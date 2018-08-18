The Northwood/Solon Springs football team raced out to a 35-0 halftime lead en route to a 64-8 victory over McDonell on Saturday afternoon at Dorais Field in the 8-man season opener for both teams.
The Macks (0-1) were making their first appearance in 8-man but the Evergreens played spoiler in McDonell's first home game of the season, throwing for five first-half touchdowns in the win.
The Evergreens (1-0) scored three times in the final 4:40 of the first half to quickly turn a 13-0 lead into a 35-0 advantage at the break. Northwood/Solon Springs enhanced its lead to 48-0 after three quarters before the Macks got in the end zone when Eli Swoboda capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive by running into the end zone from seven yards out. Swoboda found Landon Moulton on the 2-point conversion.
Overall the Evergreens outgained the Macks 371-156, including 156 yards from quarterback Jeffrey Meling in the first half. Meling tossed three touchdowns to Hunter Phillips and two to Collin Krmpotich.
Northwood/Solon Springs' big-play passing game was held relatively in check early, as the Macks limited the Evergreens to two scores well into the second quarter.
"I was looking for us to come out, compete and be competitive and we came out right away I thought pretty good," McDonell coach Jason Cox said. "We got down but on that first drive we made some plays and made them work for it and almost got off the field on a fourth down when they scored a touchdown."
Swoboda finished with a game-high 89 yards rushing while also throwing for 27. Adam Thalacker caught two passes for 24 yards.
The Macks dressed just 12 players for the game and a few players left the game due to injury, including quarterback Tanner Opsal. Cox was optimistic the team would have a number of players returning to the lineup soon.
"Our depth really hurt us in the end," Cox said. "But we've just go to do a lot of things better. We've got to be better tacklers, that's for sure. We were in positions a lot and guys just have got to wrap up and we got to work more tackling drills so they're more physical."
McDonell returns to action on Friday when they play at Wausau Newman.
"We just have to know that we can get better from here. We can't think this is how it's going to be every week because we have a tough schedule," Cox said. "We're going to be facing teams that good for the rest of the year for the most part so we have to get better ourselves and be more competitive."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
64/8 competitiveness? You were lucky to get on the field without getting hurt. Keep at it, it will get better.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.