Prep Football: McDonell wraps up first eight-man winning season with rout over Siren

The McDonell football team has come a long way in three seasons.

The Macks wrapped up their first winning season in eight-man Friday evening by scoring the first 56 points in a 64-16 rout of Siren to close the regular season.

Tanner Opsal threw for 97 yards and four touchdowns while he and Xayvion Matthews each had two rushing scores in the win for the Macks (5-3).

Matthews had a game-high 101 rushing yards on 11 carries and Opsal threw touchdown passes to Dale Tetrault, Noah Hanson, Noah Christopherson and Chase Berg as the Macks raced out to a 48-0 halftime lead.

"That's when we're at our best is when we can establish the run," Cox said of the offense. "That's what we like to do, we established it early like we wanted to do and then getting some RPOs off of that and some passes when they started coming up tight is really our game and that's what we were able to do today."

McDonell scored on each of its first six possessions on offense while the defense held the Dragons out of the end zone until the fourth quarter. Ethan Goulet had two interceptions for McDonell and Matthews added a pick of his own as the Macks made life difficult for Siren quarterback Nick Webster in holding the Dragons to negative 33 rushing yards.

