Prep Football: McDonell's Opsal, Christopherson represent improved Macks eight-man program in WFCA All-Star Game

Opsal threw for 1,553 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior while adding 1,002 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. He was named the Central Wisconsin West Conference Offensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the statewide WisSports.net Eight-Player Offensive Player of the Year award.

“He took over as a sophomore there for a little bit and as a junior we really put a lot on his shoulders and he developed when he was a junior and by the time he was a senior he knew what he was doing, I knew what he was going to do, we were both on the same page and it worked really well,” Cox said of Opsal. “We did a lot of stuff through him. The guys around him did a great job, too, but we relied a lot on Tanner to make good decisions.”

Christopherson was a second team All-CWWC offensive lineman selection last fall, and while he wasn’t the biggest lineman on the field, the senior used his combination of speed and technical skill to help provide time and space for the offense.