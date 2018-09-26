The McDonell football team is looking for better results in its second go-round with Phillips.
After suffering a 49-22 loss to the Loggers on the road on Sept. 8, the Macks will look to return the favor as they host Phillips on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Dorais Field.
"We’re obviously pretty familiar with them and what they do," McDonell coach Jason Cox said of Phillips. "We'll take a lot of things that worked well offensively, stick with those type of things. We also have to realize they’re probably going to come with some different stuff at us defensively, so we’re going to have to be ready to make some adjustments as well."
The Macks played in an exhibition game last Saturday against Alma Center Lincoln and Cox said some the same issues that hurt McDonell throughout the season popped up again as the team fell behind early. He said it was good to see team battle back in the second half as the contest ended with Alma Center on top 18-14.
"We saw some situational stuff there (at the end)," Cox said. "(We) got a score, got a big stop defensively, got the ball back and were driving, but had a fumble that cost us at the end of the game. That has kind of been the story of the last few weeks."
Cox said limiting the mistakes and starting the game fast can put the team in a much better spot this week as the Loggers come to town.
"It’s a matter of realizing what happened last time that we played them," he said. "The two big things were getting off to a slow start and turnovers, which really hurt us. Doing those two things — protecting the ball and not digging ourselves a hole right away — are going to be pretty important."
Mike Scheidler led the way offensively against the Loggers two weeks ago. He ran for 74 yards and caught five passes for 113 yards and three scores. Kendren Gullo also passed for a season-high 270 yards. While the offense succeeded in moving the ball, the Macks missed out on opportunities to put more points on the board.
"Our offense has been moving the ball between the 20s the last couple of weeks, which is great to see, but we've got to finish drives," Cox said.
On the other side of the ball, McDonell will need to adjust to the run game of Phillips. The Macks allowed 444 yards rushing to the run-heavy offense of the Loggers. Dakota Haberman ran for 210 yards on 16 carries in the first matchup, and he's one of two backs (Taber Fawley) for Phillips with over 450 yards rushing on the season.
"I think we had it played pretty well against (Phillips run game) as far as getting guys in the right spots," Cox said. "It’s just a matter of working on tackling, which has been a problem all year long. We did at times during the game we tackled well and then at times we didn’t which led to some big plays. So we just have to be more secure on every single play making sure that we’re in the right spot and then finishing the play."
McDonell has three more chances this season to get a win with games against Iron Buhl (Minn.) and Oakfield still remaining. Cox said the team has maintained a positive outlook and he's looking for that to continue as the Macks look for their first win of the program's 8-man football era on Saturday in a rematch with Phillips.
"I just want to see them not give up," Cox said. " I know a lot of guys want to get a win on the board and I do too. Just not phoning it in at this point and just giving forth the effort that we need to at the end of the year to finish strong (is what I want to see)."
