BLOOMER — Mistakes and missed opportunities.
Stalled drives and three turnovers were too much for the Bloomer football team in a 42-18 loss to Northwestern in a Heart O'North Conference contest in Bloomer on Friday.
"You can’t do that to a team like that," Bloomer coach John Post said. "They're a phenomenal team. Our game worked except for the mistakes we made."
What was a great start for Bloomer (6-2, 6-1) quickly turned in favor of Northwestern.
Bloomer held a 6-0 advantage when Northwestern (8-0, 8-0) went on a 13-play, 87-yard drive that spanned into the second quarter as a 2-yard carry from fullback Brennen Werner put Northwestern up 7-6 after a successful point-after kick.
A mistake on the ensuing kickoff by the Blackhawks gave the ball right back to Northwestern. The low line drive kick bounced off a Bloomer player in the front line of the kickoff return group and the Tigers won the battle for possession.
The Tigers cruised down the field in five plays as Werner added his second score to lead 14-6 with 8:40 left in the half.
After a holding penalty on the next offensive play for Bloomer, LaGesse was picked off as he escaped a rush from the Tiger defense and lofted it down field where there was a miscommunication between LaGesse and his receiver.
Three minutes, and six plays later Northwestern held a 21-6 advantage.
"Turnovers were key. They did a good job with their pass drops," Northwestern coach Jovin Kroll said of his defense. "They read their keys and stayed true to their keys. Proud of the guys for stepping up in that way."
The Blackhawks were moving swiftly down the field on their opening drive getting chunk plays from their running back duo of Leif Iverson and Carter Rubenzer. Iverson carried the ball for a 29-yard gain to enter the red zone but lost control of the ball, giving it over to the Tigers.
You have free articles remaining.
Bloomer quickly forced a three-and-out and moved the ball again offensively. LaGesse found Rubenzer for 12 yards and then Iverson had a run of 16. Ethan Rothbauer added a carry for 15 and eventually Dalton Cook converted for the Blackhawks from two yards out to lead 6-0.
The Blackhawks responded when falling behind by 15 as Bloomer drove 70 yards in 11 plays as Cook found the end zone from a yard out with two minutes to play in the half.
Northwestern added a score to close of the first half as quarterback Jake Brill found Colin Trautt for a 13-yard score with just 22 seconds to play, giving Northwestern a 28-12 lead at the break.
After a scoreless third quarter Northwestern sealed the game on the first play of the fourth quarter when Trautt ran for a 40-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 35-12.
Trautt carried the ball 23 times for 187 yards to lead the Northwestern offense, which totaled 349 yard on the ground. Bryson Mazur added 10 attempts for 92 yards and Werner had three touchdowns, racking up 45 yards on 13 carries.
"The strength of our team right now is our offensive line," Kroll said. "Our tackles do whatever we ask them, whether it’s a reach block, doubling down blocking we ride them all year and they were able to have a little bit more success on the edge tonight and our backs hit it hard especially once we got a few drives under our feet."
Bloomer found success on the ground as well with a combined 210 yards rushing. Iverson toted the rock 18 times for 88 yards, Rubenzer had 14 for 63 and Rothbauer three for 38. Cook scored all three touchdowns as he ran for 21 yards on eight attempts.
LeGesse was 7-for-11 for 93 yards but he threw two interceptions. Iverson had two catches for 39 yards and Rubenzer added two grabs for 21.
"That’s a very good team and I think we’re equal caliber to that team if things don’t go the way they did tonight," Post said.
The loss drops the Blackhawks into a third-place tie in conference with Hayward. Bloomer wraps up the regular season next week with a trip to winless Cameron. Northwestern clinched at least a share of the conference championship with the win. The Tigers can take the title outright with a win over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser next Friday or a week nine loss by Cumberland against Hayward.