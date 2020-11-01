Prep Football Notebook: Chi-Hi special teams comes up big in win at Marshfield

The Chi-Hi football team’s special teams played a big role in the team’s 22-8 victory in Marshfield on Friday.
Isaac Frenette returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score in the second quarter, immediately following a touchdown from Marshfield where the Tigers briefly took an 8-7 lead. The special teams later added two points with a safety on a botched Marshfield long snap attempt on a punt to extend the Chi-Hi lead to 22-8 with 1:04 left in the third quarter.
Ben Steinmetz had a team-high 59 rushing yards and a touchdown while Bruce Sanborn added a fumble recovery for a score, a third-quarter touchdown coming after Brayden Warwick connected with Isaac Frenette for a 42-yard gain through the air and Frenette fumbled the ball forward into the end zone and Sanborn bounced on the loose ball. Sanborn had a pair of catches for 45 yards.
Logan Durham had 34 rushing yards and a touchdown for Marshfield.
The victory was the first for the Cardinals against the Tigers since scoring a 9-0 win on Sept. 17, 1982.
The Cardinal special teams has also helped spark the team’s previous two victories as well.
Gavin Goodman returned a punt 35 yards for a touchdown in Chi-Hi’s 27-25 victory over Rice Lake on Oct. 9 at Dorais Field.
Kicker Jack Meyer has made four field goals including a 43-yard kick early in the fourth quarter of Chi-Hi’s come-from-behind 17-14 victory over Hudson on Oct. 2.
Big plays on offense helped the Greenwood football team earn a 48-6 victory over McDonell on Thursday evening at Dorais Field.
Consistently excellent
McDonell sophomore Dale Tetrault has been a consistent target for quarterback Tanner Opsal this fall.
Tetrault had his fifth game of at least 115 yards receiving on Thursday in a 48-6 loss to Greenwood where the sophomore caught eight passes for 130 yards. Opsal’s one-yard touchdown run just before halftime was the lone score of the game for the Macks.
Tetrault now has 35 catches for 748 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns and has at least 115 receiving yards in each of his last five games.
Two touchdowns less than two-and-a-half minutes apart was enough for the Boyceville football team to earn a 16-8 win over Cadott on Friday evening in Cadott.
Early score
Tegan Ritter ran for a 15-yard touchdown for Cadott in a 16-8 loss to Boyceville on Friday.
Ritter’s scoring scamper around the outside helped put the Hornets up 8-0 in the second quarter. The touchdown was the first non-fourth quarter score for the Hornets since the second week of the season when Cadott defeated Elmwood/Plum City 49-16. The Hornets scored all 20 points in the fourth quarter in a 20-14 win at Glenwood City on Oct. 9, tallied one touchdown in the final quarter of a 12-7 loss at Clear Lake on Oct. 16 and were shut out by league leading Spring Valley 35-0 on Oct. 23.
Two touchdown passes from Ira Bialzik to Jacob Granley less than three minutes apart in the third quarter were the difference for the Bulldogs, who won their fourth game in a row.
Scores, standings and statistics from Friday's prep football games.
Winners
Brock Haseltine ran for 128 yards and two scores while Jay Ryder and Jack Strand added scoring runs in Bloomer’s 36-27 win at Cameron on Friday.
Strand also threw for 118 yards through the air with a touchdown pass to Dalton Cook as Bloomer moved to the .500 mark at 3-3.
Bloomer hasn’t posted a losing record in a season since 2004 when the team went 4-6.
The Blackhawks host winless Chetek-Weyerhaeuser next Friday and could clinch a winning regular season with the victory.
On the ground
Stanley-Boyd ran for a season-high 271 yards in a 49-12 win over Osseo-Fairchild on Friday.
Michael Karlen led the way with 109 yards and three touchdowns while Cooper Nichols added 79 on 13 carries, Jake Nesterick had 66 yards and a score and Dominic Raffetto had a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Carsen Hause also threw touchdown passes to Cooper Nichols and Lucas Smith as Stanley-Boyd scored 23 points in the first quarter.
Karlen added a 34-yard field goal and also booted four extra points.
Stanley-Boyd ran for more than 200 yards in wins over Fall Creek and Neillsville/Granton to start the season but had not gained more than 149 rushing yards in its three previous games before Friday’s win.
It’s been awhile
Two touchdowns and solid defense was enough to deliver Lake Holcombe/Cornell its fourth win a row on Friday in a 14-8 victory against Rib Lake/Prentice.
Tate Sauerwein had a game-high 157 rushing yards on 20 carries with touchdowns of 24 and five yards and the defense kept the Hawks out of the end zone until the final minute and forced two turnovers in the win.
Sam Ewer had two quarterback sacks and Tate Sauerwein snagged an interception for the Knights on defense.
Rib Lake/Prentice is one of the new teams in the Lakeland Conference this year, marking the first time in a while any combination of the Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op has faced any combination of Rib Lake and/or Prentice.
Cornell beat Prentice 39-6 in a nonconference game on Sept. 12, 1986 while Lake Holcombe faced Prentice on two occasions to open the season in 1972 and 1973.
