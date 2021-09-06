Prep Football Notebook: Chi-Hi hosts ninth Veterans Appreciation Night during home contest against Menomonie

McDonell used a potent air attack for several big plays in Saturday’s last-second 32-28 victory over Greenwood at Dorais Field.

Grant Smiskey connected with Ben Biskupski on a two-yard touchdown pass with no time left for the win. The freshman quarterback Smiskey completed 23 of 30 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns with Dale Tetrault (10 catches for 158 yards) and Biskupski (nine catches for 97 yards) being the primary receivers on the day.

Greenwood ran for 272 yards as a team including 214 from Xander Hinker and three touchdowns. But defensively the Macks forced four fumbles and recovered three including one with three minutes left to set up the go-ahead touchdown.

Ground game

Friday Prep Football Roundup: Bloomer pushes past Barron for first victory The Bloomer football team used a powerful ground game to earn its first victory of the season on Friday, pushing past Barron 30-26 in a Heart O'North Conference matchup. Bloomer ran for 294 yards as a team led by 100+ yard efforts from Marcus Harelstad and Jay Ryder.

Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd were on different ends of punishing ground games in Friday night contests.

The Blackhawks (1-2, 1-0) earned their first win of the season with a 30-26 triumph at Barron while the Orioles (2-1, 0-1) fell at home to Durand 47-20 at Oriole Park.