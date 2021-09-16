Prep Football: Northwood/Solon Springs a late add to schedule for McDonell

The McDonell football team came into the week unsure if it would have a game.
But the Macks will on Saturday when they host Northwood/Solon Springs in a 1 p.m. eight-man contest at Dorais Field.
McDonell (3-0) was originally scheduled to host Bruce on Saturday, but the Red Raiders had to forfeit the game due to COVID-19 concerns within the program. So that left an open date for the Macks to fill and they found an opponent with the Evergreens (1-2), a team from the East Lakeland Conference with an opening of its own after a game with Mellen was canceled.
The Macks and Evergreens have matched up one time previously, a significant game for McDonell that was the program’s first eight-man contest. Northwood/Solon Springs routed McDonell 64-8 on Aug. 18, 2018 to give the Macks a tough welcome to the eight-man game.
“We played them (three) years ago not knowing what to expect in our very first (eight-man) game and not a whole lot of good memories from our first matchup with Northwood,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said with a laugh. “They really came out and punched us in the mouth and showed that eight-man football is no joke. That was sort of a wake-up call and we’ve slowly gotten better since then so we’re hoping this time around we can match up a little bit better.”
Northwood/Solon Springs is coming off a 30-24 loss at Shell Lake last Friday, a game in which dual-threat quarterback Syver Gulbrandsen threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns while running for 111 yards, according to WisSports.net. Overall Gulbrandsen has 148 rushing yards and 448 passing yards in three games with Bryon Hobscheid (15 receptions, 303 receiving yards and two touchdowns) and Jared Schultz (12 receptions, 148 receiving yards and one TD) as his primary targets.
“We went into this week not really knowing what was going to happen,” Cox said of the scheduling. “We knew a game was possible but not guaranteed. We just started off the week focused on ourselves and to get better and that’s still going to be a focus but now we know we’re playing Northwood, we have a little film on them. Hopefully we can prepare for them like we normally would. It helps we’re going to be playing on Saturday so an extra day so it’s basically like a full week of prep that we can do for Northwood.”
McDonell stayed unbeaten by overcoming an early 20-0 deficit in a 44-20 win at Port Edwards last Friday. Cox said the team came out flat in the game before roaring to life with three touchdowns in the final 8:08 of the first half and four additional scores in the third quarter. Quarterback Grant Smiskey threw for 162 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions while Dale Tetrault, David Andersen, Alan Meinen and Ben Biskupski each caught scores.
Saturday’s matchup now serves as McDonell’s final nonconference contest before opening Central Wisconsin West Conference play at home on Friday, Sept. 24 against Alma Center Lincoln.
Cox believes McDonell’s new-found foe will serve as some solid competition leading into the league season.
“We just are happy to have a game, first of all,” Cox said. “We didn’t know what it was going to be and I think Northwood is a good opponent to have because they’re good and they’re going to test us. So it’ll be another chance to see what we have before we get into conference play and get into games that are going to be really important towards the end of the year.”