NEW AUBURN — A season ago the New Auburn football team needed to replace athletes on the line of scrimmage.
A season later questions now surround the skill positions with the line more set in stone.
“We have a lot of people who can play a lot of different places. (We have) a lot of versatility this year,” New Auburn coach Wayne North said. “Inexperience this year is the biggest thing, we are going to have to quicken the learning curve here.”
The Trojans are hoping to build on their 4-6 record and a third place finish in 8-man Small Lakeland from a season ago.
As the team tries to find playmakers that must fill the roles left behind by Dylan North and Dakota Curry, who both earned first team all-conference a season ago, the team can be confident with the expected improvement at the line of scrimmage.
Three freshman were pushed into early roles on the line last year and Coach North said they handled their own and are now more prepared to handle the rigors of varsity football this season. North believes the line play will be a strength of this year’s team.
Caleb Edinger and Nick Walker return as second team all-conference honorees for their play on defense, but will remain key pieces offensively.
North sees juniors Edinger and Dominic Johnson along with senior Ethan Harder as key leaders from the upcoming season.
Harder has played in all four years on the team and North has seen him as a quiet leader step up and embrace the new role.
The Trojans must also replace honorable mention performers from last year in Drew Malmanger, Travis Buss and Lucas Tio.
At quarterback and halfback, North is still looking to identify which direction he wants to go at those positions. The team has some individuals with some success carrying the ball, but North is looking for someone to step up and take control of that spot.
Edinger is the leading rusher among those returning having ran for 234 yards on 53 carries. Walker rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries and had seven catches for 123 yards to lead returning Trojans.
“I think one of the biggest things we are looking at is team unity,” North said. “Being that we don’t have a lot upperclassmen this year, we graduated pretty much all our leaders from last year, so I am looking for continuity in the team making sure everybody does their part, everybody gets along, everybody appreciates each other and to spur each other on to do better.”
This year is the first season in which the WIAA has a state held playoff for 8-man football and while North said it’s motivating to know there’s an end goal that the team is playing for, he is more worried about playing sound football in each game and letting the result stand for themselves.
“I’m telling the guys we just need to make few mistakes and do our best and we’ll just leave it on the field and whatever is on the scoreboard ends up on the scoreboard,” North said. “We’ll play our hearts out.”
New Auburn’s slate of games includes five home games, which could benefit the young team.
They open the season hosting Mercer/Butternut on Aug. 17.
“The home games (we’ll) try to get the fans rallied up and try to do some more stuff in the community to get people here,” North said. “I think that’s exciting for the guys to kick off the season and have homefield advantage.”
The season closes with two home matchups, a nonconference games against Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore and against Large Lakeland conference champion from a season ago in Luck.
“I just think the biggest thing is that we have hopeful expectations of the turnout at the end of the season and I think we’re going to be very competitive,” North said. “Although we’re very young I think this year is going to be an excellent year of building into the future.”
That future is something North is always looking at. Being a small school North said each season plays an important part in maintaining a football program at New Auburn. He said the team’s success motivates younger individuals to want to play for the Trojans in the future.
“How they lead this year will determine what happens one, two, three years from now. What they can do to encourage the younger generation, whether in junior high or even in elementary, is so pivotal in small schools to keep the football program up and running, especially when the culture of it is changing,” North said. “(High school football is) still the heart of a lot of these small communities.”
