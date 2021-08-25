Prep Football: McDonell seeks quick start in season opener at Bowler/Gresham

The McDonell eight-man football team has won its last two season openers.
But the Macks have had to play catch up in order to do it.
McDonell hits the road to open the season on Thursday, traveling east to play Bowler/Gresham in a Central Wisconsin Conference crossover matchup.
The last two seasons have started well for the Macks. McDonell opened the 2019 season with a 42-40 win at Port Edwards — the first varsity victory for the program since moving to eight-man — and started the 2020 campaign with a 46-20 win at Alma Center Lincoln. But the Macks trailed by two scores in the 2019 opener and had to overcome a 20-8 deficit after the first quarter in last season's win.
McDonell has a two-hour bus ride to Bowler for the game, but coach Jason Cox is hoping his team can come out fired up from the opening kickoff.
“We have to be very focused and disciplined and get off to a good start," Cox said. "That’s sort of been a problem for us in the beginning of the year. The last couple of seasons we’ve won our opener but have been behind by a couple of scores early on. We need to fix that and come focused and ready to play from the start and be ready to take it to them right away so hopefully we’re not playing catch up and be successful.”
The Cats went 1-1 in an abbreviated 2020 season, defeating Tri-County and losing to Port Edwards. Quarterback Emmitt Kietlinski threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns in two games while completing 67.7 percent of his passes in 2020, according to WisSports, and besides that and knowing Bowler/Gresham has some size in the trenches, Cox and his team aren't too familiar with their opponent. The two programs have never met before and don't have any common opponents from last year.
“We’ve worked against a lot of different defenses and we’ve prepared defensively for a lot of different offenses and we do know that they like to vary up formation-wise what they do on offense," Cox said. "Hopefully we’ll be prepared for it all because we’ve been doing that kind of stuff here for the last 2-3 weeks.”
The McDonell team earned its first winning season since moving to 8-man last season and returns many key players from that team for this year.
McDonell faced off with Shell Lake and Prairie Farm at last Friday's scrimmage in Clayton and overall Cox was happy with how his team did. Shell Lake brings back several players from last year's 5-1 team.
“We’re very pleased with what we were able to do against Shell Lake," Cox said. "We’re hoping we’re able to continue off of that and bring that into the season.”
Thursday's game starts what is a unique beginning of the season schedule-wise for the Macks. Each of McDonell's first four games of the season are not on the customary Friday evening at 7 p.m. McDonell has two home games during that stretch on Saturday afternoons and their two road games are at different times. Thursday's game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff while the Friday, Sept. 10 matchup at Port Edwards will be a 4 p.m. start.
But despite that, Cox expects his team to be focused and ready to go as the Macks aim to build off of what was a successful 2020 season when the program finished 5-3 for its first winning season since moving to eight-man in 2018.
“We’ve been playing against each other for a long time. You really saw a lot of energy in the scrimmage getting to go against somebody else," Cox said. "We got to be physical a little bit, which they haven’t been able to do a ton of in practice. It’s nice to see that they like to go out there and hit but hopefully, they can do it in a game situation and bring it on Thursday.”