{{featured_button_text}}

New Auburn junior running back Nick Walker and junior linebacker Zachary Fedie have been named to the 8-Man All-South Lakeland Conference team for the 2019 season.

New Auburn senior offensive lineman Aaron Hinton, sophomore offensive lineman Wyatt Gotham, senior defensive back Caleb Edinger and sophomore defensive back Matt Elmhorst were selected to the team as honorable mentions. 

Luck's Matt Dunlap and Ryan Humpal have been chosen as the conference's head coach of the year and Frederic's Ryan Subera was named the conference's assistant coach of the year.

8-Man All-South Lakeland

First Team Offense

Quarterback—Jack Anderson, Alma Center Lincoln; Running Back—Levi Jensen, Luck; Landyn Johnson, Frederic. Wide Receiver—Justin Rowekamp, Alma Center Lincoln. Utility—Andrew Tinman, Frederic; Bennett Jensen, Luck. Offensive Lineman—Dawson Van Meter, Luck; Dominic Caroon, Luck; Tate Ovik, Frederic.

First Team Defense

Defensive Lineman—Riley Runnels, Luck; Dominic Caroon, Luck; Tate Ovik, Frederic. Linebacker—Levi Jense, Luck; Dawson Van Meter, Luck; Quade Larson, Prairie Farm. Defensive Back—Hunter Sellent, Luck; Wyatt Jensen, Luck. Utility—Landyn Johnson, Frederic.

Second Team Offense

Quarterback—Oscar Lahti, Frederic; Running Back—Quade Larson, Prairie Farm; Nick Walker, New Auburn. Tight End—Adam Drier, Frederic. Utility—Austin Calkins, Alma Center Lincoln; Wyatt Jensen, Luck. Offensive Lineman—Kasey Skabroud, Bruce; Jasper Amans, Prairie Farm; Riley Runnels, Luck.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Second Team Defense

Defensive Lineman—Nik Whitman, Prairie Farm; Garrett Stevens, Bruce; Andrew Tinman, Frederic. Linebacker—Adam Drier, Frederic; Dusty Harren, Prairie Farm; Zachary Fedie, New Auburn. Justin Rowekamp, Alma Center Lincoln; Gage Johansen, Luck. Utility—Dexter Roatch, Bruce.

Honorable Mention Offense

Offensive Lineman—Coltin Anderson, Luck; Cade Engen, Frederic; Wyatt Gotham, New Auburn; Logan Juleff, Clayton; Aaron Hinton, New Auburn. Running Back—Dexter Roatch, Bruce. Quarterback—Chris Brockman, Bruce; Utility—Ryan Becker, Clayton; Ethan Breheim, Alma Center Lincoln.

Honorable Mention Defense

Defensive Lineman—Tyler Becker, Clayton; Cade Engen, Frederic. Linebacker—Liam Sanders, Alma Center Lincoln; Jared Rausch, Bruce. Defensive Back—Caleb Edinger, New Auburn; Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn; Tyler Rassbach, Prairie Farm. Utility—Oscar Lahti, Frederic.

Head Coach of the Year—Matt Dunlap/Ryan Humpal, Luck.

Assistant Coach of the Year—Ryan Subera. Frederic.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0