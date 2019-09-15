The Cadott football team’s defense put up a performance on Friday evening not seen by the Hornets in several seasons.
Cadott (2-2, 2-2) shut out Neillsville/Granton 14-0 in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup in Neillsville, holding the foe to 21 total yards of offense while intercepting quarterback Monte Diestler twice in the win.
The shutout was the first for the Hornets since a 37-0 blanking of Phillips on Oct. 7, 2016.
You’d have to go back even further to find Cadott’s last shutout in conference play. That came almost 15 years ago when the Hornets shut out Neillsville 38-0 on Oct. 15, 2004 when both teams played in the Large Cloverbelt Conference.
Brady Spaeth ran for 147 yards and both touchdowns for Cadott as the team gets back to the .500 mark on the season.
The Hornets travel to Stanley-Boyd to face the Orioles this Friday in the final Cloverbelt Conference matchup between the two longtime rivals.
Cadott is moving to the Dunn-St. Croix Conference next season as a part of statewide realignment, although the two teams are expected to continue playing in nonconference play.
Tricks lead to treats for Lake Holcombe/Cornell
The Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team held nothing back in a 32-30 victory over Turtle Lake on Friday evening in Holcombe.
The Knights (2-2, 2-0) emptied the playbook against the Lakers, attempting two running back passes and one wide receiver pass with Josh Jones tossing a 55-yard touchdown to Brock Flater on the latter. The team also utilized a jump pass near the goal line for another score with quarterback Kaden Kinney skying to find Kaden Crank on a connection near the end of the first half.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell trailed 22-18 at the break and opened the second half by attempting a misdirection onside kick.
“We feel like we have some talented players on the team here so we’re trying to figure out ways to get them involved and having Tate (Sauerwein) throw the ball and having Josh Jones throw the ball, they both can throw the ball so why not use them?” Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach Troy Story said after the win. “I give a lot of credit to my (assistant) coach Brandon Baldry. He’s taken over the offense this year. He’s got his own bag of tricks he likes to bring.”
Aden Story and Tate Sauerwein ran for 102 and 101 yards, respectively, on 20 carries apiece with many of those attempts and yards coming on a 17-play drive that took around nine minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter before Sauerwein scored from two yards out on a fourth and goal at the Turtle Lake 2-yard line with one minute and four seconds to go.
Return to the ground
Chi-Hi earned its first win of the season with a 16-12 win at Rice Lake on Friday.
The Cardinals ran for a season-high 214 yards on 48 carries, led by Ben Steinmetz with 112 yards and Tyler Bohland with 80. Chi-Hi also scored through the air as Hayden Goodman found Ben Carani on a 14-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half as the Cardinals dug out of an early 12-0 to take a 14-12 lead into the break.
Chi-Hi had thrown more this season prior to Friday’s game, but the shift to the team’s more traditional ground attack was more due to the rainy weather in Rice Lake than anything else.
“We really didn’t plan on running that much but it was raining up there and we lost a couple of key fumbles and I just feel that throwing the ball in wet conditions...there’s too many variables that can go against you,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. “We were getting good yards running the ball and taking time off the clock. That was the gameplan too.”
Balanced Iverson
Bloomer senior running back Leif Iverson had a strong performance on the ground and through the air in his team’s 52-26 win over Hayward on Friday.
Iverson ran for a team-high 113 yards on 10 carries while hauling in four passes for 139 yards and two scores as a key cog in a Blackhawk offense that put up 477 total yards. Ethan Rothbauer also went over the century mark on the ground with 102 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 50-yard touchdown pass. Isaiah LaGesse threw for 195 yards and three scores while Carter Rubenzer and Colton Buchli added touchdown runs to move Bloomer (4-0, 4-0) one win away from clinching a playoff berth.
Bloomer scored 32 points on five touchdowns in the second quarter to break the game open.
Versatile Nichols
Stanley-Boyd had no answer for a potent Spencer/Columbus ground game on Friday in a 47-14 defeat at Oriole Park.
Sophomore running back/linebacker Cooper Nichols continued to show his versatility for the Orioles in the contest, returning a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown. It was Nichols’ second kickoff return for a score this year. Nichols also has one rushing touchdown and two receiving scores while leading Stanley-Boyd (2-2, 1-2) in rushing and receiving yards through four games.
Tight fight
New Auburn found itself on the short end of a close contest for the season week in a row, falling 20-18 to Prairie Farm on Friday.
The Trojans (2-2, 0-2) have lost their last two games by a combined six points after falling at Bruce 20-16 on Sept. 6.
