The New Auburn football team squared off against Alma Center Lincoln on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 in Cameron at the Lakeland Jamboree.

Can't Miss Game

vs Bruce, Aug. 30

• The Trojans host the rival Red Raiders on the Thursday before Labor Day in the third week of the season. The New Auburn/Bruce all-time series has been competitive, with the Trojans holding a 22-19 advantage. Bruce has won three of their five 8-man meetings this decade.