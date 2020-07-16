Prep Football: New Auburn grad Baldry eager to lead Lake Holcombe/Cornell

Brandon Baldry is not in the exact same situation other first-year football head coaches are.
He has a head start.
The New Auburn graduate and former Lake Holcombe/Cornell assistant coach has taken over the reins of the Knights’ program for Troy Story, who stepped down after last season.
Baldry takes over a program eyeing its fourth trip to the playoffs in a row and one that has the talent to extend that streak. But offseason work for he and football coaches and players statewide has been thrown for a loop with the COVID-19 pandemic. Both schools have been able to figure out ways to schedule offseason contact days for their respective sports, but offseason weight lifting programs and other facets of training in a normal year have been displaced.
“Just because of the whole COVID thing right now, it’s been difficult to be able to plan ahead of time,” Baldry said.
Prep Football: Cloverbelt Conference looks to retain strength amid turnover of teams from realignment
A lot has changed for the Cloverbelt Conference as a part of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s statewide realignment plan which takes effect this fall.
But as the league says goodbye to four programs and welcomes three new ones to the fold, one thing that shouldn’t change is the high caliber of competition seen week in and week out.
Altoona, Cadott, Colby and Spencer/Columbus depart for other conferences while Durand, Elk Mound and Mondovi join the Cloverbelt as a part of a statewide realignment plan focused on greater competitive, enrollment and geographical equality.
“In general I think it’s long overdue,” Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said of realignment. “There’s a lot of equity issues and balance issues with the competitiveness throughout the state – not just in our local area but throughout the state – and I know a lot of schools have been asking for help for years. We’ve always been fortunate that our conference is really based along Highway 29 and travel has been easy. Going to watch opponents or scouting has been easy and I know from working with other conferences that’s not the case.”
Durand, Elk Mound and Mondovi move to the Cloverbelt from the Dunn-St. Croix, another conference that will see large-scale changes starting this fall. Each of those schools have been perennial contenders within the Dunn-St. Croix and will now make the transition.
“I think our initial reaction as a program is the Cloverbelt is an extremely tough football conference when you look at Regis, Stanley-Boyd all the way down the whole conference,” Elk Mound coach Dave Lew said. “It’s a big challenge but that’s something we as a program thought would be a good thing for us trending with the numbers that we have now and success that we’ve had in the past. We’re excited. It’s exciting but it’s also scary and it’s also sad that we’re leaving the Dunn-St. Croix where we have a tremendous relationship with those schools and the tradition.”
Elk Mound (345 enrollment for 2019-20 school year) becomes the largest school in the conference, albeit by one student over Neillsville/Granton with all other schools but Eau Claire Regis (220) within 82 students. Altoona (421) previously was the largest school in the league but moves to the Coulee Conference while Cadott (248) moves to the Dunn-St. Croix, Colby (280) joins the Marawood and Spencer/Columbus (354) becomes a part of the Large Central Wisconsin Conference.
With uniform 8-team conferences across the state, the first and second weeks are reserved for nonconference games. Some teams were able to maintain lost rivalries games with nonconference matchups — Stanley-Boyd plays at Cadott and Eau Claire Regis hosts Altoona in week one — but not all were able to continue matching up. The Orioles will not see Colby in the regular season for the first time since 1977.
Ditto for the new faces of the league with many losing their former Dunn-St. Croix foes from the schedule. A more uniform schedule across the state has made finding nonconference games simpler than in years past. When the Cloverbelt had nine teams, one team per week had a nonconference game to fill, a task that was tougher to find later in the year when most leagues are playing conference games. Stanley-Boyd had a week nine game in 2014 against Phillips canceled due to competitive inequity as the Orioles were coming off a Division 5 state championship season, a game that ultimately became a bye leading into the playoffs.
“That’s been huge,” Koenig said of the nonconference scheduling consistency. “We’ve been a team traditionally that we’ve said is kind of a slow starter and we’ve been fortunate come playoff times that we’ve been able to get going on full cylinders. But even at the beginning of the conference schedule, playing tough conference matchups right way we have some great nonconference games schedule—I think they’re going to be some great football games – but just not starting out with a conference game is going to be enormous compared to what we’ve had the last few years.”
