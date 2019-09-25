Bloomer quarterback Isaiah LaGesse (middle) and receivers (from left) Carter Rubenzer, Ethan Rothbauer, Dalton Grambo and Leif Iverson have transformed the normally run-based Blackhawk offense into an air raid style passing game that has helped the team race out to a 5-0 start and already clinch the program's 16th straight playoff appearance.
Quarterback Isaiah LaGesse and a deep stable of receiving options have made life miserable for opposing defenses as the team has averaged more than 236 passing yards per game. The Blackhawks came into the season with some significant turnover at the skill positions and the 16th-year coach Post saw a chance to throw more.
“We’ll do whatever we have to do, I always say,” Post said.
Senior quarterback Isaiah LaGesse has been effective at distributing the ball in his first full season as quarterback. LaGesse has completed 55 of 86 passes for 1,184 yards and 14 touchdowns against just one interception in five games. He’s coming off a season-high 333 passing yards in last week’s 42-12 win over the Lumberjacks.
“We used to just run the ball and the fact that we can throw it a lot more now just creates a lot more dynamic (offense) for us and keeps defenses on their toes,” LaGesse said.
Seven different Bloomer receivers have caught touchdowns with four of those players (Leif Iverson, Carter Rubenzer, Ethan Rothbauer and Dalton Grambo) each hauling in at least nine passes for at least 227 yards.
Bloomer hasn’t totally abandoned the run. Iverson is fourth in Chippewa County in rushing yards (368) while Iverson, Rothbauer, Colton Buchli, Rubenzer and LaGesse have found the end zone on the ground to keep teams honest.
“It opens everything up,” Iverson said of the passing game. “If you can pass the ball, you can run the ball that much easier and if you can run the ball, you can pass it. It goes both ways.”
From the start of the season, Post said he wanted his team to have more of an aerial element to it and the team set the tone for that in its first game. LaGesse threw for 176 yards and touchdown passes to Grambo and Charlie Herrick in a 22-7 win over Saint Croix Falls on Aug. 23, a performance that helped set the tone and build confidence for the team’s passing game.
“It put it in our minds that we’re able to do it and that we’re really good as a passing team, not just running,” Rothbauer said of the opening game.
“I think it gave us a lot more confidence to pass in games,” Grambo added.
Up front the offensive line has given LaGesse and his receivers time to get open as Bloomer has thrown for at least 234 yards in three of its five games. Iverson leads the team in receiving yards (369) while Rubenzer has a team-best 15 catches. Rothbauer has caught a touchdown in four straight games and Grambo has snagged a score in three contests.
Bloomer has a pair of key conference games on the horizon, beginning this Friday at home against Cumberland. Like the Blackhawks, the Beavers aren’t afraid to air it out and boast an impressive quarterback/receiver combination. Cumberland quarterback Maddux Allen has thrown for 1,285 yards and 13 touchdowns in five games, according to WisSports.net. Junior Jack Martens has been his primary receiver, hauling in 44 of the team’s 66 completions for 760 yards and eight touchdowns.
Cumberland enters Friday one game behind Bloomer and Northwestern atop the standings.
The Blackhawks also have a week eight contest at home against Northwestern on Oct. 11.
The team has done well early but still has plenty of room for improvement. The players want to tighten up their defense while LaGesse also believes the passing game can be even sharper. Bloomer also wants to cut down on penalties after committing 10 in last week’s victory.
“The effort is there,” Rubenzer said. “We just have to get more sound with technique.”
The program’s first goal of earning a playoff berth has been achieved. Now the team sets its sights on the program’s 27th conference championship. That won’t come easy with tough opponents upcoming, but if Bloomer can win the title it will have done so in a much different way than the prior league championships.
And they’ll keep airing it out until they give their coach a reason not to.
“I tell the boys we’ll throw as long as you guys can catch,” Post said. “If you guys are dropping balls, the stats won’t lie after about two or three games.”
