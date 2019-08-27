Muskego, Waukesha Catholic Memorial and Racine Lutheran were the top-ranked teams in their respective divisions for the season's inaugural Associated Press state football poll, released on Tuesday.
Muskego was at the top of the large division, Catholic Memorial was tops in the medium division and Racine Lutheran was ranked first among small schools.
No Chippewa County teams made the rankings, but a number of teams that share conferences with those county teams were represented.
Eau Claire Memorial and Menomonie were honorable mentions after receiving votes in the large division. Eau Claire Regis was ranked fifth in the small division while Colby and Abbotsford were honorable mentions after receiving votes.
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, and total, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division
Enrollment 900 and up
School;Record;Points
1. Muskego (7);1-0;79
2. Kimberly;1-0;54
3. Waunakee;1-0;51
4. Bay Port (1);1-0;50
5. Fond du Lac;1-0;40
6. Mequon Homestead;1-0;33
t7. Marquette Uni.;0-1;25
t7. Brookfield Cen.;1-0;25
9. Madison Mem.;1-0;21
10. Hartland Arrowhead;1-0;13
Others receiving votes: La Crosse Central 10. Brookfield East 7. Verona Area 7. West De Pere 5. Franklin 4. Onalaska 4. Holmen 3. DeForest 3. Waterford 2. Waukesha West 1. Appleton North 1. Eau Claire Memorial 1. Menomonie 1.
Medium Division
Enrollment 301-899
School;Record;Points
1. Waukesha Cath. Mem. (6);1-0;78
2. Racine St. Cat's (2);1-0;61
t3. New Berlin Eis.;1-0;42
t3. Lake Country Luth.;1-0;42
5. St. Croix Central;1-0;39
6. Wrightstown;1-0;32
7. Stratford;1-0;27
8. Grafton;1-0;22
9. GB Notre Dame;1-0;18
t10. Freedom;1-0;15
t10. New Berlin West;1-0;15
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 11. Amherst 9. Edgerton 8. Sparta 6. Reedsburg 4. Cedar Grove-Belgium 3. Kiel 3. Appleton Xavier 2. River Valley 2. Lodi 1.
Small Division
Enrollment 300 and lower
School;Record;Points
1. Racine Luth. (4);1-0;70
2. Black Hawk (1);1-0;62
3. Edgar;1-0;55
4. Bangor (1);1-0;50
5. EC Regis;1-0;46
t6. Mineral Point;1-0;36
t6. St. Mary's Springs (2);0-1;36
8. Hilbert;1-0;22
t9. Johnson Creek;1-0;16
t9 Lancaster;1-0;16
Others receiving votes: Grantsburg 6. Greendale Martin Luther 6. Abbotsford 5. Colby 4. Manitowoc Roncalli 4. Potosi 3. Wauzeka-Steuben 1. Almond-Bancroft 1. Iola-Scandinavia 1.