Prep Football: Northwood/Solon Springs a late add to schedule for McDonell

“We went into this week not really knowing what was going to happen,” Cox said of the scheduling. “We knew a game was possible but not guaranteed. We just started off the week focused on ourselves and to get better and that’s still going to be a focus but now we know we’re playing Northwood, we have a little film on them. Hopefully we can prepare for them like we normally would. It helps we’re going to be playing on Saturday so an extra day so it’s basically like a full week of prep that we can do for Northwood.”

McDonell stayed unbeaten by overcoming an early 20-0 deficit in a 44-20 win at Port Edwards last Friday. Cox said the team came out flat in the game before roaring to life with three touchdowns in the final 8:08 of the first half and four additional scores in the third quarter. Quarterback Grant Smiskey threw for 162 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions while Dale Tetrault, David Andersen, Alan Meinen and Ben Biskupski each caught scores.

Saturday’s matchup now serves as McDonell’s final nonconference contest before opening Central Wisconsin West Conference play at home on Friday, Sept. 24 against Alma Center Lincoln.

Cox believes McDonell’s new-found foe will serve as some solid competition leading into the league season.