Prep Football: McDonell's Opsal named CWWC Offensive Player of the Year, Gilman's Krizan earns Defensive Player of the Year honors

McDonell senior quarterback Tanner Opsal has been named the Central Wisconsin West Conference's Offensive Player of the Year and Gilman junior linebacker Julian Krizan has been named as the league's Defensive Player of the Year.
Opsal and Krizan lead a sizable contingent of Macks and Pirates on the all-conference team for league champion Gilman and runner-up McDonell.
Opsal was a first team selection at quarterback, as was sophomore teammate Dale Tetrault (WR/TE) along with Gilman senior Kade Kroeplin (RB), sophomore Braeden Person (OL), junior Zach Marion (OL) and senior Andrew Hecker (specialist) as well as New Auubrn senior Nick Walker (RB).
Krizan led a group of five Pirates on the first team defense with senior Brayden Boie (DL), Person (DL), junior Bryson Keepers (LB), Krizan (LB) and Kroeplin (DB). McDonell's Xayvion Matthews (LB) was also a selection to the first team.
McDonell junior Noah Hanson (WR/TE), senior Noah Christopherson (OL) and Seth Wildenberg (OL), New Auburn junior Wyatt Gotham (OL) and Boie (RB) were second team selections on offense. McDonell senior Rongxian Yang (DL) and sophomore Ben Biskupski (DB), Gotham (DL) and Gilman sophomore Grady Kroeplin (LB) and Marion (DL) were chosen to the second team defense.
McDonell's Matthews (RB) and junior Clemett Matthews (RB), New Auburn's junior Caleb Gotham (QB and LB), senior Zach Fedie (RB and LB), sophomore Braden Johnson (WR/TE), junior Ethan Lotts (DB) and senior Brady Bischel (DB) and Gilman's Krizan (QB), Keepers (WR/TE) and Branden Ustianowski (WR/TE) were all chosen as honorable mentions.
Support Local Journalism
All-Central Wisconsin West Conference
|First Team Offense
|Name
|School
|Year
|QB
|Tanner Opsal (POY)
|McDonell
|Senior
|RB
|Kade Kroeplin
|Gilman
|Senior
|RB
|Nick Walker
|New Auburn
|Senior
|WR/TE
|Dale Tetrault
|McDonell
|Sophomore
|WR/TE
|Blake Hansen
|Alma Center Lincoln
|Senior
|OL
|Braeden Person
|Gilman
|Sophomore
|OL
|Haydn Fischer
|Phillips
|Senior
|OL
|Zach Marion
|Gilman
|Junior
|Specialist
|Andrew Hecker
|Gilman
|Senior
|First Team Defense
|Name
|School
|Year
|DL
|Brayden Boie
|Gilman
|Senior
|DL
|Drew Chafer
|Bruce
|Senior
|DL
|Braeden Person
|Gilman
|Sophomore
|LB
|Bryson Keepers
|Gilman
|Junior
|LB
|Julian Krizan (POY)
|Gilman
|Junior
|LB
|Xayvion Matthews
|McDonell
|Junior
|DB
|Jack Anderson
|Alma Center Lincoln
|Senior
|DB
|Kade Kroeplin
|Gilman
|Senior
|DB
|Dale Tetrault
|McDonell
|Sophomore
|Specialist
|Brady Bogdanovic
|Phillips
|Senior
|Second Team Offense
|Name
|School
|Year
|QB
|Jack Anderson
|Alma Center Lincoln
|Senior
|RB
|Brayden Boie
|Gilman
|Senior
|RB
|Brady Bogdanovic
|Phillips
|Senior
|WR/TE
|Trent Tondola
|Alma Center Lincoln
|Junior
|WR/TE
|Noah Hanson
|McDonell
|Junior
|OL
|Wyatt Gotham
|New Auburn
|Junior
|OL
|Noah Christopherson
|McDonell
|Senior
|OL
|Seth Wildenberg
|McDonell
|Senior
|Second Team Defense
|Name
|School
|Year
|DL
|Wyatt Gotham
|New Auburn
|Junior
|DL
|Zach Marion
|Gilman
|Junior
|DL
|Rongxian (Happy) Yang
|McDonell
|Senior
|LB
|Dom Tinker
|Bruce
|Junior
|LB
|Grady Kroeplin
|Gilman
|Sophomore
|LB
|Brady Bogdanovic
|Phillips
|Senior
|DB
|Chris Brockman
|Bruce
|Junior
|DB
|Ben Biskupski
|McDonell
|Sophomore
|DB
|Will Knaack
|Phillips
|Junior
|Honorable Mentions
|Name
|School
|Year
|LB
|Blake Hansen
|Alma Center Lincoln
|Senior
|OL
|Michael Matti
|Alma Center Lincoln
|Sophomore
|OL
|Matt Blodgett
|Bruce
|Senior
|DB
|Tyler Hoyt
|Bruce
|Senior
|QB
|Julian Krizan
|Gilman
|Junior
|WR/TE
|Bryson Keepers
|Gilman
|Junior
|WR/TE
|Branden Ustianowski
|Gilman
|Sophomore
|RB
|Xayvion Matthews
|McDonell
|Junior
|DL
|Clemett Matthews
|McDonell
|Junior
|QB
|Caleb Gotham
|New Auburn
|Junior
|RB
|Zach Fedie
|New Auburn
|Senior
|WR/TE
|Braden Johnson
|New Auburn
|Sophomore
|LB
|Zach Fedie
|New Auburn
|Senior
|LB
|Caleb Gotham
|New Auburn
|Junior
|DB
|Ethan Lotts
|New Auburn
|Junior
|DB
|Brady Bischel
|New Auburn
|Senior
|RB
|Jesse Bruhn
|Phillips
|Sophomore
|DL
|Jake Fusak
|Phillips
|Sophomore
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Lending a hand
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!