The Cloverbelt boasts a rich history of success with six teams that played in the league last season advancing to at least one state championship game with four of those (Colby, Eau Claire Regis, Spencer/Columbus, Stanley-Boyd) doing so since 2011.
“I think our league is going to stay a very competitive league,” Eau Claire Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. “The Cloverbelt going back many, many years has always been one of the strongest small-school leagues and I think it will continue to be a strong league. I think it’s going to continue to produce teams that make deep runs into the playoffs.”
The news faces in the league bring recent success to the table. Mondovi is fresh off a trip to the Division 6 semifinals where the Buffaloes fell to eventual state champion Fond Du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, who edged Eau Claire Regis 7-0 in the title game. Durand has qualified for the playoffs in four of the last five seasons while Elk Mound has advanced to the playoffs five years in a row.
“You look at other schools that have went to other conferences and we’re going to a really, really good football conference from top to bottom so now we have to compete and our kids know that,” Lew said. “We’ve talked about that the level, we’ve just jumped and in order for us to compete and in order for us to be a better football program we’re going to have to find another level to play at every week and that starts with preparing – preparing all year long, preparing in the summer, preparing mentally to play in a conference that is from top to bottom so, so strong in football right now.”
A few of the teams will be new this fall, but the well-deserved reputation of success and strength of the Cloverbelt should remain as solid as ever.
“I think our conference is going to be really solid top to bottom,” Koenig said. “Some high-quality teams are being brought in. It’s going to be tough to get to that .500 mark for playoffs and if you do get there it’s going to mean something. These teams coming in are solid, they’re proven winners in their own conference and it’s going to really be a great schedule to see how things shape up.”
Prep Football: Heart O'North Conference has head start on WFCA realignment
Most prep football teams will spend this fall familiarizing themselves with new teams as a part of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s statewide realignment plan going into effect.
Teams from the Heart O’North Conference will not have to worry about that.
Gridiron groups from Bloomer, Barron, Cameron, Cumberland, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Northwestern, Saint Croix Falls and Spooner already have an idea of what to expect from their fellow league mates, as they were all together as a part of the league in its 10-team version last year.
Hayward and Ladysmith have departed, but newer faces Cameron and Saint Croix Falls jumped into Heart O’North play a year before the realignment plan goes into effect.
“It’s been a good change I think for us going to the Heart O’North,” Saint Croix Falls coach Grant Belisle said.
Statewide realignment from the WFCA has been a process years in the making, an effort to help with better balance in enrollment, geography and competitiveness.
Bloomer coach John Post said the additions of Saint Croix Falls and Cameron were ‘logical’ and had no issues with the new alignment of teams in the league.
“Quite honestly I think whatever it is is fine,” Post said.
A pair of Heart O’North stalwarts depart however as Hayward leaves for the Great Northern Conference and Ladysmith heads to the Lakeland. Both schools had been a part of the league for football for at least 68 years prior to the move. Hayward had a 2019-20 school year enrollment size of 607 students when combined with nearby Lac Courte Oreilles, significantly larger than the next closest Heart O’North school Barron (419). The Hurricanes are the smallest school in the GNC based on those enrollment numbers, but are close in line with schools such as Medford (639) and Mosinee (626).
Ladysmith (279) was the third smallest enrollment in the Heart O’North before the move, but now is second to Rib Lake/Prentice (287) and in front of Grantsburg (258) and Unity (255).
Teams across the state will be in 8-team leagues, reserving the first two weeks of the year for nonconference games before seven league contests make up the remaining matchups of the 9-week regular season. With 10 teams in the conference last season, the Heart O’North played a full schedule of league games and Cumberland coach Corey Berghammer said the lack of nonconference matchups hurt HON teams during postseason seeding meetings.
“I think it’s going to be better statewide for everybody and I’ll be honest with you, last year when we went to a seeding meeting it hurt us by not having nonconference games,” Berghammer said. “You wouldn’t think it would but we had no comparable to anybody else we sat in a room with in a seeding meeting. By us just being a conference – and it wasn’t just Cumberland – we kinda heard the same song and dance from everybody that were playoff eligible a little bit that was the one negative, us not having a nonconference schedule without comparables to anybody else that we sat in a room with.”
