In pursuit of their first win of the season, the McDonell football team travels to Phillips on Friday for the first of two matchups with the Loggers this season.
Following an exhibition game against Alma Center Lincoln next week, the Macks will host Phillips on September 29.
In a season of unfamiliar opponents, McDonell (0-4) has some level of knowledge about this week’s opponent. The Macks and the Loggers (1-3) both attended a football camp in Duluth, Minn. in July where the two teams practiced against each other throughout the day.
“More so than any other team we’ve played so far we feel like we know what they’re going to do,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said about Phillips. “With them it’s going to be similar to what we’ve seen the last couple weeks with Oakfield and Florence, which is (them) being physical. They don’t throw it a ton. They’re going to put a lot of bodies at the point of attack with just a power run game, so we have to be more physical than we’ve been in the past and really try to stop them at the point of attack.”
That power run game has allowed Taber Fawley to run for 348 yards on 35 attempts this season, according to WisSports.net. Dakota Haberman (167) and Darek Petruzalek (145) have received a bulk of the workload from the backfield with 37 and 44 carries, respectively, to compliment the explosive runs from Fawley.
Battling with a proven run game the Macks can’t fall behind too much early in the game, something that has become a trend this season as McDonell trailed 37-0 at the half in last week’s 51-12 loss to Oakfield.
“We just got to bring some more intensity early in games,” Cox said. “We did the same types of things and just played better in general (in the second half). We just have to realize that teams are going to be tough and we need to bring that energy right off the bat.”
Something that could provide energy for McDonell this week is the return of senior running back Eli Swoboda, who missed last week’s game with injury and is still questionable leading up to Friday’s game.
In his place the Macks received offensive contributions from Mike Scheidler — who was a threat both on the ground (43) and through the air (32) — and Adam Waldusky, who extended his streak of three straight games with a score with two touchdown grabs and has solidified his role at receiver following a move from the offensive line.
“It will be nice to get him and Eli in there in the passing game at the same time,” Cox said of Waldusky. “With Adam being new to the receiver position, we didn’t really know what he was capable of. Now knowing he’s a solid threat out there for us as well as having Eli at a skill position too, in the slot, it could make our passing game pretty dangerous.”
Knowing there is only four games remaining for the Macks this season — in addition to the exhibition game against Alma Center Lincoln next week — Cox knows the team is running out of time to make the positive steps forward they want to see this year. After a brutal schedule to start the season, this week provides a good chance for McDonell to have the work they’ve been putting into practice be reflected in the results.
“We’re to the point where we’re running out of games. We need to be more competitive,” Cox said. “I’m expecting this game to be closer. It’d be nice to not go into halftime with the game already out of reach. I think it’s time for them to finally take that step forward and really play a tough competitive game and have a chance to be there at the end of the game.”
