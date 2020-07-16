You are the owner of this article.
Prep Football: New Auburn grad Baldry eager to lead Lake Holcombe/Cornell
Prep Football: New Auburn grad Baldry eager to lead Lake Holcombe/Cornell

Brandon Baldry is not in the exact same situation other first-year football head coaches are.

He has a head start.

The New Auburn graduate and former Lake Holcombe/Cornell assistant coach has taken over the reins of the Knights’ program for Troy Story, who stepped down after last season.

Baldry takes over a program eyeing its fourth trip to the playoffs in a row and one that has the talent to extend that streak. But offseason work for he and football coaches and players statewide has been thrown for a loop with the COVID-19 pandemic. Both schools have been able to figure out ways to schedule offseason contact days for their respective sports, but offseason weight lifting programs and other facets of training in a normal year have been displaced.

“Just because of the whole COVID thing right now, it’s been difficult to be able to plan ahead of time,” Baldry said.

Thankfully for Baldry, he already has a better idea of his team’s makeup than most first-year coaches would. Baldry served as an assistant coach under Story last season and helped to orchestrate a potent offense that was especially dangerous at utilizing trick plays to keep teams off balance. Baldry brought some of those concepts from a previous 8-man coaching stop at Bruce and had also coached football in Arizona, which hosts 9-man games.

“Our playbook got quite lengthy last year, but we were able to use the amount of kids and talent we did have,” Baldry said. “We were lucky to have (that) last year, we were able to utilize them and I think that was part of our success that we were able to utilize so much talent that we did have with all those seniors last year.”

Chippewa County Player of the Year running back/linebacker Tate Sauerwein will lead a group of returners for Baldry’s Knights this fall. Baldry credited Story’s willingness to delegate and collaborate coaching responsibilities as something he thinks will help him make the transition into the head coach role.

The Knights will play in a new-look Lakeland Conference that has been trimmed on the 11-man side of things as 8-man football has gained steam in northwest Wisconsin. The 8-man game made its return to the state full-time in 2012 and as someone that has coached in both styles, Baldry says they share more similarities than many might think.

“We were still in that transition, and I dealt with the whole (misconceptions that) ‘Oh, 8-man isn’t real football’ and all that criticism that 8-man took, which is totally wrong,” Baldry said of coaching 8-man previously. “You coach it, you teach it all the same way.”

Story said the plan with Baldry initially was to transition him into leading the offense gradually, but before the team’s scrimmage at the start of the season, he offered Baldry the position as offensive coordinator.

“I knew very early in the season that Brandon was the right man for this job,” Story said in an email. “His knowledge of the game, the way he coaches and the way interacts with our players were such a positive part of our program. The program and I were blessed to have him become a Knight. Good things will happen with Coach Brandon in charge, and I will be there cheering him on to continue pushing this program in a positive way.”

The Knights program has grown into a solid contender since Lake Holcombe and Cornell first co-oped in the sport beginning in the 2013 season. Lake Holcombe/Cornell won its first five Lakeland Conference games of the regular season in 2019 before falling late in the year to Unity and Grantsburg, the two teams that finished in first and tied for second with the Knights in the league standings, respectively.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell is scheduled to open the season on Aug. 21 by hosting Thorp in Cornell before playing at Cadott a week later. The Knights will open Lakeland play on Sept. 4 by hosting Flambeau in Holcombe.

“It’s very unique but we’re up to the challenges and going to make the best of the situation we have,” Baldry said. “I’m very excited because we have some very good athletes and are looking to how our older kids have matured. It’s just going to be a battle because we haven’t been able to run our weight lifting programs and the kids have been limited to their house. We can’t hold them responsible for not working out.

“But every school is going to be in the same boat. We’re all going to have to play catch up come August. That’s just the nature of the beast right now and how it goes. You take it one day at a time and go with that.”

