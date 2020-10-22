Prep Football: McDonell seeks bounce-back effort at Bruce in conference finale

The McDonell football team hits the road this Friday to Bruce where the Macks are seeking a bounce back after suffering the team’s first loss of the season last week.
The Macks (3-1, 3-1) are coming off a 44-8 defeat at Gilman last week in a showdown atop the Central Wisconsin West Conference standings. With the win the Pirates clinched at least a share of the league title and can win it outright with a victory over New Auburn on Friday night.
Gilman ran for 317 yards in the win and scored 32 first-half points and coming off a tough loss, McDonell coach Jason Cox is eager to see his team respond.
“We weren’t too happy with what happened against Gilman,” Cox said. “Not that we lost against Gilman because they’re a really good team. They came out with a good gameplan, executed it, didn’t make mistakes whereas we didn’t play our best. A lot of mistakes we had made previously, penalty-wise especially, that we had been able to overcome earlier in the year really came back to bite us.”
The showdown of state-ranked teams was the first high profile game for McDonell since moving to eight-man in 2018 and Cox doesn’t want to let one tough loss thus far derail what has been a successful season for the Macks.
“The Gilman game was obviously rough,” Cox said. “We’re looking to respond from that and try to stay positive and realize they were a good team and we want to end on a good note, not let that ruin our season that we lost to them and end strong.”
Bruce (0-3, 0-3) will be playing its first game since Oct. 9 when the Red Raiders fell to New Auburn 20-14. The Red Raiders opened the year with losses to Gilman (53-0) and Alma Center Lincoln (38-12) before the game with the Trojans. Last Friday’s scheduled game at Phillips was postponed so the Red Raiders will have had two weeks off leading into the game with McDonell.
The two teams have some familiarity with each other after scrimmaging at Dorais Field on Sept. 18. Bruce uses a double wing offense similar to Phillips, one that focuses on the ground game and utilizing misdirection to keep opposing defenses off balance.
Friday will mark the final conference game of the season for the Macks and a win would also give the team its most victories in a single season since joining eight-man. Friday’s game also marks the first time McDonell and Bruce have met.
But it won’t be McDonell’s final game of the season after the Macks picked up a nonconference game against Greenwood for Thursday, Oct. 29 at Dorais Field. Cox said the program could also add another game for the week after, but nothing has been finalized for that as of yet.
“We’re just playing it week by week,” Cox said of the end-of-season schedule. “Whatever team they tell us to play, we’re going to go and do it.”