Prior to Cameron and Saint Croix Falls joining in 2019, the Heart O’North had a two nonconference games to start its season and the league’s coaches are happy to return to that format.
“I just think it’s going to be good to have it back to what we had a couple years ago where we knew (weeks) 3-9 we were going to be in conference games,” Berghammer said. “You know now you have to win this many conference games to get in and I think it’s going to be a very competitive league going forward.”
With all leagues now having the ability to schedule nonconference games in the first two weeks, it has opened up some intriguing new series’ among teams in the area. Bloomer regains nonconference foe Somerset — a team the Blackhawks played early on each year from 2010-2018 — while also picking up Cloverbelt Conference powerhouse Eau Claire Regis in week two. Prior to 2019 the Blackhawks played Lakeland four years in a row, a school located two-and-a-half hours away in Minocqua.
Cumberland and Spooner are looking to keep respective rivals Ladysmith and Hayward on the schedule for nonconference games while Saint Croix Falls was able to add close-in-proximity rivals Grantsburg and Unity, two schools the Saints battled when all three were a part of the Lakeland Conference.
“I think playing Grantsburg and Unity is important for us, not only because of the proximity of the towns – we’re neighbors – and the rivalries will be able to continue on,” Belisle said. “We’ve played Grantsburg probably 100 times over the last 103 years. It’s important to keep that tradition going.”
Cameron joined the Heart O’North Conference in all sports last season and Saint Croix Falls is doing the same this year.
The move to the Heart O’North was important for Saint Croix Falls, a district that had quickly become the largest in its conference. The Saints finished 5-4 in the regular season and the program won its first playoff game in almost 30 years with a 35-21 victory at Elk Mound in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs.
“It seemed like we could never get over the hump with a playoff victory and the last one (before 2019) was 1991. So last year’s playoff win – as silly as it sounds with maybe a program like Bloomer who wins two, three, four playoff games a year and some of these other programs – but for us that was a big deal and our kids are feeding off that,” Belisle said. “They know it can happen. They expect it to happen now.”
How a fall football season will look remains up in the air amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. More is expected to be learned in the coming weeks as the WIAA is able to sketch out a clearer gameplan on how the fall might look.
But the teams of the Heart O’North already have a leg up on others leagues and more than anything, are just hoping there will be games to be played.
“Long story short for me, I’m glad we have games. I’m hoping we have a season and as everybody I’d like to get back to normal,” Post said.
Prep Football: Dunn-St. Croix Conference sees more change as three teams leave, four including Cadott join
The only thing constant in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference has been change.
The football league has undergone several tweaks in recent decades with the latest round of changes taking place this fall as Wisconsin Football Coaches Association realignment creates a new looking league.
Elk Mound, Durand and Mondovi depart for the Cloverbelt Conference while Cadott, Clear Lake, Elmwood/Plum City and Turtle Lake join Colfax, Boyceville, Glenwood City and Spring Valley for the latest version of the conference. Statewide realignment was approached to create better enrollment, geographical and competitive balance in football conferences statewide and the departures of larger districts such as Elk Mound (345 enrollment for 2018-19 school year), Durand (276) and Mondovi (263) bring smaller schools such as Cadott (248), Clear Lake (190), Elmwood/Plum City (159) and Turtle Lake (130) into the mix.
At the start of the 21st century, the Dunn-St. Croix featured large and small school divisions of six teams apiece before growing programs and districts like St. Croix Central, Prescott and Somerset left. Second-year Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild has been a player and coach in the conference often in the last 20 years and said the latest change in the league is just that, another change.
“Every 10 years, it always seems like there’s big changes,” Roemhild said. “It’s just a title of a conference, but there’s Glenwood (City), Colfax (and) us are kind of the constants in the Dunn-St. Croix where our enrollment isn’t going to change drastically where we’re going to get up to 500 kids.”
Colfax (276) assumes the role of the largest district in the conference with Glenwood City and Boyceville (210 each) tied for third and Spring Valley (207) fifth.
