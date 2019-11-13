New Auburn junior running back Nick Walker and junior linebacker Zachary Fedie have been named to the 8-Man All-South Lakeland Conference team for the 2019 season.
New Auburn senior offensive lineman Aaron Hinton, sophomore offensive lineman Wyatt Gotham, senior defensive back Caleb Edinger and sophomore defensive back Matt Elmhorst were selected to the team as honorable mentions.
Luck's Matt Dunlap and Ryan Humpal have been chosen as the conference's head coach of the year and Frederic's Ryan Subera was named the conference's assistant coach of the year.
Partner: WisconsinPrepZone.com
Quarterback—Jack Anderson, Alma Center Lincoln; Running Back—Levi Jensen, Luck; Landyn Johnson, Frederic. Wide Receiver—Justin Rowekamp, Alma Center Lincoln. Utility—Andrew Tinman, Frederic; Bennett Jensen, Luck. Offensive Lineman—Dawson Van Meter, Luck; Dominic Caroon, Luck; Tate Ovik, Frederic.
Defensive Lineman—Riley Runnels, Luck; Dominic Caroon, Luck; Tate Ovik, Frederic. Linebacker—Levi Jense, Luck; Dawson Van Meter, Luck; Quade Larson, Prairie Farm. Defensive Back—Hunter Sellent, Luck; Wyatt Jensen, Luck. Utility—Landyn Johnson, Frederic.
Quarterback—Oscar Lahti, Frederic; Running Back—Quade Larson, Prairie Farm; Nick Walker, New Auburn. Tight End—Adam Drier, Frederic. Utility—Austin Calkins, Alma Center Lincoln; Wyatt Jensen, Luck. Offensive Lineman—Kasey Skabroud, Bruce; Jasper Amans, Prairie Farm; Riley Runnels, Luck.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Defensive Lineman—Nik Whitman, Prairie Farm; Garrett Stevens, Bruce; Andrew Tinman, Frederic. Linebacker—Adam Drier, Frederic; Dusty Harren, Prairie Farm; Zachary Fedie, New Auburn. Justin Rowekamp, Alma Center Lincoln; Gage Johansen, Luck. Utility—Dexter Roatch, Bruce.
Honorable Mention Offense
Offensive Lineman—Coltin Anderson, Luck; Cade Engen, Frederic; Wyatt Gotham, New Auburn; Logan Juleff, Clayton; Aaron Hinton, New Auburn. Running Back—Dexter Roatch, Bruce. Quarterback—Chris Brockman, Bruce; Utility—Ryan Becker, Clayton; Ethan Breheim, Alma Center Lincoln.
Honorable Mention Defense
Defensive Lineman—Tyler Becker, Clayton; Cade Engen, Frederic. Linebacker—Liam Sanders, Alma Center Lincoln; Jared Rausch, Bruce. Defensive Back—Caleb Edinger, New Auburn; Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn; Tyler Rassbach, Prairie Farm. Utility—Oscar Lahti, Frederic.
Head Coach of the Year—Matt Dunlap/Ryan Humpal, Luck.
Assistant Coach of the Year—Ryan Subera. Frederic.
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Caleb Edinger (2)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
New Auburn's Brady Bischel prepares to snap the ball against Mellen last Friday in New Auburn.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Caleb Edinger (2)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Wyatt Gotham (77)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Aaron Hinton (79)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Nick Walker (34)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Michael Pederson (13)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Nick Walker (34)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Zachary Fedie (72)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Matt Elmhorst (18)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Wyatt Gotham (77)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Tristen Harder (58)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Nick Walker (34)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Matt Elmhorst (18)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Caleb Edinger (2)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
New Auburn's Caleb Edinger runs for a touchdown against Mellen on Friday evening in New Auburn.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Caleb Edinger (2)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Brady Bischel (70)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Domonic Johnson (80)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Nick Walker (34)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Nick Walker (34)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Nick Walker (34)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Caleb Edinger (2)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Nick Walker (34)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Zachary Fedie (72)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Zachary Fedie (72)
BRANDON BERG
Mellen at New Auburn football 8-30-19
Domonic Johnson (80)
BRANDON BERG
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!