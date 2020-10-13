Prep Football: Methods change, but commitment hasn't as Chi-Hi collects winter clothing items for veterans in need

Even as the pandemic has changed the way a lot of things are currently done, Raykovich said to to the parents of his players this was still something they were going to do and the parents were happy to brainstorm over alternate ways to make it work.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It is a different way but we needed to get creative because of we’re facing different circumstances,” parent volunteer Kristin Schumacher said. “I also want the boys to know how important it is to give back to the community. I know Chippewa Falls High School in general does a really good job with reiterating community service and how to give back to communities but this is Rayko’s special touch on community service and of course there’s a personal reason he does it so we just needed to get creative and get a new way to approach the whole how do we get enough donations (challenge).”

Prep Football Notebook: Latest additions to Chi-Hi's Veterans Appreciation Night include pregame flyover As an event grows, often times the challenge can be finding new ways to add to what has alre…

The added drop off locations at Jacobson’s Hardware is new this year and much needed with significantly less foot traffic at games amid attendance restrictions. The team will also be hosting ‘progressive donations’ on game nights upcoming on Oct. 23 for large warm coats and blankets and Nov. 6 for winter boots, sweatshirts and hoodies.