Prep Football Notebook: Big defensive stands in second half help New Auburn in first win

A combined 74 points were scored in Friday evening’s eight-man football matchup between New Auburn and Marion/Tigerton.
And in that prolific point total, it was a pair of key defensive plays that helped the Trojans earn their first win of the season with a home 42-32 triumph.
A New Auburn defense with many younger players taking on bigger roles due to injury came through to turnover the Thundercatz on downs twice in the second half including one in a goal-to-go situation before the offense added some cushion. The first came in the later stages of the third quarter with the Trojans holding onto a 28-26 lead. The Thundercatz moved inside the New Auburn 40 before the defense buckled down and stuffed running back Nick Malueg for a four-yard loss on a fourth and two. One drive later Marion/Tigerton embarked on a 12-play drive and got to the Trojans seven-yard line where they faced a fourth and goal but were again stuffed as Quinn Tolan was tackled for a three-yard loss.
Watch Now: Prep Football: Lotts, Elmhorst and Johnson run wild as New Auburn earns first victory over Marion/Tigerton
Ethan Lotts, Matt Elmhorst and Braden Johnson each ran for at least 108 yards as the New Auburn football team earned its first eight-man victory of the season Friday with a 42-32 win over Marion/Tigerton.
Two plays after the stop, Braden Johnson broke free for an 85-yard touchdown run to push the Trojans to a 34-26 lead with 7:13 to go.
“We just knew we needed to stop them if we wanted to win,” New Auburn senior Matt Elmhorst said. “So we just kept digging and getting stops and pushed through it.”
Marion/Tigerton was in position to cut a 16-point deficit to eight after a two-yard touchdown run from Ethan Scheef with 2:24 left, but on the two-point conversion play Triton Robey knocked away a Scheef pass in the end zone to keep the lead at two scores.
Matt Elmhorst also had three quarterback sacks and an interception while Ethan Lotts added two quarterback sacks as well to go with a combined 370 rushing yards and five touchdowns on offense.
“We had some freshmen and sophomores that had to step it up and we were running some different defensive schemes – we had them nailed pretty good if we had the experience – and sometimes they’d get confused on what they were supposed to do,” New Auburn coach Wayne North said. “But the key is when we needed them, they came through.”
The Trojans will face a tough challenge when they travel to Gilman to open the Central Wisconsin West Conference season against the defending league champion Pirates.
Schedule changes
Local box scores and standings and statewide scores from Friday's prep football action.
A number of Chippewa County teams had their previously scheduled games impacted this past week.
Chi-Hi, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd all had previously scheduled games canceled. The Cardinals earned a forfeit win over Eau Claire North after the Huskies had to cancel their second straight game due to COVID-19 concerns within the program. The Hornets were granted a Dunn-St. Croix forfeit win after the Vikings program had to cancel its second game in as many weeks. Fall Creek received a Cloverbelt forfeit over Stanley-Boyd after the Orioles couldn’t play in the game.
The Hornets were able to find a game on short notice, defeating Menominee Indian 54-26 at D.C. Everest on Friday evening. Cadott scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to help pull away from the short-notice matchup. Tristan Drier ran for two scores, Jordan Peters threw touchdowns to Kaleb Sonnentag and Nolan Blum, Sonnentag, Nick Fasbender and Blum added scoring runs and Easton Goodman returned a punt 61 yards for a score as a part of the offensive onslaught for the Hornets.
Deja vu
Friday Prep Football Roundup: McDonell overcomes early 20-point deficit to rout Port Edwards, improve to 3-0
The McDonell football team trailed 20-0 early in the second quarter before scoring the final 44 points in a 44-20 eight-man victory over Port Edwards on Friday afternoon.
McDonell overcame an early hole to improve to 3-0 with a 44-20 win at Port Edwards.
If that sounds familiar to Macks fans, that’s because it’s the second time in three seasons McDonell has overcame an early deficit to win against the Blackhawks. McDonell trailed by three scores two years ago before mounting a rally for a 42-40 win, the first eight-man varsity win for the program since moving beginning in 2018. In Friday’s matchup the Macks trailed 20-0 before scoring the final 44 points.
Grant Smiskey threw for 213 yards and five touchdowns, two apiece to Dale Tetrault and David Andersen with Ben Biskupski adding a scoring catch. Tetrault also returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Xayvion Matthews brought back an interception for a score as the Macks won the first three games of the season for a second year in a row.
Running away
Bloomer senior running back Marcus Harelstad is staking an early claim to the county rushing title, doing more damage for the Blackhawks on the ground in Friday’s 56-28 win over Cameron.
Harelstad ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries as the Blackhawks piled up 332 rushing yards in the win. Harelstad scored all four of his ground touchdowns in the first half as Bloomer led 36-22 at the break before pulling away further in the final two quarters.
Friday’s win marked the third time in four games Harelstad ran for at least 139 yards as the senior now has a county-best 581 rushing yards.
Both Rothbauer and Ben Miller added scoring runs of their own and Jack Strand completed 11 of 15 passes for 220 yards and scoring tosses to Jay Ryder and Evan Rogge as Bloomer won its second game in a row.
Seeking win one
Chippewa County’s two newest eight-man teams are still seeking their first wins but have shown improvement early on in the season.
Cornell suffered a 42-6 loss to unbeaten Clayton on Friday while Lake Holcombe was edged by Flambeau 22-20.
Avery Turany ran for 179 yards while Dylan Bowe had 46 rushing yards and a touchdown. Colton Zacharias had a team-high 170 rushing yards and three scores for Clayton.
The Falcons led the Chieftains at halftime 16-6 before Lake Holcombe made up ground in the second half.