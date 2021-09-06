Prep Football Notebook: Chi-Hi hosts ninth Veterans Appreciation Night during home contest against Menomonie

The Chi-Hi football team hosted its annual Veterans Appreciation Night to much fanfare and celebration during Friday’s 21-14 defeat to Menomonie at Dorais Field.
Karson Bowe and Collin Beaudette each ran for touchdowns for the Cardinals (2-1, 0-1). Reed Styer’s two-yard touchdown run with 7:11 remaining in the fourth quarter was the difference before the Mustangs defense held off the Cardinals from mounting a potentially tying charge the rest of the way.
Friday marked the ninth time the Chi-Hi program has hosted its Veterans Appreciation Night, which honored those that served their country with pregame festivities including musical renditions of ‘God Bless the USA’ and ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ with veterans in attendance standing on the goal line. Players for both Chi-Hi and Menomonie unfolding a large American flag on the field and held it for the music.
Chi-Hi held a ‘Miracle Minute’ fundraiser in the stands between quarters and raised more than $2,700 that will be used to purchase winter boots from Mason Shoe for homeless area veterans. The program is still holding its winter clothing drive throughout the month of September. New or gently used winter clothing can be dropped off at Dorais Field before any home varsity, junior varsity or freshman football game or at either Jacobsen’s Hardware location in Chippewa Falls.
Take to the air
McDonell used a potent air attack for several big plays in Saturday’s last-second 32-28 victory over Greenwood at Dorais Field.
Grant Smiskey connected with Ben Biskupski on a two-yard touchdown pass with no time left for the win. The freshman quarterback Smiskey completed 23 of 30 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns with Dale Tetrault (10 catches for 158 yards) and Biskupski (nine catches for 97 yards) being the primary receivers on the day.
Greenwood ran for 272 yards as a team including 214 from Xander Hinker and three touchdowns. But defensively the Macks forced four fumbles and recovered three including one with three minutes left to set up the go-ahead touchdown.
Ground game
The Bloomer football team used a powerful ground game to earn its first victory of the season on Friday, pushing past Barron 30-26 in a Heart O'North Conference matchup. Bloomer ran for 294 yards as a team led by 100+ yard efforts from Marcus Harelstad and Jay Ryder.
Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd were on different ends of punishing ground games in Friday night contests.
The Blackhawks (1-2, 1-0) earned their first win of the season with a 30-26 triumph at Barron while the Orioles (2-1, 0-1) fell at home to Durand 47-20 at Oriole Park.
Bloomer ran for a season-high 294 rushing yards in the victory led by the duo of Marcus Harelstad and Jay Ryder. Both runners eclipsed the 100-yard mark as Harelstad ran for 160 yards and two total touchdowns and Ryder had 121 yards and two total scorers. Jack Strand also threw for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns (one each to Harelstad and Ryder). The performance came six days after the Blackhawks were held to just 10 yards of total offense in a 49-0 loss at Eau Claire Regis.
Simon Bauer ran for 339 yards on 33 carries as a part of Durand’s 505 rushing yards in its win over the Orioles. Bauer ran for three scores while Dawson Hartung added three scoring runs and 95 yards as the Panthers outscored Stanley-Boyd by a 23-7 margin to help pull away. Carsen Hause was 15-for-25 for 225 passing yards and second quarter touchdown passes to Landon Karlen and Brady Potaczek.
Quick start
Cadott landed a strong first shot before falling 50-22 at Boyceville on Friday.
Ryan Sonnentag returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown to help the Hornets (1-2, 0-1) take a nearly immediate 7-0 lead. Boyceville bounced back to score the next four touchdowns before Sonnentag caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Peters. Gavin Tegels added a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Peters in the second half. Peters threw for 102 yards on 9-of-24 completions with the two scores. Bash Neilson led all runners with 188 rushing yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns and the Bulldogs outgained the Hornets by a 380-117 yardage margin in moving to 3-0.
Seeking first wins
The Lake Holcombe volleyball team earned its first victory of the season Thursday with a straight-set East Lakeland triumph over Birchwood (25-13, 25-17, 25-23).
Cornell, Lake Holcombe and New Auburn suffered tough losses in the second week as they look for their first eight-man wins of the season.
The Chiefs (0-2) started the week with a 49-21 loss at Siren on Thursday. The Dragons outscored the Chiefs by a 22-0 margin in the second quarter to expand on a 13-7 advantage after the first.
Dylan Bowe had a big night on the ground for Cornell with 174 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Avery Turany added 70 yards and a score. Nick Webster threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns for the Dragons.
Owen-Withee earned its first eight-man win with a 26-6 triumph over the Chieftains on Friday in Holcombe before the Trojans fell to Wausau Newman 56-0 on Saturday in Wausau. Conner Krach completed 17 of 22 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns as the Fighting Cardinals raced out to a 35-0 halftime lead.