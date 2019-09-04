Muskego, Waukesha Catholic Memorial and Racine Lutheran maintained their top spots in their respective Associated Press state polls, released on Tuesday.
No Chippewa County teams received votes but a number of teams from the same conferences did. Menomonie was ranked 10th in the large schools poll while Eau Claire Memorial received votes. Eau Claire Regis was fifth in the small schools poll with Abbotsford and Colby each receiving votes.
HIGH SCHOOL
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
|1. Muskego (8)
|2-0
|89
|1
|2. Kimberly
|2-0
|72
|2
|3. Waunakee
|2-0
|68
|3
|4. Bay Port (1)
|2-0
|60
|4
|5. Fond du Lac
|2-0
|49
|5
|6. Mequon Homestead
|2-0
|41
|6
|7. Verona Area
|2-0
|28
|NR
|8. Madison Memorial
|2-0
|26
|9
|9. Brookfield East
|2-0
|15
|NR
|10. Menomonie
|2-0
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Waterford 8. Eau Claire Memorial 7. Onalaska 5. West De Pere 4. DeForest 4. Franklin 3. Watertown 3. Mukwonago 2. Marquette University 1. Brookfield Central 1.
|Medium Division (301-899)
|1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8)
|2-0
|89
|1
|2. Racine St. Catherine's (1)
|2-0
|74
|2
|3. New Berlin Eisenhower
|2-0
|73
|T3
|4. St. Croix Central
|2-0
|59
|5
|5. Stratford
|2-0
|50
|7
|6. Wrightstown
|2-0
|48
|6
|7. Grafton
|2-0
|27
|8
|8. Freedom
|2-0
|21
|T10
|9. Amherst
|2-0
|19
|NR
|10. Lake Country Lutheran
|1-1
|8
|T3
Others receiving votes: Columbus 7. Sparta 7. Reedsburg 5. Lodi 4. Cedar Grove-Belgium 3. Winneconne 1.
|Small Division (300 and lower)
|1. Racine Lutheran (8)
|2-0
|88
|1
|2. Black Hawk (1)
|2-0
|77
|2
|3. Edgar
|2-0
|71
|3
|4. Bangor
|2-0
|53
|4
|5. Eau Claire Regis
|2-0
|52
|5
|6. Mineral Point
|2-0
|37
|T6
|7. Hilbert
|2-0
|34
|8
|7. Johnson Creek
|2-0
|34
|9
|9. Lancaster
|2-0
|21
|10
|10. Darlington
|2-0
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Abbotsford 6. St. Mary's Springs 3. Greendale Martin Luther 3. Ithaca 1. Colby 1. Manitowoc Roncalli 2.