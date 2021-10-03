Prep Football Notebook: Chi-Hi, Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd enter final weeks one win from securing playoff berths

Three Chippewa County prep football teams enter the final two weeks of the regular season one win away from clinching postseason appearances.

Chi-Hi and Stanley-Boyd moved within a win by securing lopsided victories Friday night while the Blackhawks have been in the position for a few weeks.

Watch Now: Prep Football: Chi-Hi runs for four scores as Cardinals power past Eau Claire Memorial The Chi-Hi football team ran for four scores and threw for another in a 35-7 win over Eau Claire Memorial on Friday evening at Dorais Field. Owen Krista ran for two scores while Brayden Warwick and Karson Bowe added scoring runs. The Cardinals defense held an opponent to 14 points or fewer for the fifth time in seven games.

The Cardinals (5-2, 3-2) got back on the winning track with a 35-7 win over Eau Claire Memorial at Dorais Field. Karson Bowe ran for a team-high 115 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown, Owen Krista had 104 rushing yards and two scores and Brayden Warwick ran and threw for a score as a 21-point second quarter helped the Cardinals pull away from the Old Abes. Defensively, Chi-Hi held Eau Claire Memorial to 150 yards of total offense with much of that coming with starters off the field late in the game.

All teams with a winning record in conference play automatically qualify for the playoffs. If any of the 224 spots across seven divisions are left after that, teams with a .500 conference record can be chosen with teams at 3-4 in league play in the conversation after that.

A victory this Friday in Superior or at Hudson on Oct. 15 will clinch a playoff berth for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi advanced to the playoffs as a 3-4 team in league play in 2018 and 2019 and nearly defeated top-seeded Pulaski in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs in 2019 before falling 35-34.

“We just got to keep doing what we’re doing and keep getting better and we’ll be OK,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said after Friday’s win.

Friday Prep Football Roundup: McDonell tops New Auburn, improves to 6-0 The McDonell football team stayed unbeaten on Friday, improving to 6-0 after a 48-12 win at New Auburn in a Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man matchup.

Stanley-Boyd (5-2, 3-2) won its third game in a row with a 37-0 win at Neillsville/Granton on Friday. Cooper Nichols ran for 55 yards and two scores while Brady Potaczek caught two touchdown passes from Logan Burzynski. Nichols also returned a fumble 36 yards for a score in the third quarter as the Orioles held an opponent to seven points or fewer for the fourth time this season. The Orioles host unbeaten Cloverbelt Conference leader Eau Claire Regis on Friday at Oriole Park and can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Ramblers or at Elk Mound on Oct. 15.

Bloomer (3-4, 3-2) has qualified for the playoffs every year since 2004 and needs one more win to extend that streak. Unbeaten Northwestern scored 42 points in the second quarter to help earn a 56-12 win over the Blackhawks on Friday night. Marcus Harelstad ran for 90 yards and a score and caught six passes for 66 yards and a touchdown for Bloomer. Connor Crane added seven receptions for 119 yards and Jack Strand threw for 228 for the ‘Hawks but the Tigers put up 485 yards of total offense to stay in a tie atop the Heart O’North standings with Cumberland. The Blackhawks hit the road to face the Beavers on Friday before hosting Spooner to close the regular season on Oct. 15.

Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 1 Local box scores and standings and statewide scores from Friday's prep football action.

Cadott (2-3, 3-4) needs wins in both of its final two games to guarantee a playoff berth. The Hornets were tripped up by Glenwood City 31-13 on Friday. Gavin Tegels ran for 94 yards and a score and Ryan Sonnentag added a 24-yard touchdown pass from Tristan Drier but 17 points in the third quarter and another seven in the fourth helped the Hilltoppers push to the win. Both of Cadott’s remaining regular season games are at home, beginning Friday with Clear Lake before the Hornets host Dunn-St. Croix leader Spring Valley on Oct. 15.

Staying unbeaten

The Central Wisconsin West Conference’s two remaining unbeaten teams stayed that way on Friday as McDonell and Gilman earned wins. The Macks (6-0, 3-0) won their first six games for the first time since 1969 after earning a 48-12 win at New Auburn (1-4, 0-3) on Friday. Grant Smiskey threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns with Dale Tetrault hauling in seven passes for 114 yards and a score for McDonell.

Gilman entered the week ranked number one in the WisSports.net eight-man state coaches poll and rolled past Phillips 42-6. Julian Krizan ran for four touchdowns and added a scoring pass to Bryson Keepers in the third quarter while Grady Kroeplin added a scoring run late in the victory for the Pirates (6-0, 3-0).

McDonell plays at Phillips on Friday while Gilman travels to Alma Center Lincoln. The Macks are scheduled to host Gilman at Dorais Field on Oct. 15.

Win one

Lake Holcombe (1-5, 0-4) picked up its first eight-man victory in a blowout Friday, routing South Shore 78-6 in Holcombe. Colton Minnick ran for 215 yards and four scores while tossing two scoring passes to Trent Nitek. Sam Ewer also returned a fumble for a score and Trent Lee returned an interception 38 yards for a score. As a team the Chieftains ran for 409 yards.

Nearby neighbor Cornell just missed out on a win in a 44-22 loss at Almond-Bancroft. Avery Turany had 109 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries for Cornell (1-5, 0-2) and the Chiefs returned a fumble for a score in the third quarter to tie the game before the Eagles scored the final three touchdowns of the game.

