The Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd football teams have been two of the most consistent programs in Chippewa County in recent history.
And not surprisingly, that prolonged success has often began with a good start.
The Blackhawks and Orioles each improved to 2-0 on Friday evening as Bloomer routed Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 50-14 and Stanley-Boyd edged Marathon 14-7.
This year marks the third year in a row both teams have won their first two games of the season.
Stanley-Boyd has started 2-0 six times this decade and this year marks the third year in a row. Carsen Hause threw for 168 yards and a touchdown while running for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter for the Orioles. Defensively, Stanley-Boyd limited Marathon to 205 yards of total offense and one score in a nonconference win.
Bloomer is 2-0 for the fourth year in a row and fifth time this decade following a rout over the Bulldogs.
Both teams have stiff challenges on deck as they look to improve to 3-0. Stanley-Boyd plays at unbeaten Eau Claire Regis on Thursday before Bloomer travels to Spooner on Friday.
ALTOONA — The Cadott football team scored 22 points in the second half to pull away to a 29-…
Flipping the script
Last season a pair of early-season defeats put a young New Auburn team in a hole it struggled to climb out of in a 2-7 season.
But one year older and wiser, the Trojans have closed out two victories to start the season against those same squads. The Trojans opened the season with a 36-6 win at Mercer/Butternut on Aug. 24 before pulling away from Mellen 50-22 on Friday evening.
New Auburn has been stout on the ground with a combined 808 rushing yards in those two wins, but coach Wayne North said the biggest difference for his team has been its maturity and focus, especially in practice.
“I’m just proud of these guys,” North said after the win. “The energy they have, the enthusiasm they have behind that, the work ethic. Practices are full bore. They’re enjoying football, they’re enjoying one another and they’re enjoying winning.”
NEW AUBURN — The New Auburn football team used a smashmouth style of football to score a 50-…
Ground game gets going
Cadott earned a 29-14 win at Altoona on Friday, spoiling the Railroaders’ first game at a renovated Fuzzy Thurston Field at Oakleaf Stadium
One key component for the Hornets was the improvement of their ground game from a 57-0 loss to Eau Claire Regis in week one.
Cadott ran for 168 yards, led by Brady Spaeth with 106 yards and two touchdowns. Nelson Wahl added 71 yards and a score one week after Cadott was limited to 57 by the Ramblers.
Sauerwein strong
Lake Holcombe/Cornell suffered its first loss, falling at Almond-Bancroft 13-12. The Knights scored twice in the second half to close the gap to one against the Eagles.
Tate Sauerwein had another strong game in defeat for Lake Holcombe/Cornell, rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries while adding a 22-yard catch on offense. Sauerwein had five tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception on defense for the Knights. Sauerwein ran for 91 yards and two scores, caught a 43-yard touchdown and recovered four fumbles in Lake Holcombe/Cornell’s 40-6 season-opening victory at Flambeau.
Sophomore leads the way
Chi-Hi sophomore running back Karson Bowe led the way on the ground for the Cardinals in Friday’s 42-0 defeat at Medford.
The 5-foot-10, 155-pound Bowe ran for 22 yards on four carries, just in front of the trio of Bohde Torkelson, Ben Steinmetz and Reinhart Bromeisl each with 19 yards.
Medford scored in every quarter on the way to the win, with two touchdowns apiece in the first and second quarters.
Taking to the air
Many 8-man teams find success keeping the football on the ground.
But McDonell and Wausau Newman showed on Friday that going to the air with three fewer players on each side of the ball can also be a lucrative move. The two teams combined for 373 yards and five touchdown passes as the Cardinals topped McDonell 51-12. Wausau Newman quarterback Ben Bates was as good as advertised, throwing for 243 yards and four touchdowns while McDonell quarterback Tanner Opsal threw for 130 yards and a score.
Bates threw for more than 2,000 yards a season ago and Opsal was coming off a 341-yard effort in his team’s season-opening win at Port Edwards.
A quick strike passing game proved too much to handle for the McDonell football team.