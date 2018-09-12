McDonell at Phillips

Previous Matchup: McDonell 50, Phillips 9 (2010)

All-Time Series: McDonell leads 3-1

Matchup: The Macks (0-4) hit the road when they travel to face the Loggers (1-3) in an 8-man matchup...Phillips is coming off a 34-8 defeat to Florence last week. The Loggers are on a three-game losing streak after defeating Port Edwards 38-8 in the season opener...Phillips is led offensively by quarterback Darek Petruzulek (404 passing yards, five TDs) and running back Taber Fawley (348 rushing yards, one TD), according to WisSports.net...This marks the first matchup between these two teams since both were a part of the Marawood Conference in 2010.