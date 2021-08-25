Prep Football: McDonell seeks quick start in season opener at Bowler/Gresham

The McDonell eight-man football team has won its last two season openers.

But the Macks have had to play catch up in order to do it.

McDonell hits the road to open the season on Thursday, traveling east to play Bowler/Gresham in a Central Wisconsin Conference crossover matchup.

The last two seasons have started well for the Macks. McDonell opened the 2019 season with a 42-40 win at Port Edwards — the first varsity victory for the program since moving to eight-man — and started the 2020 campaign with a 46-20 win at Alma Center Lincoln. But the Macks trailed by two scores in the 2019 opener and had to overcome a 20-8 deficit after the first quarter in last season's win.

McDonell has a two-hour bus ride to Bowler for the game, but coach Jason Cox is hoping his team can come out fired up from the opening kickoff.

“We have to be very focused and disciplined and get off to a good start," Cox said. "That’s sort of been a problem for us in the beginning of the year. The last couple of seasons we’ve won our opener but have been behind by a couple of scores early on. We need to fix that and come focused and ready to play from the start and be ready to take it to them right away so hopefully we’re not playing catch up and be successful.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}