“I think it could really benefit us as a school and us as a football program,” Colfax coach Matt DeMoe said. “The program that we’ve had for the last couple years is we just don’t get a lot of kids out to play. I get in the low 30s and not talking enrollment sizes of the school but when we play against an Elk Mound that gets 65-68 kids out for football their Monday-Thursday practice is scheduled and aligned a little bit different than ours. They have the ability to go a little harder versus kids that are close to varsity level for a scout team.
“My scout team is a bunch of freshmen that don’t want to get run over by seniors. Every play we run works, every defensive thing we do works. So that’s been a struggle for me versus the bigger schools in the conference and now that we’re going from middle of the pack in enrollment and a lot of kids playing towards the top of it with Cadott, I think that’s going to be successful for us as a program.”
Cadott joins the league with little familiarity of its now conference foes. The Hornets have faced Boyceville in nonconference play in recent years and coach Jeff Goettl knows perennial contender Spring Valley is strong and the Bulldogs have a talented younger team, but beyond that he and the coaching staff are working hard to get up to speed in learning their future opponents.
“The coaches, we’re all pretty excited,” Goettl said. “It seems like more of a playoff-type atmosphere. We’re going in to face teams we haven’t played before so it’s going to be new, like you would play a playoff game. You have a team you haven’t really seen before so you go off film and there’s going to be a lot more detail going into it because you don’t know any of their nuances like the teams you play every year.”
The exodus of Elk Mound, Durand and Mondovi also creates opportunity at the top half of the conference. Those programs along with Spring Valley have been the most consistently strong teams in the league in recent years and while new faces Clear Lake and Turtle Lake qualified for the Division 7 playoffs a season ago and Cadott just missed out on the playoffs last year, coaches in the league feel the opportunity for upward mobility with many teams is there.
The nonconference schedule for Dunn-St. Croix teams is also simplified this year with the first and second weeks reserved for non-league games. Previously teams in the Dunn-St. Croix had nonconference games in the first two weeks as well as another on a rotating basis between conference teams from weeks three through nine. Cadott was able to maintain its decades-long rivalry with the Cloverbelt’s Stanley-Boyd by scheduling a season-opening matchup as well as picking up a game against Lake Holcombe/Cornell for week two.
Cadott was able to keep a long-time rival in the Orioles while scheduling the Knights, another close-in-proximity team while drawing back to a time when the Hornets faced Cornell in nonconference play during the days of the Large and Small Cloverbelt Conferences. Previously in Cloverbelt Conference play, one team per week would have a nonconference game in the 9-team league while the other eight played in four league games.
“It gives you a chance to get ready for conference play a little better,” Goettl said of the change.
Colfax is set to face Whitehall and Eleva-Strum in the first two weeks while the Bulldogs will battle Independence/Gilmanton and Cameron.
With so much turnover, programs will be spending plenty of time getting up to speed on their league foes with DeMoe saying that also gives teams including his Vikings the opportunity for a fresh start.
“I told my kids when we were in contact with them having meetings we have the ability to take four teams before that have never played us and it’s our job to decide what we want them to think of us,” DeMoe said. “Do we want them to think we’re soft? Do we want them to think we’re competitors and oh crap this team is pretty good in the Dunn-St. Croix? We’re the only ones that can change that.”
With several new squads calling the Dunn-St. Croix home beginning this year, optimism is high for many teams looking to move up the ladder and become a conference title contender.
But above all else, teams are excited to hopefully get the chance to return to the field.
“There’s a lot of excitement right now because nothing has happened since the end of high school basketball where the boys didn’t even get to continue,” Roemhild said. “Right now everybody’s hoping we get to play and that’s the number one excitement out of everything. When the conferences changed there was some uproar with teams and right now I think it’s to the point where people are just excited to see some sort of athletic event going on and we’re hoping, we’re preparing the season is going to go on as normal.
Prep Football: Lakeland Conference sees change as popularity of 8-man grows
The Lakeland Conference has been in a unique position in recent years when it comes to 11-man football.
