Prep Football: New Auburn grad Baldry eager to lead Lake Holcombe/Cornell

“I knew very early in the season that Brandon was the right man for this job,” Story said in an email. “His knowledge of the game, the way he coaches and the way interacts with our players were such a positive part of our program. The program and I were blessed to have him become a Knight. Good things will happen with Coach Brandon in charge, and I will be there cheering him on to continue pushing this program in a positive way.”

The Knights program has grown into a solid contender since Lake Holcombe and Cornell first co-oped in the sport beginning in the 2013 season. Lake Holcombe/Cornell won its first five Lakeland Conference games of the regular season in 2019 before falling late in the year to Unity and Grantsburg, the two teams that finished in first and tied for second with the Knights in the league standings, respectively.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell is scheduled to open the season on Aug. 21 by hosting Thorp in Cornell before playing at Cadott a week later. The Knights will open Lakeland play on Sept. 4 by hosting Flambeau in Holcombe.