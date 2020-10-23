Prep Football: New Richmond grinds out victory over Chi-Hi

Points and big plays were tough to find for both the Chi-Hi and New Richmond football teams on Friday evening.
But those that came went the Tigers' way late as Andrew Trandahl's 76-yard touchdown run with 6:41 left and a few defensive stands late helped New Richmond earn a 13-10 win over Chi-Hi at Dorais Field.
Chi-Hi (2-3, 2-3) grabbed its first lead of the game 10-7 at the 5:14 mark of the third quarter on Jack Meyer's 27-yard field goal. The Cardinals got on the board on their first drive of the second half, quickly moving the ball 57 yards down the field in four plays and finding the end zone when Ben Steinmetz rumbled in from 21 yards out to help even the game just past a minute into the third.
"I don't know if the kids thought it was going to be that easy because we came out in the second half and went right down the field but after that series we didn't do anything. Bottom line," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said.
After Meyer's field goal the Cardinals maintained a three-point advantage until the fourth quarter when the sophomore Trandahl broke free on a scoring run to put the Tigers (2-2, 2-2) in front before the Cardinals blocked the extra point opportunity. Chi-Hi had two more possessions on offense to try to even the score or take the lead but came up empty in both.
Following Trandahl's touchdown and a Gavin Goodman kickoff return to the 49-yard line, the Cardinals moved into New Richmond territory but opted to punt the ball away with less than five minutes to go while facing a fourth-and-three situation at the New Richmond 44. The Tigers ran more than four minutes off the clock before the defense made a stop and New Richmond punted the ball back to the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi's final drive of the night ended on its first play when quarterback Brayden Warwick was intercepted by Drew Effertz to seal the win for the Tigers.
"We didn't play good enough to beat New Richmond," Raykovich said. "That's the bottom line. Nothing else needs to be said. We didn't play good enough to beat New Richmond. We didn't make enough plays during the game."
New Richmond opened the game by scoring on its first drive, methodically moving the ball down the field before quarterback Seamus Scanlan tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Sully Weiss to cap the 14-play drive.
"We were doing some good things offensively. We just did so many dang things to shoot ourselves in the foot," New Richmond coach Reggie Larson said. "Whether it's 12 guys on the field, whether it's not getting personnel in and out and having to take a timeout, whether it's a false start or just turning the ball over. When we execute we're pretty formidable. We've got some young kids out there that are pretty exciting players but we just have to be better across the board. We can't just bank on being a big-play team and break the touchdown.
"We've got to continue to drive down the field and not take a stupid penalty and kill drives."
The score remained 7-0 for the rest of the half with Chi-Hi's best opportunity to put points on the board coming just before the break. After being pinned at their own five-yard line, the Cardinals started the drive with a bang as Ben Steinmetz went off to the races for an 82-yard run to quickly put Chi-Hi in the New Richmond red zone. Karson Bowe added a run of seven yards to move the Cardinals inside the Tiger 10 but the drive stalled. Chi-Hi opted for a fake field goal attempt and the pass fell incomplete in the end zone.
Trandahl finished with 159 rushing yards as the Tigers ran for 251 yards as a team. New Richmond rejoined the Big Rivers Conference this year as a part of statewide realignment and opened the season with a one-point win at Rice Lake before losses to Menomonie and Hudson.
Steinmetz had 150 yards on 11 carries and added three catches for 14 yards.
Chi-Hi plays at Marshfield next Friday.
New Richmond at Chi-Hi football 10-23-20
