the team’s strategy on that side of the ball on Saturday. Senior running back Eli Swoboda suffered an injury against Florence and is unlikely to be available for Saturday, according to Cox. Swoboda leads the team in rushing and is second in receiving yards to Adam Waldusky. Cox is focused on the positive with the injury as he said it will allow others the chance to show what they can do offensively.
“That (injury) will hurt us from a playmaking standpoint, but it will also be nice to have some other guys get some opportunities and to show what they can do,” Cox said. “(We) try to at times to get the ball to Eli a little too often, so spreading it around a little bit more might actually be helpful for us.”
Cox said Mike Scheidler will see an increase in touches at running back and the team’s goal offensively is to find other contributors that could help the team when Swoboda makes his return.
Oakfield has wins over Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, Phillips and Port Edwards this season and has outscored its opponents 139-38. Oakfield’s consistency as a program is something Cox has seen in watching film of the Oaks and he knows they will provide another tough challenge for his team.
“It’s obvious with watching film that they are very disciplined and have a good sense of their offense and what they do, so we will have to be disciplined on defense. They run a lot of sweeps where they run a lot of bodies at you, so we’ll have to be assignment sound and physical on that side of the ball,” Cox said.
The goals for McDonell have remained the same throughout the season. Cox wants his team to take steps forward each game. He wants his team to keep a positive outlook on this year of building in McDonell’s return to football, and he feels confident by the end of the season the Macks level of competitiveness will improve.
“I wanted to see them (show improvement) and not get down on themselves, even though we are 0-3 to start and haven’t been too competitive in any of our games, I’m just going to let them know that I believe in them because I really do think there is some potential here and the guys can still compete in games,” Cox said. “(I’m making) sure they are staying confident and upbeat and hopefully that will lead to some better results on the field.”
