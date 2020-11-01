Prep Football Notebook: Chi-Hi special teams comes up big in win at Marshfield

+2 Prep Football: Big plays carry Greenwood past McDonell Big plays on offense helped the Greenwood football team earn a 48-6 victory over McDonell on Thursday evening at Dorais Field.

Consistently excellent

McDonell sophomore Dale Tetrault has been a consistent target for quarterback Tanner Opsal this fall.

Tetrault had his fifth game of at least 115 yards receiving on Thursday in a 48-6 loss to Greenwood where the sophomore caught eight passes for 130 yards. Opsal’s one-yard touchdown run just before halftime was the lone score of the game for the Macks.

Tetrault now has 35 catches for 748 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns and has at least 115 receiving yards in each of his last five games.

Prep Football: Quick-strike scores the difference as Boyceville rallies past Cadott Two touchdowns less than two-and-a-half minutes apart was enough for the Boyceville football team to earn a 16-8 win over Cadott on Friday evening in Cadott.

Early score

Tegan Ritter ran for a 15-yard touchdown for Cadott in a 16-8 loss to Boyceville on Friday.

Ritter’s scoring scamper around the outside helped put the Hornets up 8-0 in the second quarter. The touchdown was the first non-fourth quarter score for the Hornets since the second week of the season when Cadott defeated Elmwood/Plum City 49-16. The Hornets scored all 20 points in the fourth quarter in a 20-14 win at Glenwood City on Oct. 9, tallied one touchdown in the final quarter of a 12-7 loss at Clear Lake on Oct. 16 and were shut out by league leading Spring Valley 35-0 on Oct. 23.