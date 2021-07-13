Prep Football: McDonell's Opsal, Christopherson represent improved Macks eight-man program in WFCA All-Star Game

Tanner Opsal and Noah Christopherson have the chance to show the state just how far the McDonell football program has come in a short time.
The three-year starters for the Macks will be in action at the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s Eight-Player All-Star Game at 6 p.m. Friday at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh. The Small and Large Schools 11-Man games will be contested on Saturday, as the best seniors from last season meet on the prep gridiron one more time.
Opsal and Christopherson will play for the North Eight-Player team, joined by New Auburn’s Brady Bischel and Gilman’s Brayden Boie and Kade Kroeplin, among others. Stanley-Boyd’s Jake Schneider and Bo Chwala will play for the North Small Schools team in Saturday’s first game, scheduled for 2 p.m., before the Large School teams take the field at 6 p.m.
Opsal and Christopherson experienced a lot during their four years of high school, from the lows of not having a freshman season to the highs of ending their careers by leading the Macks to the program’s first winning season in eight-man and a state ranking. Opsal is a three-year starter at quarterback for the Macks, while Christopherson wasn’t far away as one of the QBs most trusted offensive lineman up front.
“They both were starting when they were sophomores in the first year of the eight-man program,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said. “Neither one of them got to play freshman year due to us not having a team. Those guys were at the forefront of trying to help us get the program going, and they took their lumps when they were younger and it’s nice to see them persevere and have success in their last year as seniors before they were able to hang ‘em up.”
Opsal threw for 1,553 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior while adding 1,002 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. He was named the Central Wisconsin West Conference Offensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the statewide WisSports.net Eight-Player Offensive Player of the Year award.
“He took over as a sophomore there for a little bit and as a junior we really put a lot on his shoulders and he developed when he was a junior and by the time he was a senior he knew what he was doing, I knew what he was going to do, we were both on the same page and it worked really well,” Cox said of Opsal. “We did a lot of stuff through him. The guys around him did a great job, too, but we relied a lot on Tanner to make good decisions.”
Christopherson was a second team All-CWWC offensive lineman selection last fall, and while he wasn’t the biggest lineman on the field, the senior used his combination of speed and technical skill to help provide time and space for the offense.
“We were able to do a lot of things with him as far as pulling him a little bit, getting him to the second level (and) really using his athleticism and strength to really help us in the run game a ton,” Cox said of Christopherson. “We ran behind him as often as we could because we knew that’s where we could run the ball and be successful the last couple years really, and also in pass protection, he did a great job there as well.”
McDonell’s first season back on the gridiron came in 2018, and the Macks went 0-8, suffering many lopsided losses as a young group of players including Opsal and Christopherson got familiar with the challenges of playing varsity football. The Macks opened the 2019 season with a 42-40 win at Port Edwards as the team earned three victories overall. This past fall proved to be the most successful for the young program yet, as McDonell jumped out to a 3-0 start to the season and ended the year with a 64-16 playoff win over Siren to clinch a winning campaign.
“From the beginning of our career with eight-man we were pretty rusty,” Opsal said. “We had no clue what we doing and slowly we got better and at the end of the season we were beating teams and beating people by quite a bit. It was just amazing to see how much has changed in those three years and how much both me and Noah developed as a player and grew into roles as seniors and captains.”
Christopherson said he’s excited for the chance to compete against the “best of the best” at the all-star game and overall has been happy with how the eight-man game has grown in the area with more and more smaller schools opting to move to the game.
“It’s cool to watch everyone make their adjustments and learn about eight-man and grow overall,” Christopherson said.
Both players are excited to have former CWWC foes as teammates this week as Opsal, Christopherson and others have earned the opportunity to show what they can do on the big stage.
(There’s) definitely a lot of pride behind what we did and what we accomplished as a program,” Opsal said. “Me and Noah both hope it keeps growing a lot and we want to go showcase at the all-star game of what McDonell eventually became as an eight-man team.”