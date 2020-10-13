Prep Football: Methods change, but commitment hasn't as Chi-Hi collects winter clothing items for veterans in need

The Chi-Hi football program’s commitment to helping veterans in need and honoring those who have served their country has grown each year.
For the last several years the program has partnered with The Hands Foundation to put forth a donation drive to collect new or gently used winter clothing items to be distributed to homeless veterans while also honoring those who served at a Chi-Hi home game.
Things have needed to change in 2020 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the commitment to helping those who have helped so many is still there.
The Chi-Hi program is once again seeking donations of new or gently used winter boots, large long johns, large warm coats, undergarments, sweatshirts/hoodies, hats and gloves, cotton or wool socks and personal hygiene items to help area homeless veterans. Donations can be dropped off during the entire month of October at both Jacobson’s Hardware locations in Chippewa Falls and there will also be drop-off bins at the entrance of Dorais Field an hour before kickoff of all varsity, junior varsity and freshman home games.
The Hands Foundation is a local agency that partners with agencies and efforts like the Veterans Assistance Foundation, Stand Down events and Help-A-Vet to help homeless veterans stay warm and find them housing. Chi-Hi football coach Chuck Raykovich learned of the initiative through a college friend and it’s an initiative the program has worked hard at for several years.
Even as the pandemic has changed the way a lot of things are currently done, Raykovich said to to the parents of his players this was still something they were going to do and the parents were happy to brainstorm over alternate ways to make it work.
“It is a different way but we needed to get creative because of we’re facing different circumstances,” parent volunteer Kristin Schumacher said. “I also want the boys to know how important it is to give back to the community. I know Chippewa Falls High School in general does a really good job with reiterating community service and how to give back to communities but this is Rayko’s special touch on community service and of course there’s a personal reason he does it so we just needed to get creative and get a new way to approach the whole how do we get enough donations (challenge).”
The added drop off locations at Jacobson’s Hardware is new this year and much needed with significantly less foot traffic at games amid attendance restrictions. The team will also be hosting ‘progressive donations’ on game nights upcoming on Oct. 23 for large warm coats and blankets and Nov. 6 for winter boots, sweatshirts and hoodies.
One piece that will be missing this year is the honoring of veterans during a home game at Dorais Field. Schumacher’s sons Jack and Declan have been among the many players to take part in the event and she said the interactions have been priceless.
“I have a soft spot in my own heart for the veterans because every year they come it’s a great lesson,” Schumacher said. “We typically ask the boys who host them—which is usually the freshman team – we ask them to walk up to the veterans, look them in the eye, shake their hands and tell them thank you for your service and then tell them to ask the veterans tell me what was your favorite memory of serving the country and what that does, it puts it back on the young men to understand the sacrifices the veterans have made for our country.”
Last year’s veterans appreciation event was held on Sept. 20 during a game against Eau Claire Memorial. The team also raised more than $2,500 through its ‘Miracle Minute’ fundraiser between the first and second quarter and the pregame festivities were capped by a multi-plane flyover from a local hobbyist group.
