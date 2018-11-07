New Auburn junior Caleb Edinger has been named to the 8-Man South Lakeland Conference all-conference second team for the 2018 season.
Edinger was selected to the team on defense as a utility player. Senior defensive lineman Elijah Edinger and sophomore linebacker Zachary Fedie were chosen as honorable mentions on defense while sophomore utility player Nick Walker was selected as an honorable mention on offense.
First Team Offense
Quarterback—Caleb Doseth, Clayton. Running Back—Thomas Hoffman, RB; Dennis Brule, Luck. Tight End—Connor Checkalski, Bruce. Utility—Kevin Brockman, Bruce; Jarek Nelson, Prairie Farm. Offensive Lineman—Levi Jensen, Luck; Dawson VanMeter, Luck; Brett Juleff, Clayton.
First Team Defense
Defensive Lineman—Dennis Brule, Luck; Riley Runnels, Luck; Dakota Hoffman, Bruce. Linebacker—Levi Jensen, Luck; Dawson Van Meter, Luck; Brendan Swagger, Clayton. Defensive Back—Caleb Dotseth, Clayton; Hunter Sellent, Luck. Utility—Landyn Johnson, Frederic.
Second Team Offense
Quarterback—Bennet Jensen, Luck. Running Back—Landyn Johnson, Frederic; Andrew Moos, Luck. Tight End—Adam Menke, Frederic. Utility—Collin Christenson, Prairie Farm; Andrew Tinman, Frederic. Offensive Lineman—Dakota Hoffman, Bruce; Tate Ovik, Frederic; Kurt Chafer, Bruce.
Second Team Defense
Defensive Lineman—Tate Ovik, Frederic; Dominic Caroon, Luck. Linebacker—Quade Larson, Prairie Farm; Andrew Tinman, Frederic; Dusty Harren, Prairie Farm. Defensive Back—Adam Menke, Frederic; Wyatt Jensen, Luck. Utility—Caleb Edinger, New Auburn; Thomas Hoffman, Clayton.
Honorable Mention Offense
Quarterback—Oscar Lahti, Frederic. Running Back—Mitch Seeger, Prairie Farm. Tight End—CJ Manske, Clayton; Kasey Skabround, Bruce. Utility—Nick Walker, New Auburn; Brock Johnson, Clayton. Offensive Lineman—Domonic Caroon, Luck; Hunter Adams, Bruce; Brendan Swagger, Clayton.
Honorable Mention Defense
Defensive Lineman—Garret Stevens, Bruce; Austin Tilton, Clayton; Elijah Edinger, New Auburn. Linebacker—Connor Checkalski, Bruce; Zachary Fedie, New Auburn. Defensive Back—Jarek Nelson, Prairie Farm; Collin Christenson, Prairie Farm. Utility—Jared Rausch, Bruce.
