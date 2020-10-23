Prep Football: New Richmond grinds out victory over Chi-Hi

Chi-Hi's final drive of the night ended on its first play when quarterback Brayden Warwick was intercepted by Drew Effertz to seal the win for the Tigers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We didn't play good enough to beat New Richmond," Raykovich said. "That's the bottom line. Nothing else needs to be said. We didn't play good enough to beat New Richmond. We didn't make enough plays during the game."

New Richmond opened the game by scoring on its first drive, methodically moving the ball down the field before quarterback Seamus Scanlan tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Sully Weiss to cap the 14-play drive.

"We were doing some good things offensively. We just did so many dang things to shoot ourselves in the foot," New Richmond coach Reggie Larson said. "Whether it's 12 guys on the field, whether it's not getting personnel in and out and having to take a timeout, whether it's a false start or just turning the ball over. When we execute we're pretty formidable. We've got some young kids out there that are pretty exciting players but we just have to be better across the board. We can't just bank on being a big-play team and break the touchdown.

"We've got to continue to drive down the field and not take a stupid penalty and kill drives."