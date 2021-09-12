Prep Football Notebook: Big defensive stands in second half help New Auburn in first win

Matt Elmhorst also had three quarterback sacks and an interception while Ethan Lotts added two quarterback sacks as well to go with a combined 370 rushing yards and five touchdowns on offense.

“We had some freshmen and sophomores that had to step it up and we were running some different defensive schemes – we had them nailed pretty good if we had the experience – and sometimes they’d get confused on what they were supposed to do,” New Auburn coach Wayne North said. “But the key is when we needed them, they came through.”

The Trojans will face a tough challenge when they travel to Gilman to open the Central Wisconsin West Conference season against the defending league champion Pirates.

Schedule changes

A number of Chippewa County teams had their previously scheduled games impacted this past week.

Chi-Hi, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd all had previously scheduled games canceled. The Cardinals earned a forfeit win over Eau Claire North after the Huskies had to cancel their second straight game due to COVID-19 concerns within the program. The Hornets were granted a Dunn-St. Croix forfeit win after the Vikings program had to cancel its second game in as many weeks. Fall Creek received a Cloverbelt forfeit over Stanley-Boyd after the Orioles couldn’t play in the game.