As recently as 2011 the Lakeland had 24 total programs across three conferences on the gridiron with the South Lakeland, Large Lakeland and Small Lakeland conferences.
One year later many of those programs transitioned towards 8-man football when the modified style of game returned to the state full time and overall team numbers for the Lakeland have dropped ever since with more and more of the smaller-sized schools opting to go a different way.
This fall Lake Holcombe/Cornell, Rib Lake/Prentice, Ladysmith, Grantsburg, Unity, Webster, Hurley and Flambeau will comprise the new-look Lakeland as a part of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s statewide realignment plan.
Rib Lake/Prentice, Ladysmith and Hurley are the new teams to league with Turtle Lake, Clear Lake and Elmwood/Plum City departing for the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.
Prep Football: Dunn-St. Croix Conference sees more change as three teams leave, four including Cadott join
The only thing constant in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference has been change.
Rib Lake/Prentice (287 combined enrollment for 2018-19 school year) is the largest program in the league, edging Ladysmith (279) with Grantsburg (258) and Unity (255) making up the rest of the top half. The Knights (215) join Webster (204), Hurley (170) and Flambeau (165) as the smaller programs by enrollment size.
“I think we all seen it coming in time,” Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach Brandon Baldry said of the realignment. “With 8-man coming around and being more popular more schools are going to it (and we knew) the 11-man would have to adjust and realign at some point.”
The Lakeland is set to have a pair of 6-team leagues for 8-man this fall with former conference stalwarts New Auburn and Bruce moving to the Central Wisconsin Conference. Ladysmith makes the move to the Lakeland after years of being one of the smaller teams in the Heart O’North Conference.
“I feel like it would make us a little more competitive playing schools with similar numbers football wise,” Ladysmith coach Kirk Yudes said of the move. “We go to either the biggest or second-biggest school in that conference. I think it benefits us that way where we’re one of the smallest schools in the Heart O’North and smaller numbers as far as kids participating, that way it benefits us.”
Rib Lake/Prentice moves to the Lakeland from the North Marawood Conference where the program spent recent years battling the likes of state powers Stratford and Edgar. Hurley joins the Lakeland after playing an independent schedule in recent years while residing near the Wisconsin-Michigan border.
Longtime solo Lakeland schools like Grantsburg, Unity, Webster and Flambeau have rolled with the changes as they’ve remained 11-man programs and are ready to do so again this fall with the new alignment.
“Obviously every team is different year to year but from a scouting standpoint you’re definitely adding more to your plate starting off with a team that you’ve never faced before,” Webster coach Andy Smith said. “That adds a little bit to it but that also makes it fun and exciting too.”
The statewide realignment was pursued with the hope of joining teams with geographical, enrollment and competitive similarities to address possible inequities across the state — some leagues played full 9-game regular season schedules against conference foes while others played nearly half the season against nonconference teams.
The added exodus of teams from 11-man to 8-man has created additional hurdles for the remaining Lakeland schools — not just with conference games but also when it comes to trying to schedule nonconference games closer to home. Lake Holcombe/Cornell was able to accomplish that with non-league games against Cadott and Thorp and Ladysmith has out-of-conference matchups with former Heart O’North foes Barron and Cumberland.
But others weren’t so lucky.
Webster lost a nonconference foe a few years back and was unable to find a new team to fill its place and played only eight regular season games in 2018 and 2019. This fall the Tigers picked up Turtle Lake and Clear Lake as nonconference games and will play a full 9-game slate for the first time in several years.
Prep Football: Cloverbelt Conference looks to retain strength amid turnover of teams from realignment
The Cloverbelt Conference will have some new football teams this fall as a part of statewide realignment, but coaches still anticipate the league being a strong league.
Further movement into 8-man football in the coming years could lead to further realignment and change within the Lakeland. Lake Holcombe and Cornell combined to form a co-op following the 2012 season for many reasons including an effort to stay in 11-man instead of moving to 8-man as individual schools. Other schools like Webster want to maintain its legacy and lineage in the 11-man game.
“I’m worried there will be some pressure coming down here to push us to 8-man just from a school standpoint. You’re spending a lot of money busing your kids two hours,” Smith said. “I’m a little scared about that when they say hey, you have all these 8-man teams right here, how come you don’t do that?”
