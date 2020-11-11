Prep Football: McDonell's Opsal named CWWC Offensive Player of the Year, Gilman's Krizan earns Defensive Player of the Year honors

McDonell senior quarterback Tanner Opsal has been named the Central Wisconsin West Conference's Offensive Player of the Year and Gilman junior linebacker Julian Krizan has been named as the league's Defensive Player of the Year.

Opsal and Krizan lead a sizable contingent of Macks and Pirates on the all-conference team for league champion Gilman and runner-up McDonell.

Opsal was a first team selection at quarterback, as was sophomore teammate Dale Tetrault (WR/TE) along with Gilman senior Kade Kroeplin (RB), sophomore Braeden Person (OL), junior Zach Marion (OL) and senior Andrew Hecker (specialist) as well as New Auubrn senior Nick Walker (RB).

Krizan led a group of five Pirates on the first team defense with senior Brayden Boie (DL), Person (DL), junior Bryson Keepers (LB), Krizan (LB) and Kroeplin (DB). McDonell's Xayvion Matthews (LB) was also a selection to the first team.

McDonell junior Noah Hanson (WR/TE), senior Noah Christopherson (OL) and Seth Wildenberg (OL), New Auburn junior Wyatt Gotham (OL) and Boie (RB) were second team selections on offense. McDonell senior Rongxian Yang (DL) and sophomore Ben Biskupski (DB), Gotham (DL) and Gilman sophomore Grady Kroeplin (LB) and Marion (DL) were chosen to the second team defense.