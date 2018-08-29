Still searching for their first victory of the season, the McDonell football team is focused on showing improvement each week.
On Thursday they will have the opportunity to take a step in the right direction when they travel to D.C. Everest for a neutral site matchup against Florence.
"We felt like even though the score was pretty similar (in both games this season)…we didn’t feel it was anywhere near the same as week one (against Northwood/Solon Springs)." McDonell coach Jason Cox said.
McDonell fell to Wausau Newman 48-20 last Thursday, but outscored the Fighting Cardinals 20-7 after the break.
Florence moved to 1-0 on the season last week with a 44-0 win over Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas.
The Macks are expecting to see a heavy dose of the run game against the Bobcats on Thursday and Cox said his team will need to shore up their tackling, something that has plagued the team through two weeks of play.
"We will have to be physical up front," he said. "They like to be physical on both sides of the ball, so that’s definitely going to be key. We will have to make tackles because that’s been a problem the first two weeks on defense."
Last week the Macks were shut out in the first half before scoring 20 points in the second half, but Cox said he was more pleased with the offense in the first half because they were playing against the top Wausau Newman lineup.
"We did do a lot of good things in the second half, but I was really pleased with the first half. We were able to move the ball quite a bit on offense. We had problems with finishing drives and also penalties hurt us as well. We moved the ball pretty effectively against a really good defense."
Getting Kendren Gullo back at quarterback allowed the Macks to attack the Fighting Cardinals defense in multiple ways. Gullo's availability also allowed McDonell to use versatile weapon Eli Swoboda at different positions. Swoboda ran for over 100 yards, caught eight passes for 72 yards and threw a touchdown. Swoboda has been the biggest offensive weapon in early season play and Cox said him and the staff are always looking for ways to get him the ball, something that will continue against Florence.
"We’re basically trying to figure out how to get him the ball as often as we can without making it too obvious that it’s going to him every single time," Cox said. "We’re trying to be creative putting him both in the slot as a receiver and at running back. We’ve experimented with him as a quarterback in the wildcat, which he’s done very well at. He might be a guy that can beat you three different ways, with his legs, with his arm and catching the ball."
In his first year as coach, Cox is still trying to find the right combination. He's been switching up positions on both sides of the ball in order to put players in the best place to succeed. Cox has moved seniors Adam Waldusky and Mike Scheidler from the offensive line into an increased roles as skill positions players. The same is being done on the opposite side of the ball with junior Drake McChesney moving from the defensive line over to linebacker.
This is all to get the teams top playmakers in space and Cox hopes these changes allow the team to find more success this coming week against the Bobcats. While some look at last week's results and can't identify improvement, Cox knows his team is making progress and soon that will show on the scoreboard.
"We felt like we were significantly better as a team and that we improved (this last week)," Cox said, "so we’re just looking to do that again, just to improve and keep getting better each week."
