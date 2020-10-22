Prep Football: McDonell seeks bounce-back effort at Bruce in conference finale

The McDonell football team hits the road this Friday to Bruce where the Macks are seeking a bounce back after suffering the team’s first loss of the season last week.

The Macks (3-1, 3-1) are coming off a 44-8 defeat at Gilman last week in a showdown atop the Central Wisconsin West Conference standings. With the win the Pirates clinched at least a share of the league title and can win it outright with a victory over New Auburn on Friday night.

Gilman ran for 317 yards in the win and scored 32 first-half points and coming off a tough loss, McDonell coach Jason Cox is eager to see his team respond.

“We weren’t too happy with what happened against Gilman,” Cox said. “Not that we lost against Gilman because they’re a really good team. They came out with a good gameplan, executed it, didn’t make mistakes whereas we didn’t play our best. A lot of mistakes we had made previously, penalty-wise especially, that we had been able to overcome earlier in the year really came back to bite us.”

The showdown of state-ranked teams was the first high profile game for McDonell since moving to eight-man in 2018 and Cox doesn’t want to let one tough loss thus far derail what has been a successful season for the Macks.