The Lakeland has seen plenty of turnover but the programs are excited as they begin the latest chapter of the league.
“I’m excited for new opportunities to get to know some new guys and compete against some teams that we might not normally see,” Yudes said.
Prep Football: Big Rivers sees rare change as New Richmond returns, River Falls departs
The Big Rivers Conference has seen minimal change thus far in the 21st century.
But that will change this fall as the league gains one team and loses another as a part of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s statewide realignment plan.
New Richmond will enter the Big Rivers from the Middle Border Conference while River Falls departs for the Mississippi Valley Conference. The change is the first for the league since 2002, when the Tigers left the conference after a brief run around the turn of the century and Superior jumped in.
The statewide realignment plan was created to address enrollment, geographical and competitive balance concerns statewide in an effort to create more uniform 7 and 8-team leagues.
Some conferences saw more turnover than others. The Big Rivers had one team leave and another enter, but with fewer large schools in this part of the state, it made for more difficult decisions with fewer options.
“I think it was a tough call. Nobody really wanted to leave, and I know River Falls really didn’t want to leave and it’s a tough call,” Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda said. “But they had to get it down to a certain amount of teams, and New Richmond was definitely getting too big for their conference they were in. I think it was really a tough call all the way around.”
Hudson is the largest school in the conference based on 2018-19 school year enrollment numbers at 1,791 students, with Eau Claire Memorial (1,724), Chippewa Falls (1,482) and Eau Claire North (1,305) making up the top half. Superior (1,305), Menomonie (973), New Richmond (939) and Rice Lake (744) comprise the other teams in the league in order of enrollment.
But with the La Crosse-area Mississippi Valley Conference being the next closest conference with teams of that size, River Falls (989) makes the move south to play teams in a conference from the Coulee Region.
Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said many different realignment possibilities had been floated around over the last several years, including some more radical ideas involving teams from the Valley Football Association, such as D.C. Everest, Stevens Point, Wausau West and Wausau East potentially joining the Big Rivers with more teams leaving.
“I guess this is a good alternative, although I don’t know. I kind of support River Falls in their fight to stay in the Big Rivers,” Raykovich said. “It seems like if they did this move to save energy and gas and time and all that, River Falls has got to drive a lot further than they used to.”
The Wildcats have taken steps forward in recent years, winning the Big Rivers Conference championship in 2018 for the program’s first league title since the mid-1990s. River Falls kept former BRC foes Menomonie and Hudson on the schedule for nonconference games in the first and second weeks, respectively.
Adding the Wildcats for the non-league portion of the schedule was important for LaBuda and the Mustangs, not just for a good test on the field but also to get a nonconference game closer to home. In recent years, Menomonie has traveled long distances in state to play the likes of Lake Mills, Oshkosh North and Greendale as well as out-of-state foes like Chaska (Minn.) and St. Francis (Ill.).
Both the Cardinals and Mustangs maintain Holmen on their nonconference schedule, while the Cardinals will also play D.C. Everest in the second week, the first matchup between the Cardinals and Evergreens since 2004. The Big Rivers Conference has featured nonconference games across the league in the first two weeks each season since 2003, but with all conferences statewide operating under the same guidelines it helps to create more opportunities to schedule nonconference games.
New Richmond was by far the largest program in the Middle Border, more than 400 students larger than Osceola (521) with the district gaining enrollment.
New Richmond coach Reggie Larson’s program is excited for the move to the Big Rivers Conference but knows the step up from playing Division 3-4 size schools to playing teams from Division 1-3 will create a steep learning curve.
“The big learning curve we talked a lot about it is just going to be that overall depth where we can maybe get away with there’s going to be some teams in the Middle Border where we could maybe lineup and not play our best game and probably still come out and win,” Larson said. “That’s just kind of the nature of the athletes we had coming through at the time, and it’s not going to be the case in the Big Rivers where you have to show up week in and week out, and you better be locked and loaded ready to go because anybody can beat anyone on any given night.”
