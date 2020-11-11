 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Football: McDonell's Opsal named CWWC Offensive Player of the Year, Gilman's Krizan earns Defensive Player of the Year honors
top story
Prep Football

Prep Football: McDonell's Opsal named CWWC Offensive Player of the Year, Gilman's Krizan earns Defensive Player of the Year honors

{{featured_button_text}}

McDonell senior quarterback Tanner Opsal has been named the Central Wisconsin West Conference's Offensive Player of the Year and Gilman junior linebacker Julian Krizan has been named as the league's Defensive Player of the Year.

Opsal and Krizan lead a sizable contingent of Macks and Pirates on the all-conference team for league champion Gilman and runner-up McDonell.

Opsal was a first team selection at quarterback, as was sophomore teammate Dale Tetrault (WR/TE) along with Gilman senior Kade Kroeplin (RB), sophomore Braeden Person (OL), junior Zach Marion (OL) and senior Andrew Hecker (specialist) as well as New Auubrn senior Nick Walker (RB).

Krizan led a group of five Pirates on the first team defense with senior Brayden Boie (DL), Person (DL), junior Bryson Keepers (LB), Krizan (LB) and Kroeplin (DB). McDonell's Xayvion Matthews (LB) was also a selection to the first team.

McDonell junior Noah Hanson (WR/TE), senior Noah Christopherson (OL) and Seth Wildenberg (OL), New Auburn junior Wyatt Gotham (OL) and Boie (RB) were second team selections on offense. McDonell senior Rongxian Yang (DL) and sophomore Ben Biskupski (DB), Gotham (DL) and Gilman sophomore Grady Kroeplin (LB) and Marion (DL) were chosen to the second team defense.

McDonell's Matthews (RB) and junior Clemett Matthews (RB), New Auburn's junior Caleb Gotham (QB and LB), senior Zach Fedie (RB and LB), sophomore Braden Johnson (WR/TE), junior Ethan Lotts (DB) and senior Brady Bischel (DB) and Gilman's Krizan (QB), Keepers (WR/TE) and Branden Ustianowski (WR/TE) were all chosen as honorable mentions.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All-Central Wisconsin West Conference

First Team OffenseNameSchoolYear
QBTanner Opsal (POY)McDonellSenior
RBKade KroeplinGilmanSenior
RBNick WalkerNew AuburnSenior
WR/TEDale TetraultMcDonellSophomore
WR/TEBlake HansenAlma Center LincolnSenior
OLBraeden PersonGilmanSophomore
OLHaydn FischerPhillipsSenior
OLZach MarionGilmanJunior
SpecialistAndrew HeckerGilmanSenior
First Team DefenseNameSchoolYear
DLBrayden BoieGilmanSenior
DLDrew ChaferBruceSenior
DLBraeden PersonGilmanSophomore
LBBryson KeepersGilmanJunior
LBJulian Krizan (POY)GilmanJunior
LBXayvion MatthewsMcDonellJunior
DBJack AndersonAlma Center LincolnSenior
DBKade KroeplinGilmanSenior
DBDale TetraultMcDonellSophomore
SpecialistBrady BogdanovicPhillipsSenior
Second Team Offense
NameSchoolYear
QBJack AndersonAlma Center LincolnSenior
RBBrayden BoieGilmanSenior
RBBrady BogdanovicPhillipsSenior
WR/TETrent TondolaAlma Center LincolnJunior
WR/TENoah HansonMcDonellJunior
OLWyatt GothamNew AuburnJunior
OLNoah ChristophersonMcDonellSenior
OLSeth WildenbergMcDonellSenior
Second Team DefenseNameSchoolYear
DLWyatt GothamNew AuburnJunior
DLZach MarionGilmanJunior
DLRongxian (Happy) YangMcDonellSenior
LBDom TinkerBruceJunior
LBGrady KroeplinGilmanSophomore
LBBrady BogdanovicPhillipsSenior
DBChris BrockmanBruceJunior
DBBen BiskupskiMcDonellSophomore
DBWill KnaackPhillipsJunior
Honorable MentionsNameSchoolYear
LBBlake HansenAlma Center LincolnSenior
OLMichael MattiAlma Center LincolnSophomore
OLMatt BlodgettBruceSenior
DBTyler HoytBruceSenior
QBJulian KrizanGilmanJunior
WR/TEBryson KeepersGilmanJunior
WR/TEBranden UstianowskiGilmanSophomore
RBXayvion MatthewsMcDonellJunior
DLClemett MatthewsMcDonellJunior
QBCaleb GothamNew AuburnJunior
RBZach FedieNew Auburn Senior
WR/TEBraden JohnsonNew Auburn Sophomore
LBZach FedieNew Auburn Senior
LBCaleb GothamNew Auburn Junior
DBEthan LottsNew Auburn Junior
DBBrady BischelNew Auburn Senior
RBJesse BruhnPhillipsSophomore
DLJake FusakPhillipsSophomore
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer girls basketball 12-5-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News