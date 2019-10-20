Bloomer closed the regular season with a 35-0 win over Cameron. Colton Buchli led the ‘Hawks with 50 rushing yards and a touchdown while Carter Rubenzer, Leif Iverson and Isaiah LaGesse added rushing touchdowns and Cal Lueck returned a fumble 74 yards for a touchdown. Tate Sauerwein ran for 224 yards and two scores for the Knights in a 28-12 loss at Grantsburg as the Pirates scored three first-quarter touchdowns to take control of the contest.
Similar script
Chi-Hi followed a familiar formula to make the playoffs for a second year in a row.
Hayden Goodman’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Bohland with fewer than 30 seconds to go helped the Cardinals score a 29-25 win at Hudson. Chi-Hi finished the year with a 3-4 record in Big Rivers Conference play, but a strong strength of schedule and other factors help the team get one of the final spots in the 224-team field. Chi-Hi is a No. 8 seed in its Division 2 region and will travel to top seed Pulaski (8-1) on Friday.
The Cardinals parlayed a week nine victory over Hudson last season into a Division 1 playoff berth in a 17-7 win, denying the Raiders a chance at a share of the Big Rivers Conference title. That team finished with a 3-4 record in conference play, but had nonconference wins over Holmen and Medford.
Through the air
McDonell quarterback Tanner Opsal threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns for the Macks (3-5) in a 52-20 loss at Phillips.
Opsal also ran for 96 yards with Noah Hanson hauling in five catches for 85 yards and one of those touchdowns. Opsal threw for at least 130 yards in all eight of McDonell’s games this season and threw for at least two touchdowns in six of those contests.
On the ground
A number of players got involved for Cadott in the running game as the Hornets closed the season with a 52-14 rout over Boyceville.
As a team the Hornets (4-5) piled up 373 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground with Cadott racing out to a 40-6 halftime lead. Brady Spaeth led the team with 207 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries, Nelson Wahl added 109 yards and a score on eight carries, Josh Briggs had two scores and 38 yards and Ethan Tegels ran for a touchdown in the lopsided win.
Cadott entered Friday’s game averaging just under 200 yards rushing per game with Spaeth already over the 1,000-yard mark.
Closing out the series
Stanley-Boyd and Colby have met in a number of high-profile matchups over the years.
But Friday’s 33-6 Colby victory at Oriole Park is the final game between the teams as Cloverbelt Conference foes as the Hornets move out of the league next year as a part of statewide conference realignment.
The victory in the 51st all-time meeting improves Colby to a 28-23 record against the Orioles in the series, one of only a rare few teams the Orioles have a losing record against while playing a significant amount of games against. The two teams have met in conference play each year since 1978 and have clashed five times in the playoffs with the Hornets winning four of those meetings.
Cooper Nichols ran for a 6-yard touchdown run for the Orioles (4-5, 3-5) but the Colby duo of Tyler Klement and Gavino Lopez had 130 and 101 rushing yards, respectively, as the Hornets scored the final 26 points of the win.
More points
New Auburn closed its 8-man season with a 58-20 loss at Luck on Thursday. The defeat was the 10th in a row for the Trojans against the Cardinals, but the 20 points scored is the second most for the team during the skid.
The Trojans (4-5, 1-5) scored 32 points in a 47-32 defeat to the Cardinals on Sept. 7, 2012, the first season New Auburn returned to 8-man full time.
New Auburn’s last win over Luck was a 20-6 win on Sept. 22, 2000.