New Richmond is familiar with teams from the Big Rivers, defeating Rice Lake and falling to River Falls in nonconference games a season ago before falling to Menomonie 35-13 in the second round of the Division 3 playoffs after a Middle Border Conference championship in the regular season. But now Larson and his team know the challenge lies in being ready to battle programs of that caliber for seven straight weeks in the regular season.
“As soon as you’re done playing Chippewa Falls, then you’ve got strap it up and go play Hudson the next week,” Larson said. “Once you’re done playing Hudson then you’re going up to Superior. There’s no off week in the Big Rivers. Every single team is good and that’s going to be the biggest adjustment where it’s going to truly be a grinder week in and week out.”
Overall the Big Rivers sees one depart and another join, but the coaches expect the league to remain strong.
“I think our conference is pretty balanced,” Raykovich said of the Big Rivers.
“I think it’s one of the top leagues in the state and New Richmond has done a really good job,” LaBuda said. “We played them in the second round of the playoffs last year and Coach Larson is a very good coach and they’re very well coached so I think from that standpoint I think they’ll be a good addition to the Big Rivers. But I really don’t like to see River Falls go out either because they won the conference two years ago. They’ve gotten better. We’ve won it three of the last four years and they’ve won it two years ago and they make our league better so from that standpoint I wish they would’ve stayed in.”
Thankfully for Baldry, he already has a better idea of his team’s makeup than most first-year coaches would. Baldry served as an assistant coach under Story last season and helped to orchestrate a potent offense that was especially dangerous at utilizing trick plays to keep teams off balance. Baldry brought some of those concepts from a previous 8-man coaching stop at Bruce and had also coached football in Arizona, which hosts 9-man games.
“Our playbook got quite lengthy last year, but we were able to use the amount of kids and talent we did have,” Baldry said. “We were lucky to have (that) last year, we were able to utilize them and I think that was part of our success that we were able to utilize so much talent that we did have with all those seniors last year.”
Chippewa County Player of the Year running back/linebacker Tate Sauerwein will lead a group of returners for Baldry’s Knights this fall. Baldry credited Story’s willingness to delegate and collaborate coaching responsibilities as something he thinks will help him make the transition into the head coach role.
The Knights will play in a new-look Lakeland Conference that has been trimmed on the 11-man side of things as 8-man football has gained steam in northwest Wisconsin. The 8-man game made its return to the state full-time in 2012 and as someone that has coached in both styles, Baldry says they share more similarities than many might think.
“We were still in that transition, and I dealt with the whole (misconceptions that) ‘Oh, 8-man isn’t real football’ and all that criticism that 8-man took, which is totally wrong,” Baldry said of coaching 8-man previously. “You coach it, you teach it all the same way.”
Story said the plan with Baldry initially was to transition him into leading the offense gradually, but before the team’s scrimmage at the start of the season, he offered Baldry the position as offensive coordinator.
“I knew very early in the season that Brandon was the right man for this job,” Story said in an email. “His knowledge of the game, the way he coaches and the way interacts with our players were such a positive part of our program. The program and I were blessed to have him become a Knight. Good things will happen with Coach Brandon in charge, and I will be there cheering him on to continue pushing this program in a positive way.”
The Knights program has grown into a solid contender since Lake Holcombe and Cornell first co-oped in the sport beginning in the 2013 season. Lake Holcombe/Cornell won its first five Lakeland Conference games of the regular season in 2019 before falling late in the year to Unity and Grantsburg, the two teams that finished in first and tied for second with the Knights in the league standings, respectively.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell is scheduled to open the season on Aug. 21 by hosting Thorp in Cornell before playing at Cadott a week later. The Knights will open Lakeland play on Sept. 4 by hosting Flambeau in Holcombe.
“It’s very unique but we’re up to the challenges and going to make the best of the situation we have,” Baldry said. “I’m very excited because we have some very good athletes and are looking to how our older kids have matured. It’s just going to be a battle because we haven’t been able to run our weight lifting programs and the kids have been limited to their house. We can’t hold them responsible for not working out.
“But every school is going to be in the same boat. We’re all going to have to play catch up come August. That’s just the nature of the beast right now and how it goes. You take it one day at a time and go with that.”
