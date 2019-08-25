Bloomer football coach John Post said at the start of the season he believed his team would throw more than it had in several seasons.
The Blackhawks showed why their coach had confidence in his team going with a more aerial attack in Friday season’s opener against Saint Croix Falls in a 22-7 victory.
Quarterback Isaiah LaGesse finished 11 of 17 for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Those 17 attempts were more than the Blackhawks had in any game last season.
“He throws a good ball,” Post said of LaGesse after Friday’s win.
The senior LaGesse threw for 110 yards last season in a relief role behind now graduated starter Zach Ruf. LaGesse made a start against Cumberland a season ago when Ruf was injured and admitted he was much more relaxed in Friday’s win compared to his first starting appearance.
“Just making short completions right away and getting the tempo going (was important) and then trying to take some shots down the field,” LaGesse said. “I missed (on some of those shots), but we can work on that and get better.”
Carter Rubenzer caught four passes for 71 yards while Charlie Herrick and Dalton Grambo each grabbed a touchdown and had 48 and 35 receiving yards, respectively. Herrick’s 37-yard catch and score in the first quarter staked the Blackhawks to an early 8-0 lead before Grambo hauled in a 5-yard scoring pass with less than a minute left in the first half.
Facing a fourth-and-five situation from the Saint Croix Falls 5-yard line, the Blackhawks executed a screen pass as LaGesse got 10 of the 11 Saints defenders to move to their left before finding Grambo with blockers in front for an easy score to help Bloomer take a 16-7 lead into the locker room.
“It’s pretty nice. We rep it (the screen pass) a lot (in practice) and it’s fun catching the balls from the guy I’ve been growing up playing catch with,” Grambo said.
The LaGesse-to-Grambo connection has been developing since fifth grade and is just one of many options the ‘Hawks have each time they take to the sky.
But the historically ground-and-pound Blackhawks won’t deviate totally away from the ground game. Leif Iverson ran for 82 yards on 11 carries and Ethan Rothbauer broke free on a 58-yard scoring run in the third quarter as Bloomer tallied 171 rushing yards to go with 176 through the air.
Opsal’s big night
McDonell entered this season with a pair of players with quarterbacking experience in Kendren Gullo and Tanner Opsal.
The Macks opted to go with the latter as the signal caller in Friday’s 42-40 win over Port Edwards and the junior Opsal responded well, throwing for 341 yards and two scores while running for 172 yards and three scores in the Macks won their first varsity 8-man game. Opsal’s two-yard scoring run and ensuing two-point conversion with 8:09 left put the game in front by two.
Dale Tetrault picked off a Port Edwards pass with four seconds left to clinch the team’s first 8-man win in its first game of its second season. McDonell’s last varsity football win of any kind was a 65-36 win over Thorp on Sept. 30, 2016, the program’s final season of 11-man.
Gullo showed his ability as a receiver on the outside for McDonell, hauling in 11 passes for 192 yards including a 35-yard scoring connection with Opsal 15 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Three-headed monster
Stanley-Boyd ran for 251 yards in a 38-14 win over Altoona on Friday at Oriole Park.
The Orioles returned few experienced players from a season ago but got some strong early returns on the ground with a group led by Cooper Nichols, Brady Potaczek and Bo Chwala.
Nichols led all runners with 116 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown with Potaczek adding 57 yards on 14 carries and Chwala gaining 42 yards on nine carries with a score. Chwala was the team’s most experienced returning runner after finishing second on the team with 427 rushing yards a season ago. Carsen Hause added a touchdown run and 115 yards on 11 of 17 passing with a TD toss to Nichols as well.
Stanley-Boyd scored 18 points in the second quarter to help open up the early lead.
“It’s some power running we’ve not seen for a couple of years for us,” Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said about Nichols, Chwala and Potaczek after the win. “The nice things about it is they all have different skill sets that can be used to our advantage in those situations. It was nice seeing them step up and run hard.”
Carani’s first touchdown
Chi-Hi senior tight end Ben Carani hauled in his first touchdown reception for the Cardinals in Friday’s 27-7 defeat at Holmen.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Carani caught a 23-yard score from quarterback Hayden Goodman with 7:50 left in the fourth quarter for the lone Cardinal score. Carani had a team-high 37 receiving yards on four receptions and Goodman threw for 85 yards and the touchdown on an 11-for-20 effort.
Goodman was a backup quarterback for the Cardinals during his sophomore season before transferring to Fall Creek last year where his father John coached the Crickets. Goodman threw for 712 yards and five touchdowns in his junior season at Fall Creek before returning to Chi-Hi. John stepped away from coaching Fall Creek over the summer for family reasons.
Carani caught his first touchdown pass from Goodman on Friday, but he also caught his first varsity pass overall from the 5-foot-11, 170-pound quarterback. Goodman hit Carani for a 26-yard gain late in a 43-13 Hudson victory over the Cardinals on Oct. 6, 2017 in Hudson.
Sauerwein in the middle
Lake Holcombe/Cornell rolled past Flambeau 40-6 to open the season on Friday in Tony.
The Knights compiled 20-point second and third quarters to pull away. Tate Sauerwein had a big night for the Knights in all phases of the game. The 190-pound junior running back and linebacker led his team with 91 rushing yards and two scores while hauling in a 43-yard scoring pass from Kaden Kinney in the second quarter.
Sauerwein also recovered four of his team’s seven recovered fumbles in the victory.
Running depth
Like the Orioles, New Auburn showed a deep group of runners in an opening victory as the Trojans routed Mercer/Butternut 36-6 on Saturday in Mercer.
Caleb Edinger ran for 94 yards on 12 carries to lead the Trojans. Domonic Johnson added 73 yards and two rushing scores, Nick Walker ran for 63 yards and a TD while Michael Pederson and Tristen Harder found the end zone on the ground as New Auburn tallied 354 rushing yards and averaged more than eight yards per carry.
A tough opener
Eau Claire Regis won the Cloverbelt Conference championship a season ago and is the pick by many to repeat this fall.
The Ramblers flexed their muscle on Friday in a 57-0 win at Cadott, scoring 50 of those points in the first half with eight touchdowns.
Brady Spaeth led the way for the Hornets on the ground with 47 yards while Nelson Wahl added 25 rushing yards against a stingy Rambler defense.